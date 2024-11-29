Bangladesh trumps Afghanistan in first match of U-19 Asia Cup

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Draw is scheduled to take place early next month and football fans across the country will be pleased to learn that Ariana Television and Radio Network (ATN) has secured the rights to broadcast the exciting event live and exclusively in Afghanistan.

This brand new FIFA tournament will be played for the first time next year and clubs from each of the six international confederations; the AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA will feature.

In total, 32 teams will take part in FIFA’s new prime club competition and the United States will host the inaugural event from 15 June to 13 July 2025.

On Thursday, December 5, the world’s eyes will be on Miami in the US for the tournament draw.

This is when the world’s best clubs will discover their group stage opponents.

The draw will be broadcast live on Ariana Television and Ariana News at 10pm next Thursday, December 5.

Of the 32 places available at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, 31 have now been filled.

One remaining place will be filled by a South American team which will be determined on Saturday, November 30 after the CONMEBOL Libertadores final between Atletico Mineiro and Botafogo in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The teams through to the FIFA Club World Cup 2024 are as follows:

Al Ahly (Egypt); Wydad (Morocco); ES Tunis (Tunisia); Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa); Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia); Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan); Al Ain (UAE); Ulsan HD FC (Korea); Chelsea (England); Real Madrid (Spain); Manchester City (England); Bayern Munich (Germany); Paris Saint-Germain (France); Inter Milan (Italy); Porto (Portugal); Benfica (Portugal); Borussia Dortmund (Germany); Juventus (Italy); Atletico Madrid (Spain); FC Salzburg (Austria); Monterrey (Mexico); Seattle Sounders (USA); Club Leon (Mexico); Pachuca (Mexico); Auckland City (New Zealand); Palmeiras (Brazil); Flamengo (Brazil); Fluminense (Brazil); River Plate (Argentina); Boca Juniors (Argentina); Inter Miami (USA).

For more news, information, schedules and updates on this tournament be sure to watch this space.