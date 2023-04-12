Latest News
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to dozens of needy families in Paktia
As part of its Ramazan aid campaign, Bayat Foundation has distributed food items to dozens of needy families in Paktia province.
Officials of the Bayat Foundation say that the aid packages include wheat flour, rice, and oil.
“In continuation of the Bayat Foundation’s assistance on the occasion of the holy month of Ramazan, which we have every year, today, fortunately, we are distributing some food items, including flour, oil and rice, in the city of Gardez in Paktia Province. The list of beneficiaries has already been prepared by the Bayat Foundation team. Our aid has already been distributed in Kabul and other provinces and it continues,” Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of the Bayat Foundation, said.
Meanwhile, the needy families who received the aid packages thanked Bayat Foundation for the aid, and called on other organizations to follow suit.
“Thank you very much to Bayat charity for helping us this Ramazan,” one of the aid recipients said.
“Thank you very much for helping the poor and helpless people during this month of fasting,” another recipient of aid said.
In the past, Bayat Foundation has provided significant assistance to the needy residents of Paktia province. Bayat Foundation has provided significant assistance to the people of Afghanistan in the past and has provided safe drinking water, mosques, health centers and schools around the country.
Latest News
1,000 tankers carrying low-quality fuel refused entry at borders
Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) officials say in the past year, 1,000 tankers carrying low-quality fuel have been stopped from entering the country and returned to the country of origin.
According to the officials, in the 1401 solar year, serious motoring of fuel stations, petrol storage facilities and facilities storing food items was carried out as part of quality control measures.
“Last year, around 60,000 oil tankers entered the country through various ports and quality was checked. Among these, the quality of 1,000 oil tankers was not good and [the tankers] were returned,” said Faizullah Tamim, head of ANSA.
According to the officials, in the year 1401, a total of 775 national standards and six national codes were implemented in the fields of engineering, urban development, construction, roads and bridges, in accordance with the Afghan culture and the standards of countries and regional organizations. The officials said efforts are being made to set another 58 regulated standards applicable to various fields in the quality control process.
“In four zones of the country and the capital Kabul, 24 iron smelting factories, steel bars and construction materials have been inspected, and the results are satisfactory. This is a fundamental development in strengthening the construction sector,” Tamim said.
Evaluating products and issuing quality assurance certificates, setting and implementing national standards, and finalizing memorandums of understanding with Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Pakistan; and activating the coal laboratories, equipping the labs in the country’s ports, and rolling out metrology laboratories in the country are key projects for ANSA this year.
Latest News
Muttaqi urges foreign community to recognize positive developments in Afghanistan
The foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Japan’s envoy to Afghanistan Takashi Okada on Wednesday and discussed bilateral relations and the current political situation, the foreign ministry said.
According to the ministry’s statement, Okada expressed Japan’s interest in building relations with the IEA authorities.
“Despite different opinions, this country is in favor of interaction with the authorities of Afghanistan,” the ministry quoted the Japanese envoy as saying.
Muttaqi described the situation in Afghanistan as positive and urged the region and the world to recognize and be realistic about the constructive developments taking place in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Afghanistan: IEA calls for ‘all sides’ to respect their decisions
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Wednesday that it should be noted “that the Islamic Emirate does not want to create obstacles for the United Nations” and that their decisions should be “respected by all sides”.
The comments, which come in response to the United Nations’ statement on Tuesday that it is being forced into making an “appalling choice” over whether to continue operations in Afghanistan after the IEA banned Afghan women from working for the organization in the country.
In its statement, the UN mission in Afghanistan said the ban was “unlawful under international law, including the UN Charter, and for that reason the United Nations cannot comply”.
In the IEA’s statement on Wednesday it said: “The United Nations Office in Afghanistan issued a statement that the Islamic Emirate has imposed some restrictions on women workers, due to which the United Nations suspended its activities and called the Islamic Emirate responsible for all the consequences of the humanitarian situation.
“It should be said that the Islamic Emirate does not want to create obstacles for the United Nations; rather, IEA wants to make it clear that this is a valuable internal issue of Afghanistan, which does not create any kind of problem for anyone else and should be respected by all sides,” the statement read.
The IEA said the “decision does not mean that there is discrimination, or that there are obstacles to the activities of the United Nations; On the contrary, we are committed to all the rights of all our countrymen, considering their religious, cultural and religious interests.
“Regrettably, we have to say that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has been created and continues due to sanctions and pressures, and the main responsibility goes back to those parties who have imposed restrictions on Afghanistan’s financial and banking system, imposed travel restrictions.”
The statement noted that “considering the emergency situation in Afghanistan, it is necessary for the member countries of the United Nations to solve the problem of freezing Afghan assets, banking, travel bans and other restrictions as soon as possible so that Afghanistan can progress in the economic, political and security fields.”
“Afghans have the capacity to stand on their own feet with their capabilities and possibilities,” it stated.
Tahawol: Neighbors meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to dozens of needy families in Paktia
Saar: Upcoming Samarkand meeting on Afghanistan discussed
1,000 tankers carrying low-quality fuel refused entry at borders
Sluggish Warner under fire in IPL after Delhi lose again
Kunduz commerce department’s revenues rise by 48%
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in U-19 Tri-Series opener
Fire kills 10 members of family in Pakistan
North Korea claims almost 800,000 have signed up to fight against US
India says situation with China fragile, dangerous in the Himalayan front
Tahawol: Neighbors meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Upcoming Samarkand meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: China’s policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Concerns over aid cut-off in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: UNAMA’s performance in Afghanistan reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
OIC urges IEA to revisit ban on Afghan women working with UN
-
World4 days ago
U.S. Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan to launch new military operation against militants
-
Latest News4 days ago
Lavrov to attend regional meeting on Afghanistan in Samarkand
-
Latest News4 days ago
More than 200 Afghan detainees return home from Pakistan
-
Sport4 days ago
IPL: Rajasthan Royals thrash Delhi Capitals by 57 runs
-
Latest News3 days ago
Bayat Foundation distributes another round of Ramazan aid packages in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump blasts ‘moron’ Biden after White House blames him for Afghanistan