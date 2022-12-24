World
At least 8 killed, dozens wounded in LPG gas tanker explosion in South Africa
At least eight people were killed and many more critically injured in an LPG gas tanker explosion in a residential area in Boksburg in South Africa on Saturday morning.
Local authorities confirmed eight people died and as yet an unknown number were injured when the truck got stuck under a low railway bridge and caught fire. After emergency services arrived at the scene, a massive explosion took place, turning the scene into a huge fire ball.
Dozens of injured include at least six firefighters as well as residents in the area who had gathered on the street to watch the fire.
A nearby hospital and houses in the area were badly damaged and at least one fire truck that responded to the fire callout was also destroyed in the massive explosion that ripped through the area.
Horrific video footage on social media shows scenes of chaos and tragedy as well as dozens of injured people crawling away from the scene of the explosion, while crying for help.
Local authorities have said an investigation will be carried out.
Two killed, six injured in suicide blast in Pakistan’s Islamabad
Two people, including a policeman killed and six people including four police officers and two civilians were injured in a suicide blast in Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital on Friday, local news outlets quoted police said.
According to Deputy Inspector General of Police Sohail Zafar Chattha, the police spotted a “suspicious vehicle” with a man & a woman aboard at 10:15am in the area.
“When the police stopped the vehicle, the couple came out of the car. The man, while being checked by the officers, went inside the vehicle on some pretext and then detonated himself,” he said in a media briefing at the crime scene.
The injured were moved to the hospital in Islamabad, read the reports.
Local media quoting one of the witnesses said that a police car and bikes were either tracing or chasing the suspicious vehicle. He said that the blast took place when the police stopped the vehicle.
Talking about the victims, the witness said that the policemen were heavily injured and some of the people walking around the area were also injured.
In a statement issued immediately after the blast, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the blast and expressed grief over the killed policeman.
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for meetings with Biden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House on Wednesday for key meetings with President Joe Biden and senior US officials in what marks his first trip abroad since Russia began its war 10 months ago.
Biden greeted Zelenskyy on the South Lawn of the White House and held a brief joint photo session before they went behind closed doors for discussions, Anadolu Agency reported.
During their meeting, Biden and Zelenskyy will “have an in-depth strategic discussion on the way ahead on the battlefield, on the capabilities and training that the US and our allies will continue to provide to Ukraine,” as well as address economic and energy sector assistance and humanitarian aid, a senior administration official told reporters Tuesday.
The Biden administration earlier Wednesday announced its first transfer of a Patriot defense system to Ukraine as part of a new $1.85 billion military aid package. The package also includes expanded precision-strike capabilities, additional munitions and other “critical equipment that Ukraine is using so effectively to defend itself on the battlefield,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
With Wednesday’s announcement, the US will have provided Ukraine with $21.9 billion in assistance since January 2021.
The Patriot system is capable of intercepting cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles and warplanes “at a significantly higher ceiling than previously provided air defense systems,” said Blinken.
The Kremlin had warned Washington against providing Ukraine with the system, saying last Thursday that any deliveries would raise the risk of Washington’s direct involvement in the conflict.
Magnitude 6.4 quake shakes northern California, leaves 2 dead, thousands without power
A powerful magnitude 6.4 earthquake jolted the extreme northern coast of California before dawn on Tuesday, crumpling homes and roads, rupturing utility lines and leaving thousands of residents without running water and electricity, Reuters reported.
At least a dozen people were injured, and two others died from “medical emergencies” that occurred during or just after the quake, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Reuters the tremor, which struck at 2:30 a.m. PST and was followed by about 80 aftershocks, was centered 215 miles (350 km) north of San Francisco offshore of Humboldt County, a largely rural area known for its redwood forests, local seafood, lumber industry and dairy farms.
The region also is known for relatively frequent seismic activity, although the latest quake appeared to cause more disruption than others in recent years.
Tuesday’s temblor set off one structure fire – by severing the gas line of a hot-water heater – and caused at least two other buildings to collapse, authorities said. The blaze was quickly extinguished, and fire crews rescued a resident briefly trapped in the home, according to fire officials.
About two dozen houses were so heavily damaged as to be “red-tagged,” declared unsafe for habitation. Most were in Rio Dell, a town of about 3,400 residents that bore the brunt of the quake, read the report.
Water service to the entire community was knocked out, and City Manager Kyle Knopp said he expected 100 to 150 residents would likely end up displaced once housing inspectors had assessed all the structural damage there.
Some 79,000 homes and businesses countywide were without power in the quake’s immediate aftermath, according to the electric grid tracking website PowerOutage.us.
Fire officials said dispatchers fielded roughly 70 emergency calls after the quake, read the report.
Details of casualties were sketchy. The two fatalities involved individuals, one aged 72, the other 83, who suffered medical emergencies that coincided with the quake, preventing rescue teams from reaching them in time to render life-saving care, said Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal.
Most of the 12 survivors known to have sought medical care got themselves to hospitals and sustained relatively minor injuries, many from fallen objects. Two of the most serious cases were a head injury and a broken hip, officials said.
Authorities reported at least four Humboldt County roads shut down due to earthquake damage.
California’s earthquake early warning system sent electronic alerts to the mobile devices of some 3 million northern California residents 10 seconds before the first shaking was even felt, said state emergency chief Mark Ghilarducci.
While earthquakes are routine in California, tremors at a magnitude 6.4 are less common and potentially dangerous.
Shaking from Tuesday’s quake was felt as far away as the San Francisco Bay area, the US Geological Survey reported. The biggest aftershock registered a magnitude 4.6, Reuters reported.
