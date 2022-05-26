Latest News
Fifteen civilians killed in Balkh and Kabul explosions
Fifteen people were killed and more than 30 were injured in Wednesday’s explosions in Kabul and Balkh – all of which were civilians.
The survivors of the victims of these blasts have meanwhile called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to arrest and punish the perpetrators of these incidents.
Security officials say specific circles involved in the explosions want to present an insecure image of Afghanistan, and security forces are working to identify and eliminate these groups.
Among the victims in the Mazar-e-Sharif explosions were women, officials confirmed.
The injured are being treated at a district hospital in Balkh province, and many of the injured have lost body parts, officials stated.
“This is my sister who lost her leg in the explosion and also a 17-year-old sister and a relative of mine were martyred. These were school students who were studying in the school, but we are surprised. For what crime were they martyred? We call on the government and the international community to stop the bloodshed,” said Ghulam Ali, one victim’s brother.
The Balkh explosion killed nine people and injured 15 others.
“I lost someone who was my brother. He worked with a cart. Four sons and three daughters are left behind from him,” said Mohammad Juma, a deceased’s relative.
“We call on the Islamic State of Afghanistan to prevent such incidents. How long will people die of suffering, hunger and explosions? They were not guilty, they were just trying to bring a piece of bread to their families,” said Mohammad Yusuf, another relative of a victim.
Meanwhile, in Kabul, an explosion on Wednesday took place at the Zakaria Mosque in PD4. Eight worshipers were killed and about twenty others were injured.
Reacting to the attacks, security agencies say they are seeking to identify and destroy those who want to paint an insecure picture of Afghanistan.
Wednesday’s attacks have been condemned both inside and outside.
Qatar, UK leaders discuss security and human rights in Afghanistan
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson met in London on Tuesday where they discussed the situation in Afghanistan and reaffirmed their resolve to hold the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to account for commitments made in the past.
The two leaders said the commitments made by the IEA where on counter-terrorism, an amnesty against former government figures and security forces and human rights.
Both leaders also reaffirmed their standing on the promotion of rights of women and girls, and called on the IEA to ensure women have equal opportunities in education and the workplace, and access to services.
According to a joint communique between Qatar and the United Kingdom, the two leaders stressed the importance of continuing to engage the international community to address the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, and highlighted the responsibility of the international community in participating in the humanitarian efforts towards the Afghan people, including the right to access food and medicine as an integral part of human rights.
At the meeting, Johnson thanked and expressed deep appreciation to the Emir for Qatar’s role in repatriating UK citizens and UK-eligible Afghan nationals to the UK, for joining the UK in co-hosting the UN humanitarian pledging conference and for hosting the British diplomatic mission to Afghanistan in Qatar.
Johnson also welcomed Qatar’s role in supporting negotiations on Afghanistan during the last few years.
At least five dead in Kabul mosque bombing
Kabul Emergency Hospital report at least five people have died and 22 wounded in this evening’s explosion at a mosque.
The incident happened in PD4 at the Hazrat Zakaria mosque.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.
IEA printing passports in Lithuania to resolve shortage problem
The General Directorate of Passports of the Interior Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Wednesday that efforts are being made to address the shortage of passport booklets in Afghanistan and that tens of thousands of passports will be available in the next few days.
The directorate said on Wednesday that three million passport booklets have been printed in Lithuania and will be delivered to Kabul within two weeks.
According to officials this is being done in cooperation with the United Nations.
Meanwhile, Shafiullah Tasal, media secretary for the General Directorate of Passports, told VOA that a Lithuanian company printed the passports and that the IEA government has paid the company.
According to Tasal discussions were currently underway regarding delivery.
The IEA has been only issuing ten-year passports for the past month to Afghans over the age of 15.
Children and teenagers under the age of 15 are issued with five-year passports.
The IEA charges more than 5,000 Afghanis for a five-year passport and 10,000 Afghanis for a ten-year passport.
For several weeks now, the distribution of passports across Afghanistan has stopped, and the IEA has only distributed them in Kabul.
However the General Directorate of Passports said once the new shipment of passports arrives, distribution will resume in all provinces.
Two days ago, the department said that a number of people had recently printed fake passport booklets in “neighboring countries” and illegally distributed them to the public in exchange for money.
According to the department, some of these “profiteers” have been detained by IEA intelligence officials and are being investigated.
