Bayat Foundation distributes winter aid in Kabul’s eastern area

(Last Updated On: January 19, 2023)

Bayat Foundation continued to distribute much-needed winter aid to desperate families – this time to those in PD9 in the eastern part of Kabul.

Hundreds of families were given food packages that included flour, rice and oil.

“In continuation of Bayat Foundation’s aid program, we already started this assistance in the capital and today, fortunately, we are in the 9th district, where the list of a number of needy people has already been arranged and we distributed flour, oil and rice to them,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of Bayat Foundation.

“Our winter aid program will be carried through to other provinces as well,” he said.

Families who received the food parcels from Bayat Foundation thanked the organization and said the aid would help provide food for them.

“We thank the Bayat Foundation for its help and cooperation; there is no work here and we ask other businessmen to help the people,” a recipient said.

Bayat Foundation’s winter aid program comes at a critical time for Afghans who are facing immense hardships given the economic crisis in the country.

“These donations will help solve people’s problems, [the donations] include rice, flour and oil,” another recipient said.

Foundation officials said they hope to be able to continue distributing aid to desperate families in Kabul and around the country through winter.

Bayat Foundation launched its annual program on Wednesday in western Kabul, where dozens of needy families received the same food parcels.

This aid is critical to countless Afghan families who are not only dealing with a crippled economy and severe hunger but also with an abnormally cold winter – which, according to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials, has claimed the lives of over 70 people in the past two weeks.