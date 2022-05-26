Qatar, UK leaders discuss security and human rights in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 26, 2022)

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson met in London on Tuesday where they discussed the situation in Afghanistan and reaffirmed their resolve to hold the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to account for commitments made in the past.

The two leaders said the commitments made by the IEA where on counter-terrorism, an amnesty against former government figures and security forces and human rights.

Both leaders also reaffirmed their standing on the promotion of rights of women and girls, and called on the IEA to ensure women have equal opportunities in education and the workplace, and access to services.

According to a joint communique between Qatar and the United Kingdom, the two leaders stressed the importance of continuing to engage the international community to address the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, and highlighted the responsibility of the international community in participating in the humanitarian efforts towards the Afghan people, including the right to access food and medicine as an integral part of human rights.

At the meeting, Johnson thanked and expressed deep appreciation to the Emir for Qatar’s role in repatriating UK citizens and UK-eligible Afghan nationals to the UK, for joining the UK in co-hosting the UN humanitarian pledging conference and for hosting the British diplomatic mission to Afghanistan in Qatar.

Johnson also welcomed Qatar’s role in supporting negotiations on Afghanistan during the last few years.