At least 8,000 Afghan refugees return from Iran in past week
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities at the Refugee and Repatriation Department of Nimruz province announced that 7,612 Afghan refugees have returned to the country from Iran over the past week.
Sediqullah Nasrat, the director of the department said on Saturday that 519 refugees who were facing serious financial problems, received cash aid from the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
Nasrat added that IOM – the United Nations agency for migration – distributed food and other necessary items to the remaining families.
He said the 7,612 Afghan migrants returned to the country from Iran through the Abrishum border crossing.
This comes as the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a private organization called ‘Osta’ to create employment opportunities for more than a thousand needy families.
Although many immigrants are forcibly returned to the country, the deterioration of the economic situation in Iran has also caused migrants to return to the country.
A number of immigration experts say that the new Afghan government should try to solve the problems of Afghan immigrants in host countries through diplomatic means, especially on the issue of accommodation, especially as many migrants do not have legal documents.
Although Iran and Pakistan have been hosting millions of Afghan refugees for years, recent developments in the country have increased the number of these migrants. Now, the Islamic Emirate says that they are trying to gradually provide job opportunities to the returning migrants.
IEA’s policies jeopardize aid delivery in Afghanistan: US special envoy
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said Sunday he met with top UN officials in Geneva, including World Health Organization (WHO) officials, and other relief organizations working to assist Afghanistan, and that he participated in detailed discussions on the situation in the country.
In a series of tweets, West said however that the Islamic Emirate’s recent edicts threaten aid delivery to millions of people in Afghanistan.
“Participated in detailed discussion with like minded permanent representatives in Geneva RE: unified response to recent edicts. Simply put, Taliban (IEA) policies threaten aid delivery to millions.”
Referring to the UN’s special rapporteur for Afghanistan he said: “As human rights situation gravely deteriorates, especially for women and girls, we must support his work, access, and reporting.”
During last’s week’s visit to Switzerland, West met with the leaderships of IOM-UN Migration, the WHO, and other humanitarian aid groups.
The recent gender-based restrictions issued by the Islamic Emirate authorities barring women from accessing university education and working with non-governmental aid organizations prompted worldwide criticisms.
In response to the bans, renowned humanitarian aid groups and foreign governments called on the IEA to lift the restrictions and allow Afghan girls and women to get an education, work with aid organizations and participate in public life.
The IEA’s recent move triggered a large number of aid organizations to stop their life-saving operations across the country during these difficult economic times. Pushing on the implementation of the group’s extremely strict policies has already negatively influenced the delivery of much-need humanitarian aid to millions of people in Afghanistan.
IEA says 611 local and foreign NGOs were active in Afghanistan in past year
The Ministry of Economy says out of 2,570 local and foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that are registered with the ministry, 611 of them were active in 2022.
According to officials, most of these active organizations are aid agencies and have provided humanitarian assistance in various parts of the country.
“In total, 2,570 local and foreign non-governmental organizations are registered with the Ministry of Economy, of which 611 organizations were active in 2022,” said Abdulrahman Habib, the ministry’s spokesperson.
Habib said that all programs of these active organizations are compliant with the principles and regulations of the ministry.
Economic experts meanwhile say that according to the current situation, the activities of non-governmental organizations in cooperation with international organizations are helping to alleviate poverty. They have called on the Islamic Emirate to provide more facilities for the activities of these institutions in the country.
“Seventy-eight percent of Afghan people are unemployed, and the presence of non-governmental organizations is very important in the current situation,” said Abdul Nasir Reshtia, a member of the private sector.
However, officials from this ministry have emphasized the need for NGOs to operate in accordance with the law.
According to them, in the past year, almost 500 new NGOs have registered with the ministry.
Pakistan to appeal to IEA leader over Peshawar mosque bombing
Islamabad will ask the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to rein in militants in Pakistan after a suicide bombing killed scores of police in a mosque, AFP reported on Saturday.
Detectives have blamed an affiliate of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for Monday’s blast in Peshawar which killed more than 100 people inside a fortified police headquarters.
Special assistant to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Faisal Karim Kundi, said delegations would be sent to Tehran and Kabul to “ask them to ensure that their soil is not used by terrorists against Pakistan”.
A senior Pakistani police official in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where Monday’s blast took place told AFP the Kabul delegation would hold “talks with the top brass”.
“When we say top brass, it means… Afghan Taliban chief Hibatullah Akhundzada,” the official said.
On Wednesday, IEA’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said that Pakistan should stop blaming Afghanistan for its insecurity.
Muttaqi said that the root of Pakistan’s security problems is in the country itself and should not be attributed to Afghanistan.
