Latest News
Afghanistan at a crossroads: UN expert in Kabul
The newly appointed Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, said Thursday the country faced serious human rights challenges, and urged the authorities to take the path that brings stability and freedom to all Afghans, especially women.
At the end of his 11-day visit to the country Bennett told a news conference in Kabul that he welcomed the opportunity to meet Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) leaders, members of civil society, including women human rights defenders, journalists, minorities, victims of human rights violations, people with disabilities, and the judiciary.
He acknowledged the de facto authorities extended their invitation to access the entire territory and to visit sensitive locations such as schools, hospitals, and prisons, a crucial commitment to ensure that transparent monitoring can be undertaken.
Bennett noted that armed hostilities in many parts of the country had ceased and there was a consequent reduction in conflict-related casualties since the IEA takeover. He said the recently established commission for the return of leading Afghan personalities may provide an opportunity for dialogue and potentially strengthen governance.
While the granting of the general amnesty to officials of the former government and members of the security forces could be a first step toward reconciliation, he remains alarmed about reports of ongoing extrajudicial and revenge killings of former members of the security forces and officials and door-to-door searches,
UN Human Rights Office reported.
Bennett expressed concern about the humanitarian and economic crisis, and called on the international community to continue to provide humanitarian support, ensure its equitable and gender-sensitive distribution, and that the implementation of sanctions does not substantially impede the provision of essential public services, accessible to all, which are necessary for the enjoyment of human rights.
The advancing erasure of women from public life is especially concerning, he said.
Measures such as the suspension of girls’ secondary education, severe barriers to employment, no opportunities to participate in political and public life, limits on freedom of movement, association, and expression, directives on maharam (male family member chaperone), enforcing a strict form of Hijab and strong advice to stay at home, fit the pattern of absolute gender segregation and are aimed at making women invisible in society, Bennett said.
These directives contravene Afghanistan’s obligations under numerous human rights treaties to which it is a State party.
Nevertheless, women continue to demonstrate their determination to participate equally in society at all levels, despite the odds against them, he said.
“I call upon the de facto authorities to immediately reverse policies and directives that negatively impact women as well as to prioritize women’s and girls’ rights to equal participation in education, employment, and all other aspects of public life,” he said.
Bennett called for investigations into a series of attacks on places of worship and schools in Kabul, Kunduz, and Balkh provinces, instances of which have been claimed by the Daesh.
He said that such attacks specifically targeting members of the Hazara, Shia, and Sufi communities are becoming increasingly systematic in nature and reflect elements of an organizational policy, thus bearing hallmarks of crimes against humanity.
“The Taliban stands at a crossroads. Either the society will become more stable and a place where every Afghan enjoys freedom and human rights, or it will become increasingly restrictive,” Bennett said.
“If benchmarks are met such as the urgent opening of secondary schools for girls, the establishment of an inclusive administration that genuinely represents every segment of the Afghan society, and a platform is provided for dialogue and avenues for redressing grievances, the risks of further instability and suffering in Afghanistan may be mitigated.”
The Special Rapporteur’s first report will be presented to the September session of the Human Rights Council.
Qatar, UK leaders discuss security and human rights in Afghanistan
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson met in London on Tuesday where they discussed the situation in Afghanistan and reaffirmed their resolve to hold the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to account for commitments made in the past.
The two leaders said the commitments made by the IEA where on counter-terrorism, an amnesty against former government figures and security forces and human rights.
Both leaders also reaffirmed their standing on the promotion of rights of women and girls, and called on the IEA to ensure women have equal opportunities in education and the workplace, and access to services.
According to a joint communique between Qatar and the United Kingdom, the two leaders stressed the importance of continuing to engage the international community to address the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, and highlighted the responsibility of the international community in participating in the humanitarian efforts towards the Afghan people, including the right to access food and medicine as an integral part of human rights.
At the meeting, Johnson thanked and expressed deep appreciation to the Emir for Qatar’s role in repatriating UK citizens and UK-eligible Afghan nationals to the UK, for joining the UK in co-hosting the UN humanitarian pledging conference and for hosting the British diplomatic mission to Afghanistan in Qatar.
Johnson also welcomed Qatar’s role in supporting negotiations on Afghanistan during the last few years.
Fifteen civilians killed in Balkh and Kabul explosions
Fifteen people were killed and more than 30 were injured in Wednesday’s explosions in Kabul and Balkh – all of which were civilians.
The survivors of the victims of these blasts have meanwhile called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to arrest and punish the perpetrators of these incidents.
Security officials say specific circles involved in the explosions want to present an insecure image of Afghanistan, and security forces are working to identify and eliminate these groups.
Among the victims in the Mazar-e-Sharif explosions were women, officials confirmed.
The injured are being treated at a district hospital in Balkh province, and many of the injured have lost body parts, officials stated.
“This is my sister who lost her leg in the explosion and also a 17-year-old sister and a relative of mine were martyred. These were school students who were studying in the school, but we are surprised. For what crime were they martyred? We call on the government and the international community to stop the bloodshed,” said Ghulam Ali, one victim’s brother.
The Balkh explosion killed nine people and injured 15 others.
“I lost someone who was my brother. He worked with a cart. Four sons and three daughters are left behind from him,” said Mohammad Juma, a deceased’s relative.
“We call on the Islamic State of Afghanistan to prevent such incidents. How long will people die of suffering, hunger and explosions? They were not guilty, they were just trying to bring a piece of bread to their families,” said Mohammad Yusuf, another relative of a victim.
Meanwhile, in Kabul, an explosion on Wednesday took place at the Zakaria Mosque in PD4. Eight worshipers were killed and about twenty others were injured.
Reacting to the attacks, security agencies say they are seeking to identify and destroy those who want to paint an insecure picture of Afghanistan.
Wednesday’s attacks have been condemned both inside and outside.
At least five dead in Kabul mosque bombing
Kabul Emergency Hospital report at least five people have died and 22 wounded in this evening’s explosion at a mosque.
The incident happened in PD4 at the Hazrat Zakaria mosque.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.
