Cricket: Green Afghanistan One Day Cup’s 2nd Edition begins on April 29

(Last Updated On: April 20, 2023)

The Second Edition of the Green Afghanistan One-Day Cup is set to begin on April 29 in Khost province.

This year’s event will feature four teams and aims to promote the cultivation of plants in the country while also serving as preparation for the Afghan Atalan’s international events.

The inaugural edition of the event was held in Khost province in May 2022 and featured three teams, Hindukush Strikers, Pamir Legends, and Maiwand Defenders. In the second edition, the ACB has added a team of National U19 players, known as Junior Champions, to help them play against their senior counterparts and better prepare for their international assignments.

The tournament will be played in a one-day format and a total of 13 games will be played across 19 days.

All four teams will face each other twice in a double round-robin format followed by a final on May 17.

Three of the teams will feature the available national-level players.

ACB CEO Naseeb Khan stated that the first edition of the Green Afghanistan One Day Cup was a big success and was largely welcomed by fans and spectators in the country.

“The tournament was significant in preparing AfghanAtalan for Afghanistan’s tour of Zimbabwe, where they won both the Super League ODIs and the T20I series 3-0. As we prepare for our international assignments in the near future, the ACB plans to organize the event’s second edition to prepare our National team for the events ahead,” he said.

“We’ve also increased the number of teams to four and added a team of National U19 players, named the Junior Champions, to help them participate in the event, play against their seniors, and prepare for the ACC U19 Asia Cup and the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup,” Naseeb Khan added.

The Green Afghanistan One-Day Cup is an annual cricket event organized by the Afghanistan Cricket Board as part of its domestic cricket circuit. The event was placed in the domestic cricket structure last year which includes 13 different cricket tournaments, including competitions for different age groups and two regional events for people with disabilities.

The addition of this event to the domestic circuit has now added more diversity to the structure and has further enhanced the quality of the game in the country.