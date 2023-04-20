Sport
ATN secures rights to broadcast IPL matches live
Ariana Television Network is thrilled to announce that it has secured the rights to broadcast live the remaining matches of the world’s biggest and richest franchise cricket tournament.
That’s right, this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), that started a few weeks back, will now be broadcast live on Ariana Television, as well as being live streamed on Ariana News and Ariana Television platforms.
Now, fans across the country will be able to easily tune in for the rest of the tournament, which ends on May 28.
This year’s tournament is one that’s not to be missed and has already delivered up some thrilling moments as some of the world’s biggest stars, including Afghan heroes, battle it out for the title.
Included in this year’s star-studded lineup is spin wizard Rashid Khan, who has again been ranked No.1 bowler, in ICC Bowling Rankings, in the world – after leading his team to a brilliant 2-1 T20I series win against Pakistan last month.
Here’s what you need to know:
The challenge started on Friday, March 31. Gujarat Titans are the title holders, having won last year. Currently, Thursday April 13, they are sitting in third place on the points table.
Ten teams in total are taking part and a total of 70 matches would have been played before the knockout stages. The final will be held on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
How to watch:
Tune in to Ariana Television to watch the matches live, or
Watch on: Ariana News CLICK HERE
Watch on: Ariana Television CLICK HERE
Full Broadcasting Schedule
TATA IPL 2023 – Match Schedule
Rule Changes
This year, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has made a few changes to the rules and the format of the IPL 2023.
The Indian board has restored the home and away arrangement of the matches for the 16th edition of IPL and divided the ten teams into two groups of five. Every team will play 14 league-stage matches, including seven home and seven away games.
The IPL 2023 will be held across 12 venues over 52 days.
Other major changes made, as explained by Cricket Times:
1) Decision review system for wide and no balls
Players can now challenge the wide and no-ball decisions of the umpires using the Decision Review System (DRS). The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 became the first tournament to introduce the rule, and now IPL will also see it being implemented in their 16th edition.
In the WPL opener, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur used a review to challenge a wide call by the umpire and became the first skipper to avail the benefit.
2) The ‘Impact Player’ Rule
BCCI has also added a new ‘Impact Player’ rule in the IPL 2023 that allows every team to replace one of their on-field players with any of the four substitutes at any moment of the match.
However, the replaced player will no longer be able to participate further in the match, not even as a substitute fielder.
Notably, if a team names four foreign players in their playing eleven, then the impact player can only be an Indian.
IPL 2023 Groups:
Group A: Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants
Group B: Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore
Afghan Players in IPL 2023
Afghan players nowadays are in demand in T20 Leagues around the world and IPL is no exception.
This year, five Afghan players are representing various teams. They are:
Rehmanullah Gurbaz is playing for Kolkata Knight Riders after being retained by the team for this season. Gurbaz did not however get a game in IPL 2022 but as the cricket fraternity know, he is useful at the top of the order with his quick runs.
Known as the “spin twins”, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed will be in action for Gujarat Titans. Both players were retained by the Titans for this season.
Rashid picked up 19 wickets in IPL 2022 at an average of 22 and was the 2nd highest wicket-taker of Gujarat Titans. If given an opportunity, Noor Ahmed can also prove his talent this year.
Fazalhaq Farooqi was retained in the Sunrisers Hyderabad team for IPL 2023. He played just 3 games in IPL 2022 and picked a couple of wickets.
Naveen-ul-Haq became part of the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Auction.
Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs
Marcus Stoinis and Avesh Khan shared five wickets between them as Lucknow Super Giants defended 154 to defeat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.
West Indies big-hitter Kyle Mayers top-scored with 51 and Stoinis contributed 21 in Lucknow’s total on a tough batting pitch in Jaipur.
Stoinis then took the two key wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (44) and Jos Buttler (40). Fellow quick Avesh returned figures of 3/25.
With 19 needed off the last over, Avesh kept his calm to strike twice and restrict Rajasthan to 144/6, AFP reported.
Rajasthan keep their top spot in the table with eight points, ahead of second-placed Lucknow, who also have four wins from six matches but stay behind on an inferior run-rate.
Stoinis broke a promising opening stand of 87 between the left-handed Jaiswal and Buttler and denied both batsmen their fifties.
Last year’s runners-up Rajasthan looked like coasting along before they lost Jaiswal, skipper Sanju Samson, run out on two, and Buttler in the space of three overs.
Avesh dismissed the big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer but impact player Devdutt Padikkal took charge and attempted to revive the chase with his quickfire 26 but it was in vain.
Avesh got Padikkal caught behind in the final over and sent back Dhruv Jurel for nought to be on a hat-trick denied by Ravichandran Ashwin.
Rajasthan, inaugural IPL winners in 2008, began the match with a maiden over from New Zealand left-arm quick Trent Boult, who returned figures of 1/16.
Ashwin took two wickets, including the dangerous Mayers after the left-handed opener struck his third fifty of the season following a sluggish start.
Skipper KL Rahul was the first to go after an unconvincing 39 in a 82-run opening stand with the left-handed Mayers.
Stoinis and West Indies star Nicholas Pooran, who hit 29, put on 45 runs for the fifth wicket to help the team cross 150.
Cricket: Green Afghanistan One Day Cup’s 2nd Edition begins on April 29
The Second Edition of the Green Afghanistan One-Day Cup is set to begin on April 29 in Khost province.
This year’s event will feature four teams and aims to promote the cultivation of plants in the country while also serving as preparation for the Afghan Atalan’s international events.
The inaugural edition of the event was held in Khost province in May 2022 and featured three teams, Hindukush Strikers, Pamir Legends, and Maiwand Defenders. In the second edition, the ACB has added a team of National U19 players, known as Junior Champions, to help them play against their senior counterparts and better prepare for their international assignments.
The tournament will be played in a one-day format and a total of 13 games will be played across 19 days.
All four teams will face each other twice in a double round-robin format followed by a final on May 17.
Three of the teams will feature the available national-level players.
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan stated that the first edition of the Green Afghanistan One Day Cup was a big success and was largely welcomed by fans and spectators in the country.
“The tournament was significant in preparing AfghanAtalan for Afghanistan’s tour of Zimbabwe, where they won both the Super League ODIs and the T20I series 3-0. As we prepare for our international assignments in the near future, the ACB plans to organize the event’s second edition to prepare our National team for the events ahead,” he said.
“We’ve also increased the number of teams to four and added a team of National U19 players, named the Junior Champions, to help them participate in the event, play against their seniors, and prepare for the ACC U19 Asia Cup and the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup,” Naseeb Khan added.
The Green Afghanistan One-Day Cup is an annual cricket event organized by the Afghanistan Cricket Board as part of its domestic cricket circuit. The event was placed in the domestic cricket structure last year which includes 13 different cricket tournaments, including competitions for different age groups and two regional events for people with disabilities.
The addition of this event to the domestic circuit has now added more diversity to the structure and has further enhanced the quality of the game in the country.
‘Absolute jet’ Varma heading for India call-up after IPL take-off
Rising talent Tilak Varma has earned predictions that he is destined to play for his country after lighting up the Indian Premier League with his fearless batting.
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians bought Varma for $200,000 in last year’s auction and the 20-year-old has repaid their faith with some stellar performances since, AFP reported.
An attacking left-handed batsman, Varma smashed a 17-ball 37 in a crucial stand with Australia’s Cameron Green in Mumbai’s win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.
The knock, laced with four sixes, came at a strike-rate of over 217 and Rohit Sharma hinted that the youngster could work his way into the India team.
“What I like about his game is his approach, he is not afraid,” Rohit, the India and Mumbai skipper, said after his team’s third successive win in the IPL.
“He is not playing the bowler, he is playing the ball, which is quite important for someone of his age coming out and playing the way he is.
“He has got a long way to go and we will see him play for some different teams.”
The Indian Express called Varma, who also bowls off-spin and only made his IPL debut last year, the “IPL’s best young Indian batting talent”.
The numbers back that up.
Varma is seventh in the list of batsmen during the current IPL with 214 runs from five matches, just a spot below Indian superstar Virat Kohli (220 from five matches).
South Africa’s Faf du Plessis tops the batting charts with 259 runs.
‘Maturity and flare’
Varma started this season with an unbeaten 84 off 46 balls in Mumbai’s opener, albeit in a losing cause, and hit winning knocks including a quickfire 41 against Delhi Capitals.
Former player and India coach Ravi Shastri told Star Sports that “I would be very surprised if he does not play T20 cricket for India in the next six months or eight months”.
“He has got the maturity, he has got the flare. He will make a world of difference to the Indian middle-order,” said Shastri.
