Bayat Foundation distributes winter aid in Kabul’s eastern area
Bayat Foundation continued to distribute much-needed winter aid to desperate families – this time to those in PD9 in the eastern part of Kabul.
Hundreds of families were given food packages that included flour, rice and oil.
“In continuation of Bayat Foundation’s aid program, we already started this assistance in the capital and today, fortunately, we are in the 9th district, where the list of a number of needy people has already been arranged and we distributed flour, oil and rice to them,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of Bayat Foundation.
“Our winter aid program will be carried through to other provinces as well,” he said.
Families who received the food parcels from Bayat Foundation thanked the organization and said the aid would help provide food for them.
“We thank the Bayat Foundation for its help and cooperation; there is no work here and we ask other businessmen to help the people,” a recipient said.
Bayat Foundation’s winter aid program comes at a critical time for Afghans who are facing immense hardships given the economic crisis in the country.
“These donations will help solve people’s problems, [the donations] include rice, flour and oil,” another recipient said.
Foundation officials said they hope to be able to continue distributing aid to desperate families in Kabul and around the country through winter.
Bayat Foundation launched its annual program on Wednesday in western Kabul, where dozens of needy families received the same food parcels.
This aid is critical to countless Afghan families who are not only dealing with a crippled economy and severe hunger but also with an abnormally cold winter – which, according to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials, has claimed the lives of over 70 people in the past two weeks.
Latest News
Afghan deputy PM Hanafi meets with UN delegation in Kabul
The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, along with a UN delegation, met with Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) this week and shared concerns about the recent decisions banning women from education and working for NGOs.
Also at the meeting was the head of the United Nations mission in Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva.
She said at the meeting that Afghan women living abroad told her that if they are provided with work and opportunities in Afghanistan, they will return home.
Amina Mohammed said that there is a need for women to work and that this should be addressed through dialogue.
“We want to increase aid to Afghanistan and make this country an active member of the international community,” she added.
Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the United Nations Women’s Division, Sima Bahous, said there was a direct correlation to aid distribution and women working. They have to find ways to work in light of Afghan values and culture, she said.
She added that “11.6 million Afghans are in dire need of humanitarian assistance at the moment.”
For his part, Hanafi, welcomed the UN delegation, thanked them for assistance in the sectors of health, education, and agriculture, and said that the United Nations has taken steps to remove IEA members from the blacklist, and recognize the Islamic Emirate.
Hanafi said that the UN has not, however, paid the necessary attention to handing over the seat of the permanent representation of Afghanistan to the United Nations.
Hanafi said that due to the long war in Afghanistan, millions of Afghans migrated, and five million became addicted to drugs, where one million of them are women and children.
Many Afghans need international aid due to long wars, poverty, and droughts in the country, Hanafi added.
Citing the general amnesty by the Islamic Emirate, Hanafi said that security has been ensured, corruption eradicated, drug cultivation and smuggling have been stopped, and Daesh suppressed.
Hanafi said that the Islamic Emirate has made achievements in the health, education, and security sectors among others.
He stated that humanitarian aid should not be linked to political issues, and that problems should be resolved through dialogue.
Latest News
Kabul’s notorious drug ‘den’ cleared of addicts: officials
Pul-e-Sokhta, in the west of Kabul, has for more than 20 years been the hub for drug addicts and their dealers in the city, but this week, the area was cleared by police, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said.
Khaled Zadran, Kabul Police Command spokesman, said that Pul-e- Sokhta has been completely cleared of drug addicts and that those rounded up have been sent to rehabilitation centers. The addicts mostly lived under a bridge over the Kabul River.
“In the heart of Kabul, the blood-thirsty mafia mouth of the murderous drug addict named Pule Sokhta was free of humans for the first time today,” Zadran tweeted.
He also said: “Today I am praying that instead of life ending, clean water will flow under this bridge.”
According to Zadran, police have rounded up about 1,000 drug addicts from around Kabul in the past few days and admitted them to rehabilitation centers “so that their lives would not be endangered in the cold weather.”
“The process of collecting drug addicts continues in other parts of Kabul, and the places where drugs are sold have also been dismantled,” Zadran added.
Local residents say that the rounding up of drug addicts from Pul-e- Sokhta by the Islamic Emirate was a good move, especially as the addicts have caused many problems for local residents, they say.
Latest News
IEA confirms over 70 dead in extreme cold across Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has confirmed that at least 70 people have died in the past week due to extreme cold weather.
In a statement, the IEA said it has directed the responsible departments to use all facilities available to prevent more casualties this winter.
It is also estimated that at least 70,000 livestock died in this time.
“We were deeply moved to learn that a number of our compatriots have lost their lives in some provinces due to the severe cold,” read the IEA’s statement.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has expressed its condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased.
“The relevant departments and officials of the Islamic Emirate are directed to help the affected families as much as they can and to use all their facilities in order to prevent more casualties,” the statement said.
According to officials of the Islamic Emirate, the temperature dropped considerably in most provinces over the past two weeks. In Ghor province, temperatures were recorded at minus 33 degrees Celsius last week.
