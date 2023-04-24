Around 200 injured in traffic accidents in Herat over Eid

(Last Updated On: April 24, 2023)

Around 200 people were injured in road accidents in Herat over the three-day Eid holidays, hospital officials said.

The number of people injured in traffic incidents over Eid was double compared to usual. Most of the injured were victims of motorcycle accidents.

“We were going to the desert. The road was also sandy. The motorcycle’s tire slipped and we fell. There were two of us. My brother was not hurt, but my leg was broken,” said Hamed, one accident victim.

“On the first day of Eid, we had more than 60 traffic incidents. On the second day, we had 63 incidents and on the third day, we had 74 traffic incidents,” Farhad Afzali, head of the emergency department of Herat’s main hospital, said.

Negligence and speeding are the cause of most accidents, officials said.

“Those who are under 18 years old, I hope that their parents will not give them motorcycles and other vehicles so that there will not be traffic incidents,” Abdul Jalil Rasouli, the head of Herat hospital said.