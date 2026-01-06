Sport
Asia’s rising stars set to shine at AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026
Asia’s top young football talent is set to take centre stage as the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup gets underway in Saudi Arabia this week.
The biennial championship — featuring 16 of the continent’s best under23 national teams — will run from 7 to 25 January 2026, with Ariana Television Network (ATN) providing live and exclusive broadcast coverage across Afghanistan.
The tournament marks the seventh edition of Asia’s premier under23 football competition. Hosted across two of Saudi Arabia’s most vibrant cities — Riyadh and Jeddah — matches will be played in four worldclass stadiums, blending modern facilities with passionate local support.
In Jeddah, the Prince Abdullah AlFaisal Sports City Stadium will stage the opening match and final, while group and knockout fixtures are split between ElShabab Club Stadium and Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City in Riyadh.
Sixteen nations will compete in a group stage followed by knockout rounds, all vying for continental glory and the opportunity to showcase future stars of Asian football. Saudi Arabia qualifies automatically as host, joining 15 teams that emerged from rigorous qualifying competitions across Asia last year.
Defending champions Japan return to defend their title alongside continental heavyweights such as South Korea, Qatar, Australia and Iran — all drawn into competitive groups following the official tournament draw held in October.
The U23 tournament plays a pivotal role in the development of young talent across Asia, often spotlighting the next generation of players for senior national teams and professional leagues worldwide. Football fans can expect fast-paced action, tactical battles and standout performances as teams fight for the coveted trophy over three intense weeks of competition.
Ariana Television will bring every major moment live to screens nationwide, with pre-match analysis and expert commentary — ensuring Afghan football fans stay fully connected to all the on-field drama from Riyadh and Jeddah.
Fans are encouraged to tune in to ATN’s exclusive coverage and follow all the action as Asia’s rising stars aim to etch their names into football history.
However, fans can stay fully up to date on all live sporting coverage, including the U23 tournament, by following Ariana News and Ariana Television’s official social media platforms, where match schedules, kick-off times, broadcast dates and the latest updates will be shared regularly.
Viewers are encouraged to follow these pages to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the world-class sporting action being brought to screens across Afghanistan.
Sport
Desert Vipers win maiden ILT20 title after beating MI Emirates in final
England all-rounder Sam Curran struck an unbeaten 74 as Desert Vipers claimed their first International League T20 title, defeating MI Emirates by 46 runs.
Sent in to bat, the Vipers were reduced to 36-2 inside four overs before Curran steadied the innings with an 89-run stand for the third wicket alongside Max Holden, who scored 41 from 32 balls. Curran later added 57 with Dan Lawrence (23 off 15), who was run out on the final delivery. Curran’s 51-ball innings featured eight fours and two sixes.
Chasing the target, defending champions MI Emirates faltered early, slipping to 54-4. Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah claimed two of those wickets, including that of England’s Tom Banton, the hero of Qualifier 2 with a match-winning half-century.
MI Emirates never recovered and were eventually dismissed for 136 in 18.3 overs.
Curran ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer with 397 runs, while Afghanistan’s Waqar Salamkheil and UAE’s Ajay Kumar finished as joint top wicket-takers with 18 each.
Sport
Afghanistan set to face West Indies in crucial T20I series
In the last five encounters between the two teams, Afghanistan has won twice, while the West Indies claimed three victories.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that the national cricket team will compete against the West Indies in a three-match T20 international series. The matches are scheduled to take place on January 19, 21, and 22, 2026 in the United Arab Emirates.
In the last five encounters between the two teams, Afghanistan has won twice, while the West Indies claimed three victories.
The West Indies have struggled in their recent matches, all played against the strong New Zealand side, recording three losses, one draw, and one win, with their most recent match ending in defeat.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan has shown strong form, securing four wins and one loss in their last five games, according to ESPN. In their most recent four matches, Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe in three consecutive games and Qatar, with their last loss coming against Bangladesh on October 5, 2025.
The upcoming series provides Afghanistan with a crucial opportunity to maintain their winning momentum and strengthen their standing in international cricket competitions.
Sport
Pakistan Under‑19s defeat Afghanistan U19 by 133 runs in Zimbabwe tri‑series
Pakistan Under‑19s secured a dominant 133‑run victory over Afghanistan Under‑19s in the 5th match of the Zimbabwe Under‑19 One‑Day Tri‑Series at Sunrise Sports Club, Harare, on Friday. This marked Afghanistan’s second consecutive loss to Pakistan in the tournament.
Batting first, Pakistan posted 238 for 9 in 50 overs, led by opener Sameer Minhas, who scored 56 off 49 balls. Usman Khan (43) and Ali Hassan Baloch (39) added crucial contributions to set a challenging total for Afghanistan.
Chasing, Afghanistan struggled against disciplined Pakistan bowling. Left‑arm seamer Umar Zaib was the standout performer, taking 5 wickets for 31 runs, while Momin Qamar chipped in with two more scalps. Afghanistan’s innings collapsed for 105 all out in 30.2 overs, with Mahboob Khan (29) and Faisal Shinozada (20) offering limited resistance.
The next match of the tournament will be between Pakistan Under-19s and Zimbabwe Under-19s on Sunday.
