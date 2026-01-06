Asia’s rising stars set to shine at AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 

Asia’s top young football talent is set to take centre stage as the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup gets underway in Saudi Arabia this week.

The biennial championship — featuring 16 of the continent’s best under23 national teams — will run from 7 to 25 January 2026, with Ariana Television Network (ATN) providing live and exclusive broadcast coverage across Afghanistan.

The tournament marks the seventh edition of Asia’s premier under23 football competition. Hosted across two of Saudi Arabia’s most vibrant cities — Riyadh and Jeddah — matches will be played in four worldclass stadiums, blending modern facilities with passionate local support.

In Jeddah, the Prince Abdullah AlFaisal Sports City Stadium will stage the opening match and final, while group and knockout fixtures are split between ElShabab Club Stadium and Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City in Riyadh.

Sixteen nations will compete in a group stage followed by knockout rounds, all vying for continental glory and the opportunity to showcase future stars of Asian football. Saudi Arabia qualifies automatically as host, joining 15 teams that emerged from rigorous qualifying competitions across Asia last year.

Defending champions Japan return to defend their title alongside continental heavyweights such as South Korea, Qatar, Australia and Iran — all drawn into competitive groups following the official tournament draw held in October.

The U23 tournament plays a pivotal role in the development of young talent across Asia, often spotlighting the next generation of players for senior national teams and professional leagues worldwide. Football fans can expect fast-paced action, tactical battles and standout performances as teams fight for the coveted trophy over three intense weeks of competition.

Ariana Television will bring every major moment live to screens nationwide, with pre-match analysis and expert commentary — ensuring Afghan football fans stay fully connected to all the on-field drama from Riyadh and Jeddah.

Fans are encouraged to tune in to ATN’s exclusive coverage and follow all the action as Asia’s rising stars aim to etch their names into football history.

However, fans can stay fully up to date on all live sporting coverage, including the U23 tournament, by following Ariana News and Ariana Television’s official social media platforms, where match schedules, kick-off times, broadcast dates and the latest updates will be shared regularly.

Viewers are encouraged to follow these pages to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the world-class sporting action being brought to screens across Afghanistan.