Full match schedule unveiled as draw launches Afghanistan Champions League Season 5

The excitement for Afghanistan’s biggest domestic football event reached new heights on Sunday evening, 16 November, as the official draw for Season 5 of the Afghanistan Champions League was conducted in Kabul.

The ceremony finalized all fixtures for the month-long tournament, confirming five weeks of action-packed matches featuring 10 top clubs from across the country.

The league will officially kick off on 22 November and run until 17 December, with every team playing a demanding series of clashes that promise high drama, emerging talent, and fierce regional rivalries.

Officials from the Afghanistan Football Federation, club representatives, and media outlets attended the draw, which laid out the complete schedule beginning with two major opening-day matchups: Istiqlal Kabul vs defending champions Abu Muslim Farah and Jawanan Perozi vs Khurasan Faryab.

Ariana Television Network (ATN) will exclusively produce and broadcast the entire tournament live, ensuring fans nationwide can follow every goal, save, and decisive moment of Season 5.

Below is the full match schedule as confirmed during Sunday’s draw:

22 November

Istiqlal Kabul vs Abu Muslim Farah

Jawanan Perozi vs Khurasan Faryab

23 November

Ettifaq Khanzadah vs Aino Mina

Arman vs Sarafan Herat

24 November

Sarsabz Yashlar vs Sorkh Poshan Khafi

Istiqlal Kabul vs Khurasan Faryab

25 November

Abu Muslim Farah vs Aino Mina

Jawanan Perozi vs Sarafan Herat

26 November

Sorkh Poshan Khafi vs Ettifaq Khanzadah

Arman vs Sarsabz Yashlar

27 November

Aino Mina vs Istiqlal Kabul

Khurasan Faryab vs Sarafan Herat

28 November

Abu Muslim Farah vs Sorkh Poshan Khafi

Sarsabz Yashlar vs Jawanan Perozi

29 November

Ettifaq Khanzadah vs Arman

Sarafan Herat vs Istiqlal Kabul

1 December

Aino Mina vs Sorkh Poshan Khafi

Khurasan Faryab vs Sarsabz Yashlar

2 December

Abu Muslim Farah vs Arman

Jawanan Perozi vs Ettifaq Khanzadah

3 December

Sorkh Poshan Khafi vs Istiqlal Kabul

Sarafan Herat vs Sarsabz Yashlar

4 December

Aino Mina vs Arman

Ettifaq Khanzadah vs Khurasan Faryab

5 December

Jawanan Perozi vs Abu Muslim Farah

Istiqlal Kabul vs Sarsabz Yashlar

6 December

Arman vs Sorkh Poshan Khafi

Sarafan Herat vs Ettifaq Khanzadah

7 December

Aino Mina vs Jawanan Perozi

Abu Muslim Farah vs Khurasan Faryab

9 December

Arman vs Istiqlal Kabul

Sarsabz Yashlar vs Ettifaq Khanzadah

10 December

Sorkh Poshan Khafi vs Jawanan Perozi

Sarafan Herat vs Abu Muslim Farah

11 December

Khurasan Faryab vs Aino Mina

Istiqlal Kabul vs Ettifaq Khanzadah

12 December

Jawanan Perozi vs Arman

Abu Muslim Farah vs Sarsabz Yashlar

13 December

Sorkh Poshan Khafi vs Khurasan Faryab

Aino Mina vs Sarafan Herat

15 December

Istiqlal Kabul vs Jawanan Perozi

Abu Muslim Farah vs Ettifaq Khanzadah

16 December

Khurasan Faryab vs Arman

Sarsabz Yashlar vs Aino Mina

17 December

Sorkh Poshan Khafi vs Sarafan Herat

With anticipation rising and fixtures now confirmed, football supporters across Afghanistan are gearing up for what promises to be one of the most competitive and entertaining seasons in the league’s history.