Desert Vipers win maiden ILT20 title after beating MI Emirates in final
England all-rounder Sam Curran struck an unbeaten 74 as Desert Vipers claimed their first International League T20 title, defeating MI Emirates by 46 runs.
Sent in to bat, the Vipers were reduced to 36-2 inside four overs before Curran steadied the innings with an 89-run stand for the third wicket alongside Max Holden, who scored 41 from 32 balls. Curran later added 57 with Dan Lawrence (23 off 15), who was run out on the final delivery. Curran’s 51-ball innings featured eight fours and two sixes.
Chasing the target, defending champions MI Emirates faltered early, slipping to 54-4. Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah claimed two of those wickets, including that of England’s Tom Banton, the hero of Qualifier 2 with a match-winning half-century.
MI Emirates never recovered and were eventually dismissed for 136 in 18.3 overs.
Curran ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer with 397 runs, while Afghanistan’s Waqar Salamkheil and UAE’s Ajay Kumar finished as joint top wicket-takers with 18 each.
Afghanistan set to face West Indies in crucial T20I series
In the last five encounters between the two teams, Afghanistan has won twice, while the West Indies claimed three victories.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that the national cricket team will compete against the West Indies in a three-match T20 international series. The matches are scheduled to take place on January 19, 21, and 22, 2026 in the United Arab Emirates.
The West Indies have struggled in their recent matches, all played against the strong New Zealand side, recording three losses, one draw, and one win, with their most recent match ending in defeat.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan has shown strong form, securing four wins and one loss in their last five games, according to ESPN. In their most recent four matches, Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe in three consecutive games and Qatar, with their last loss coming against Bangladesh on October 5, 2025.
The upcoming series provides Afghanistan with a crucial opportunity to maintain their winning momentum and strengthen their standing in international cricket competitions.
Pakistan Under‑19s defeat Afghanistan U19 by 133 runs in Zimbabwe tri‑series
Pakistan Under‑19s secured a dominant 133‑run victory over Afghanistan Under‑19s in the 5th match of the Zimbabwe Under‑19 One‑Day Tri‑Series at Sunrise Sports Club, Harare, on Friday. This marked Afghanistan’s second consecutive loss to Pakistan in the tournament.
Batting first, Pakistan posted 238 for 9 in 50 overs, led by opener Sameer Minhas, who scored 56 off 49 balls. Usman Khan (43) and Ali Hassan Baloch (39) added crucial contributions to set a challenging total for Afghanistan.
Chasing, Afghanistan struggled against disciplined Pakistan bowling. Left‑arm seamer Umar Zaib was the standout performer, taking 5 wickets for 31 runs, while Momin Qamar chipped in with two more scalps. Afghanistan’s innings collapsed for 105 all out in 30.2 overs, with Mahboob Khan (29) and Faisal Shinozada (20) offering limited resistance.
The next match of the tournament will be between Pakistan Under-19s and Zimbabwe Under-19s on Sunday.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders beat Dubai Capitals to reach ILT20 Qualifier 2
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders edged closer to the International League T20 final with a commanding 50-run win over Dubai Capitals in Thursday’s Eliminator at Dubai International Stadium.
A blistering 122-run opening stand between Michael Pepper and Phil Salt set the tone for the Knight Riders, while a disciplined bowling performance led by Sunil Narine, Jason Holder, and Liam Livingstone stifled the Capitals’ chase.
The win sets up a Qualifier 2 clash against MI Emirates on Friday, with a spot in Sunday’s final against Desert Vipers on the line.
Pepper continued his excellent form, scoring 72 off 49 balls with seven fours and three sixes, while Salt added 43 off 34, taking the Knight Riders to 122 without loss. Despite a late flourish from Holder, who scored 22 off 11, Abu Dhabi finished on a competitive 158/7.
In reply, the Capitals struggled from the outset as Abu Dhabi’s bowlers maintained relentless pressure. Holder struck early, Narine dominated during the powerplay and middle overs, and Livingstone delivered crucial breakthroughs, leaving Dubai all out for 108. Narine, Holder, and Livingstone each claimed three wickets.
Player of the Match Narine reflected on the victory: “Winning games changes everything, it means a lot. We haven’t made the playoffs in three years, and that’s something we’ve been pushing hard for. It’s emotional because we’ve played good cricket before without getting the results.”
Dubai Capitals captain Mohammad Nabi remained philosophical: “At one point it looked like they might get close to 200, but we did well to pull things back with the ball. With the bat, though, we weren’t good enough as a unit.”
“There wasn’t excessive turn, but they bowled very well to their areas. The plan was to rotate strike and avoid early wickets, but it didn’t come off.”
Fans across Afghanistan can watch the next ILT20 match (Qualifier 2 between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates) live on Ariana Television from 7pm on Friday.
