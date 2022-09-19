World
Biden: U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in event of a Chinese invasion
U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement so far on the issue.
Asked in a CBS 60 Minutes interview broadcast on Sunday whether U.S. forces would defend the democratically governed island claimed by China, he replied: “Yes, if in fact, there was an unprecedented attack.”
Asked to clarify if he meant that unlike in Ukraine, U.S. forces – American men and women – would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, Biden replied: “Yes.”
The interview was just the latest time that Biden has appeared to go beyond long-standing stated U.S. policy on Taiwan, but his statement was clearer than previous ones about committing U.S. troops to the defend the island, Reuters reported.
The United States has long stuck to a policy of “strategic ambiguity” and not making clear whether it would respond militarily to an attack on Taiwan.
Asked to comment, a White House spokesperson said U.S. policy towards Taiwan had not changed.
“The President has said this before, including in Tokyo earlier this year. He also made clear then that our Taiwan policy hasn’t changed. That remains true,” the spokesperson said.
Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry expressed its thanks to Biden for his reaffirming of the “U.S. government’s rock-solid security commitment to Taiwan”.
Taiwan will continue to strengthen its self-defense capabilities and deepen the close security partnership between Taiwan and the United States, it said in a statement.
The CBS interview with Biden was conducted last week. The president is in Britain for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday, Reuters reported.
In May, Biden was asked if he was willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan and replied: “Yes … That’s the commitment we made.”
In the 60 Minutes interview, Biden reiterated the United States remained committed to a “One-China” policy in which Washington officially recognizes Beijing not Taipei, and said the United States was not encouraging Taiwanese independence.
“We are not moving, we are not encouraging their being independent … that’s their decision,” he said.
Biden’s remarks are likely to enrage Beijing, which was angered by a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi in August.
That visit promoted China to conducted its largest-ever military exercises around Taiwan and China has protested moves by U.S. lawmakers to advanced legislation that would enhance U.S. military support for Taiwan.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to bring Taiwan under Beijing’s control and has not ruled out the use of force. Taiwan strongly objects to China’s sovereignty claims.
There was no immediate response to a request for comment from China’s embassy in Washington.
In a phone call with Biden in July, Xi warned about Taiwan, saying “those who play with fire will perish by it.”
Taiwan hit by 7.2 magnitude earthquake, tsunami warning issued
The latest earthquake to hit Taiwan’s southeastern coast is the strongest since Saturday’s 6.6 magnitude quake.
A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s southeastern coast, the US Geological Survey said, prompting Japan to issue a tsunami warning, according to the island’s weather bureau.
The quake hit at 11:24 Kabul time at a depth of 10 kms.
A 6.6 magnitude quake hit the same region on Saturday and there have been multiple aftershocks since then including a 5.6 magnitude early Sunday.
Japan’s Meteorological Agency also issued a tsunami advisory to remote islands near Taiwan.
Waves as high as one meter were expected to arrive Sunday afternoon.
Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates.
India’s Modi assails Putin over Ukraine war
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that now was not the time for war, directly assailing the Kremlin chief in public over the nearly seven-month-long conflict in Ukraine.
Locked in a confrontation with the West over the war, Putin has repeatedly said Russia is not isolated because it can look eastwards to major Asian powers such as China and India, Reuters reported.
“I know that today’s era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this,” Modi told Putin at a televised meeting in the ancient Uzbek Silk Road city of Samarkand.
As Modi made the remark, Russia’s paramount leader since 1999 pursed his lips, glanced at Modi and then looked down before touching the hair on the back of his head.
Putin told Modi that he understood the Indian leader had concerns about Ukraine, but that Moscow was doing everything it could to end the conflict, Reuters reported.
“I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine, the concerns that you constantly express,” Putin said. “We will do everything to stop this as soon as possible.”
He said Ukraine had rejected negotiations. Ukraine has said it will fight until it drives all Russian troops from its land. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he will never accept a “peace” that allows Russia to keep Ukrainian land.
The war in Ukraine, triggered when Putin ordered troops to invade on Feb. 24, has killed tens of thousands of soldiers, touched off the worst confrontation with the West since the Cold War and sent the global economy into an inflationary spiral.
India has become Russia’s No. 2 oil buyer after China as others have cut purchases following the invasion.
Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday he understood that Xi had concerns about the situation in Ukraine but praised Beijing’s leader for a “balanced” position on the conflict.
Xi, on his first trip outside China since early 2020, did not mention the war in Ukraine in public.
The Chinese leader said the world had entered a new period of turmoil and that partners such as Putin and Central Asian leaders should prevent foreign powers from instigating “colour revolutions”.
“The world has entered a new period of turbulent change, we must grasp the trend of the times, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, and promote the construction of a closer community of destiny with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization,” Xi said.
“We should support each other’s efforts to safeguard security and development interests, prevent external forces from staging colour revolutions, and jointly oppose interference in the internal affairs of other countries under any pretext.”
71 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in ‘provocations’ by Armenia
Seventy-one Azerbaijani soldiers have been killed in recent days in “provocations” by Armenia, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Thursday.
The ministry said that so far, 71 Azerbaijani soldiers have died during the recent flare-up, while Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Wednesday that 105 Armenian soldiers were killed in the clashes, Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported.
On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara sees the latest border tension as the result of Armenia’s violation of the November 2020 deal ending the Karabakh war that resulted in the victory of Azerbaijan, adding that he finds it “unacceptable.”
Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of “large-scale provocations” in recent days, saying saboteurs planted mines and Armenian forces carried out “intensive” firing on Azerbaijani positions, Anadolu reported.
Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
In fall 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and over 300 settlements and villages that were under Armenian occupation. The fighting ended with a deal brokered by Russia.71 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in ‘provocations’ by Armenia
