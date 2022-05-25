Latest News
At least five dead in Kabul mosque bombing
Kabul Emergency Hospital report at least five people have died and 22 wounded in this evening’s explosion at a mosque.
The incident happened in PD4 at the Hazrat Zakaria mosque.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.
IEA printing passports in Lithuania to resolve shortage problem
The General Directorate of Passports of the Interior Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Wednesday that efforts are being made to address the shortage of passport booklets in Afghanistan and that tens of thousands of passports will be available in the next few days.
The directorate said on Wednesday that three million passport booklets have been printed in Lithuania and will be delivered to Kabul within two weeks.
According to officials this is being done in cooperation with the United Nations.
Meanwhile, Shafiullah Tasal, media secretary for the General Directorate of Passports, told VOA that a Lithuanian company printed the passports and that the IEA government has paid the company.
According to Tasal discussions were currently underway regarding delivery.
The IEA has been only issuing ten-year passports for the past month to Afghans over the age of 15.
Children and teenagers under the age of 15 are issued with five-year passports.
The IEA charges more than 5,000 Afghanis for a five-year passport and 10,000 Afghanis for a ten-year passport.
For several weeks now, the distribution of passports across Afghanistan has stopped, and the IEA has only distributed them in Kabul.
However the General Directorate of Passports said once the new shipment of passports arrives, distribution will resume in all provinces.
Two days ago, the department said that a number of people had recently printed fake passport booklets in “neighboring countries” and illegally distributed them to the public in exchange for money.
According to the department, some of these “profiteers” have been detained by IEA intelligence officials and are being investigated.
Tajikistan to host regional security summit on Afghanistan
Tajikistan is scheduled to host a regional security summit on Afghanistan on Thursday and Friday this week.
The meeting will be held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, and will be attended by representatives from countries in the region.
In addition to this, another meeting was held this week between an Afghan Defense Ministry delegation and the commander of the Uzbek Border Guards.
At this meeting, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials reassured Uzbekistan that Afghanistan’s territory will not pose a threat to any country.
Meanwhile, Tajikistan will host this week’s meeting following successive meetings of regional countries on the situation in Afghanistan, which will be attended by national security advisers of countries in the region.
They are expected to review the security, political, economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
The meeting will be held on Thursday and Friday in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, and will be attended by India’s national security adviser and representatives from Russia, China, Iran and Central Asian countries, Indian media reported, but it is unclear whether Pakistan will send a delegation to this meeting or not.
“The border situation and the threat posed by terrorism to Central Asian countries and Afghanistan’s other neighbors will be discussed at the meeting,” India’s national security adviser was quoted as saying. “Women’s rights and the need to form an inclusive government will also be discussed,” The Times of India reported.
The Islamic Emirate, however, has repeatedly said that there is no threat from Afghanistan to neighboring countries and the region, and instead called on these countries to expand their interactions and cooperation with the new Afghan government.
UN Security Council urges IEA to lift restrictions on women, girls
The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities in Afghanistan to “swiftly reverse” policies and practices that are restricting the human rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls.
The 15-member council agreed to the Norway-drafted statement nearly two weeks after it discussed the situation behind closed-doors. It expressed “deep concern regarding the increasing erosion of respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan by the Taliban (IEA).”
Earlier this month the IEA ordered women to cover their faces in public. They also asked television broadcasters to ensure that female presenters on local stations cover their faces when on air.
“The members of the Security Council called on the Taliban (IEA) to swiftly reverse the policies and practices which are currently restricting the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Afghan women and girls,” read the Security Council statement.
Under the IEA’s previous rule from 1996 to 2001, women had to cover up, could not work, and girls were banned from school. But after seizing power in August last year, the IEA said it would respect women’s rights, Reuters reported.
However in March, the IEA backtracked on their announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.
The Security Council “reiterated their call on the Taliban (IEA) to adhere to their commitments to reopen schools for all female students without further delay.”
