Four Afghan players retained by IPL franchises ahead of 2026 auction

The Afghanistan A national cricket team (Afghan Abdalyan) defeated the Sri Lanka A cricket team by a margin of three wickets in the opening match of Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025.

The match took place on Saturday in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Sri Lanka A won the toss and opted to bat first, posting 170 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs, setting a target of 171 for Afghanistan.

Afghan Abdalyan successfully chased the target in 19.5 overs, losing seven wickets, securing a three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka.

Bilal Sami played a key role, scoring 45 runs and taking four wickets.

In their next match, Afghanistan A will face Bangladesh A on 17 November.