ATN secures exclusive broadcast rights in Afghanistan for Abu Dhabi T10 2025
This year’s event boasts some of the biggest names in international cricket — led by Harbhajan Singh and Piyush Chawla — promising high-intensity action over 12 days.
The ninth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League is set to light up Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 18 to 30, 2025, with eight franchises competing in what has become one of the fastest-growing short-format cricket tournaments in the world.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the tournament live across Afghanistan, ensuring fans nationwide can watch every match, highlight, and star performance on Ariana Television. With cricket enjoying a massive following in Afghanistan, ATN’s coverage is expected to attract millions of viewers throughout the event.
The competition features a powerful roster of global talent:
Harbhajan Singh headlines the Aspin Stallions, marking the franchise’s debut season.
Piyush Chawla brings World Cup–winning experience to the Ajman Titans.
Power-hitters Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, and Nicholas Pooran add world-class firepower across the teams.
Franchises have blended veteran stars with emerging players to elevate the league’s competitiveness.
Team Highlights
Ajman Titans have reinforced their squad with Piyush Chawla, Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, and Alex Hales.
Aspin Stallions, newcomers to the league, feature Harbhajan Singh, Sam Billings, Tymal Mills, and Andre Fletcher.
Deccan Gladiators boast one of the strongest lineups with Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis, and David Wiese.
UAE Bulls, captained by Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine, field one of the most explosive batting units this season.
Northern Warriors remain title contenders with Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Dinesh Chandimal.
Quetta Qavalry, another debut side, bring together Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Sikandar Raza, and Imran Tahir.
Royal Champs include Jason Roy, Angelo Mathews, Shakib Al Hasan, and Chris Jordan.
Vista Riders, powered by Faf du Plessis and Matthew Wade, have S. Sreesanth leading their bowling attack.
Growing Global Appeal
The Abu Dhabi T10 has grown rapidly since its inception, drawing international attention for its fast-paced format and ability to attract elite talent. With Afghanistan’s strong cricket fanbase, ATN’s exclusive broadcast is expected to significantly expand the tournament’s viewership. This is the second consecutive year that ATN is broadcasting the event – after its successful initiative in 2024.
The full squads for all eight participating teams underline the depth and diversity of talent, setting the stage for another thrilling season of T10 cricket — all of it broadcast live and exclusively in Afghanistan on Ariana Television Network.
In addition to all the above mentioned foreign players, several stars from Afghanistan will also take part in this year’s event.
They are Azmatullah Omarzai; Fazalhaq Farooqi; Hazratullah Zazai; Mohammad Shahzad; Ziaur Rahman Sharifi; Sharafuddin Ashraf; Bilal Sami; Qais Ahmad; Izharulhaq Naveed; Wafiullah Tarakhil; Arab Gul Momand and Faridoon Dawoodza.
Afghan snooker players advance to round of 32 at 2025 World Championship
The 2025 World Championship, hosted by Oman, runs from November 15 to 23 and features competitors from over 30 countries around the world.
Afghan snooker players Mohammad Rais Hotak and Mohammad Mir Noorzai have advanced to the Round of 32 at the 2025 Snooker and Billiards World Championship, held in Muscat, Oman.
Both players delivered a commanding performance, defeating their Omani opponents with a 3–0 scoreline.
The Afghan delegation includes three athletes, one coach, and an accompanying team representing the country in the prestigious international event.
The victories of Rais Hotak and Mir Noorzai mark a significant milestone for Afghan snooker and billiards, highlighting the growing talent and development of specialized sports in Afghanistan.
Full match schedule unveiled as draw launches Afghanistan Champions League Season 5
The league will officially kick off on 22 November and run until 17 December, with every team playing a demanding series of clashes that promise high drama, emerging talent, and fierce regional rivalries.
Four Afghan players retained by IPL franchises ahead of 2026 auction
Four Afghan cricketers have been retained by their respective franchises as teams gear up for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, which is scheduled to be held on 16 December in Abu Dhabi.
Across all teams, 173 players have been retained, including 49 overseas players. With a maximum squad size of 25 players permitted for each franchise, Punjab Kings lead the list with 21 retained players, the highest among the 10 teams. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans have each retained 20 players.
Retained Afghan Players:
- Noor Ahmad – Chennai Super Kings
- Rashid Khan – Gujarat Titans
- Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar – Mumbai Indians
- Azmatullah Omarzai – Punjab Kings
Released Afghan Players:
- Sediqullah Atal – Delhi Capitals
- Karim Janat – Gujarat Titans
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz – Kolkata Knight Riders
- Mujeeb Ur Rahman – Mumbai Indians
- Fazalhaq Farooqi – Rajasthan Royals
