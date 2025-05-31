Baradar inaugurates $68 million wind and solar power projects in Herat

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Saturday inaugurated two power generation projects in Herat province with an investment of approximately $68 million dollars.

In a statement released by the deputy PM’s office, these two projects include a wind power plant with a capacity of 43.2 megawatts and a solar power plant with a capacity of 5 megawatts.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Baradar said: “Today, we are witnessing the inauguration of two major wind and solar power projects in Herat. This is considered a significant achievement in the expansion, modernization, and self-sufficiency of the country’s energy sector.”

He added that these projects will not only reduce Afghanistan’s reliance on imported electricity but will also provide opportunities for environmental protection, sustainable energy, and the promotion of modern technologies.

Baradar emphasized that Afghanistan has long been dependent on imported electricity, and a significant portion of the national budget is spent annually on purchasing it.

According to him, imported electricity is costly and not a reliable or beneficial solution in the long term.

He added that the Islamic Emirate is focused on the optimal utilization of domestic resources in the electricity sector and is making serious efforts in this regard.

He stated that these projects will not only enhance the country’s electricity generation capacity but will also pave the way for economic development, job creation, encouragement of domestic and foreign investment, and expansion of infrastructure.

Baradar reassured all domestic and foreign investors that IEA has created favorable conditions for investment across various sectors in Afghanistan, particularly in the energy sector, and has ensured a transparent and secure environment.

He also called on the contracting companies involved in the projects to execute the work in accordance with approved standards.

Over $64 million is being invested in the 43.2-megawatt wind power project, and approximately $3.5 million in the 5-megawatt solar power project by the private sector in partnership with Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the deputy PM’s office said.