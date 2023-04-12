Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to dozens of needy families in Paktia

(Last Updated On: April 12, 2023)

As part of its Ramazan aid campaign, Bayat Foundation has distributed food items to dozens of needy families in Paktia province.

Officials of the Bayat Foundation say that the aid packages include wheat flour, rice, and oil.

“In continuation of the Bayat Foundation’s assistance on the occasion of the holy month of Ramazan, which we have every year, today, fortunately, we are distributing some food items, including flour, oil and rice, in the city of Gardez in Paktia Province. The list of beneficiaries has already been prepared by the Bayat Foundation team. Our aid has already been distributed in Kabul and other provinces and it continues,” Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of the Bayat Foundation, said.

Meanwhile, the needy families who received the aid packages thanked Bayat Foundation for the aid, and called on other organizations to follow suit.

“Thank you very much to Bayat charity for helping us this Ramazan,” one of the aid recipients said.

“Thank you very much for helping the poor and helpless people during this month of fasting,” another recipient of aid said.

In the past, Bayat Foundation has provided significant assistance to the needy residents of Paktia province. Bayat Foundation has provided significant assistance to the people of Afghanistan in the past and has provided safe drinking water, mosques, health centers and schools around the country.