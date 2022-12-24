At least 8 killed, dozens wounded in LPG gas tanker explosion in South Africa

(Last Updated On: December 24, 2022)

At least eight people were killed and many more critically injured in an LPG gas tanker explosion in a residential area in Boksburg in South Africa on Saturday morning.

Local authorities confirmed eight people died and as yet an unknown number were injured when the truck got stuck under a low railway bridge and caught fire. After emergency services arrived at the scene, a massive explosion took place, turning the scene into a huge fire ball.

Dozens of injured include at least six firefighters as well as residents in the area who had gathered on the street to watch the fire.

A nearby hospital and houses in the area were badly damaged and at least one fire truck that responded to the fire callout was also destroyed in the massive explosion that ripped through the area.

Horrific video footage on social media shows scenes of chaos and tragedy as well as dozens of injured people crawling away from the scene of the explosion, while crying for help.

Local authorities have said an investigation will be carried out.