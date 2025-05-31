Business
Baradar inaugurates $68 million wind and solar power projects in Herat
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Saturday inaugurated two power generation projects in Herat province with an investment of approximately $68 million dollars.
In a statement released by the deputy PM’s office, these two projects include a wind power plant with a capacity of 43.2 megawatts and a solar power plant with a capacity of 5 megawatts.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Baradar said: “Today, we are witnessing the inauguration of two major wind and solar power projects in Herat. This is considered a significant achievement in the expansion, modernization, and self-sufficiency of the country’s energy sector.”
He added that these projects will not only reduce Afghanistan’s reliance on imported electricity but will also provide opportunities for environmental protection, sustainable energy, and the promotion of modern technologies.
Baradar emphasized that Afghanistan has long been dependent on imported electricity, and a significant portion of the national budget is spent annually on purchasing it.
According to him, imported electricity is costly and not a reliable or beneficial solution in the long term.
He added that the Islamic Emirate is focused on the optimal utilization of domestic resources in the electricity sector and is making serious efforts in this regard.
He stated that these projects will not only enhance the country’s electricity generation capacity but will also pave the way for economic development, job creation, encouragement of domestic and foreign investment, and expansion of infrastructure.
Baradar reassured all domestic and foreign investors that IEA has created favorable conditions for investment across various sectors in Afghanistan, particularly in the energy sector, and has ensured a transparent and secure environment.
He also called on the contracting companies involved in the projects to execute the work in accordance with approved standards.
Over $64 million is being invested in the 43.2-megawatt wind power project, and approximately $3.5 million in the 5-megawatt solar power project by the private sector in partnership with Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the deputy PM’s office said.
Kyrgyzstan’s oil exports to Afghanistan surge 100-fold
Kyrgyzstan’s National Statistics Committee has reported a dramatic rise in the country’s oil exports to Afghanistan, with over 40 million liters of gasoline and fuel oil exported between January and December of last year.
According to the committee, this represents a 100-fold increase compared to the same period the previous year.
In 2022, Kyrgyzstan exported only 384,000 liters of fuel to Afghanistan, valued at $212,000, while in 2023, the exports surged to $18.5 million in value. The bulk of this fuel was reportedly delivered to Kunduz province in northern Afghanistan.
Afghanistan now accounts for more than 90 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s total oil exports, making it the primary recipient. Uzbekistan ranks second, having imported 2.5 million liters of fuel worth $1 million during the same period.
The average export price of gasoline was approximately $0.50 per liter. Kyrgyz officials clarified that the fuel exported to Afghanistan does not originate from Russia. Under a bilateral agreement with Moscow, fuels imported from Russia, specifically AI-92 and AI-95 grades are restricted to domestic use and are exempt from export.
These Russian-origin fuels are imported duty-free via Kazakhstan, helping to stabilize Kyrgyzstan’s domestic fuel prices at around $0.80 per liter.
According to the Kyrgyz Petroleum Traders Association, the fuel exported to Afghanistan and Uzbekistan primarily consists of AI-81 grade gasoline, along with fuel oil derived from locally extracted crude in the southwest of Kyrgyzstan.
In total, Kyrgyzstan imported approximately 630 million liters of fuel last year, valued at $277 million, with the majority sourced from Russia, and a smaller portion from Kazakhstan.
Government allocates 80,000 acres of land for industrial parks across Afghanistan
Of this, the ministry has already distributed 649.5 acres to 125 companies across eight provinces.
The Media Office of the Economic Deputy of the Prime Minister’s Office announced late Monday, May 27, that approximately 80,000 acres of land have been transferred to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for the establishment of industrial parks in 28 provinces across Afghanistan.
According to the statement: “In the four zones surrounding Kabul, 2,000 acres each have been allocated for light and primary industries. Additionally, 20,000 acres in the provinces of Nangarhar, Kandahar, and Balkh have been designated for industrial development, in accordance with the newly approved industrial law of the Islamic Emirate.”
The Islamic Emirate emphasized that government has allocated these lands to the Ministry Commerce and Industry based on a defined procedural framework, aligned with environmental protection standards and urban master plans.
The statement further noted that, by decree of the leader of the Islamic Emirate, 36 industrial zones are to be established in 28 provinces.
So far, nearly 80,000 acres of land have been officially transferred to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Of this, the ministry has already distributed 649.5 acres to 125 companies across eight provinces.
IEA in talks with Russia, China to settle trade in local currencies
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is in advanced talks with Russia—and has proposed similar discussions with China—to conduct trade transactions in local currencies, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi told Reuters on Thursday.
Technical teams from Russia and Afghanistan are negotiating the plan, aimed at bypassing Western sanctions and reducing reliance on the U.S. dollar. Talks with China are ongoing via the Chinese embassy in Kabul.
“We are currently engaged in specialised discussions on this matter, considering the regional and global economic perspectives, sanctions, and the challenges Afghanistan is currently facing, as well as those Russia is dealing with. Technical discussions are underway,” Azizi said.
Azizi said Afghanistan’s annual trade with Russia stands at about $300 million and is expected to grow, especially in petroleum and plastics imports. Trade with China is currently about $1 billion per year.
“I am confident that this is a very good option…we can use this option for benefit and interests of our people and our country,’ Azizi said.
“We want to take steps in this area with China as well,” he said, adding Afghanistan had around $1 billion in trade with China each year. “A working team composed of members from the (Afghan) Ministry of Commerce and the Chinese embassy which is an authorized body representing China in economic programmes has been formed, and talks are ongoing.”
Sanctions have isolated Afghanistan’s financial sector since the Islamic Emirate took power in 2021.
Afghanistan began importing gas, oil, and wheat from Russia in 2022, marking a major economic move following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power.
