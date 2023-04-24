Latest News
Around 200 injured in traffic accidents in Herat over Eid
Around 200 people were injured in road accidents in Herat over the three-day Eid holidays, hospital officials said.
The number of people injured in traffic incidents over Eid was double compared to usual. Most of the injured were victims of motorcycle accidents.
“We were going to the desert. The road was also sandy. The motorcycle’s tire slipped and we fell. There were two of us. My brother was not hurt, but my leg was broken,” said Hamed, one accident victim.
“On the first day of Eid, we had more than 60 traffic incidents. On the second day, we had 63 incidents and on the third day, we had 74 traffic incidents,” Farhad Afzali, head of the emergency department of Herat’s main hospital, said.
Negligence and speeding are the cause of most accidents, officials said.
“Those who are under 18 years old, I hope that their parents will not give them motorcycles and other vehicles so that there will not be traffic incidents,” Abdul Jalil Rasouli, the head of Herat hospital said.
Five-year plan in place to produce electricity locally: IEA
The Ministry of Energy and Water (MoEW) says in order to solve the electricity supply problems in Afghanistan, the ministry has prioritized energy-generating projects and drawn up a five-year plan.
The spokesman for the ministry, Qari Matiullah, said that construction of Sarobi Phase-II and Bagh Dara hydro-electric dams are also included in the five-year plan.
Matiullah said that the survey and mapping of Sarobi Phase-II dam has also been completed.
“The total cost of Sarobi Phase-II dam is estimated at $300 million and it will have the capacity to produce 180 megawatts of electricity,” said Matiullah.
“We have a five-year plan to produce energy from domestic sources. For example, the Bagh Dara dam, Sarobi Phase-II dam, and the Naghlu solar power project.”
Members of the private sector meanwhile say economic development in the country is not possible without electricity and that the ministry should increase efforts to develop electricity production in Afghanistan.
“Energy and electricity are important pillars in industry, production, trade, agriculture and still in our normal life; without energy, the country cannot be prosperous,” said Khanjan Alokozai, a member of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).
In addition, economic experts also believe that the construction of hydro-electric dams will help Afghanistan attain self-sufficiency in terms of energy supply and free it from the need to purchase electricity from neighboring countries.
Efforts being made to improve the current cabinet: IEA
The deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says while there are no problems with the current structure of the governing system, efforts are being made to strengthen the cabinet in order to improve governance.
The current cabinet has been in place for the past 20 months, since the IEA took over, and ministers are still in an acting position. But IEA officials have said changes will continue to be made to the cabinet.
Officials also stated that despite ministers being in a caretaker position, this has not caused any problems.
“I must say about the structure of the system that in all cases, the political cabinet that was formed has people from all ethnic groups and regions of the country, and you are still aware that for the better progress of governmental affairs, sometimes changes and transformations take place, and the hope is that it will lead to evolution,” said Bilal Karimi, the IEA’s deputy spokesman.
He implied however that some countries are using the pretext of the need for an inclusive government to position their own people in the cabinet.
“Perhaps they are thinking of bringing back the burnt beads that escaped, but this will be a failed experience and the people of Afghanistan have good experiences in this direction and they know those who took the test here very well, so they will not give them a chance, but it is better to look for other ways to help us solve the problems,” Karimi added.
Experts also believe that the completion of the cabinet can play an effective role in improving governance affairs, but they emphasize that competent, knowledgeable and expert people should be appointed to government.
It is not yet clear when the cabinet will be deemed official by the IEA.
IEA claims leaked document on Daesh in Afghanistan is ‘fake’
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on Sunday rejected claims that Daesh is using the country to plot and coordinate terror attacks against the US and its allies as stated in a leaked US military assessment.
The classified document reportedly portrayed the threat as a growing security concern. It noted that Afghan soil had become a base for the regional affiliate of Daesh to conduct “aspirational plotting” against US and European targets.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Sunday night called the assessment “fake” and part of “US ongoing propaganda campaign” against their government.
An official statement quoted Mujahid as saying the IEA government “has full control” over Afghanistan and does not allow anyone to use its soil for attacks against other countries.
He said that Daesh and other terrorist groups in the country “have been severely affected and are in the process of being destroyed.”
Mujahid added that the IEA had brought security to Afghanistan since regaining control of the country in August 2021, citing peaceful celebrations of the three-day, nationwide, annual Eid festival, which ended Sunday.
“It is obvious that the spread of such biased reports shows that some people in America have not forgotten their hatred and enmity with the people of Afghanistan,” he said.
The Washington Post reported the Afghanistan-related US intelligence findings, saying they are part of a trove of documents posted to the social media platform Discord and obtained by the newspaper.
“ISIS has been developing a cost-effective model for external operations that relies on resources from outside Afghanistan, operatives in target countries, and extensive facilitation networks,” the newspaper reported, citing the top-secret Pentagon secret assessment.
“The model will likely enable ISIS (Daesh) to overcome obstacles — such as competent security services — and reduce some plot timelines, minimizing disruption opportunities,” The Post reported, citing the assessment, which used an acronym for IS-K.
The leaked document reportedly detailed specific efforts to target embassies, churches, business centers and the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament, which drew more than 2 million spectators last November in Qatar.
The US military assessment raised the number of Daesh plots coordinated in Afghanistan from nine to 15.
Mujahid considered the publication of leaked US military documents as “self-made irresponsible claims, the work of intelligence circles”, which, according to him, “do not bode well for the Afghans.”
“Everyone should know that now the public mind is moving beyond such failed attempts,” Mujahid tweeted.
US officials have not verified the authenticity of the leaked documents.
