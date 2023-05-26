Latest News
Both world and IEA need to have positive engagement with each other: acting PM
The Islamic Emirate’s acting prime minister Mawlavi Abdul Kabir said on Thursday at an event that Afghanistan has progressed in terms of politics and economy.
The event was held at Sapedar Palace in Kabul where some IEA officials, political figures, academic staff and ethnic elders participated.
Kabir said that Islamic Emirate wants positive ties with the world and Afghanistan and the world need to engage with each other.
“Afghanistan is moving in a positive direction in the economic sector and politically there are diplomatic relations with sixteen countries,” said Kabir.
“Other countries have also understood the facts and are trying to interact positively with us.”
“If we need to have political relations with the world, the world also needs us,” he added.
He also emphasized that the current government is inclusive and there is no prejudice in it, and the Islamic Emirate accepts criticism with an open chest.
According to him, if the appointment of a few corrupt people means inclusive governance, this is not acceptable for the caretaker government.
“If inclusiveness means that some corrupt elements come to participate in the government, this is not acceptable for the people or for us, with such people, the government will not be inclusive and it will lead to corruption,” Kabir stressed.
At the event, the search for solutions to problems in the country was emphasized.
The Vice and Virtue minister has also said that the provision of Sharia rights and people’s satisfaction will lead the system to absolute success.
“That system will be successful if the people are happy with the ruler of the time and the time ruler fulfills the Sharia requests of its nations,”
Information and Culture Minister, Mullah Khairullah Khairkhah, also said that progress can be achieved by using patience.
“In this country, every problem we have can be solved,” said Khairkhah.
Minister of Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar also said that more than 2,500 employees work in this ministry and so far, no employee has been dismissed from duty who worked for the former government.
A number of experts meanwhile emphasize opening the doors of schools and universities to girls, as well as making young people participate in the government body.
“Working in Islam is the best principle, it is worship. Education is the foundation of society,” said Abdul Shakur Dadres, a political analyst.
The officials of the Islamic Emirate also said the current security that is ensured in Afghanistan does not exist in the region.
According to them, the brotherhood has emerged among people because, in the past, the strategy of all groups was to create division and prejudice.
US wants to destabilize whole region using terrorists in Afghanistan: Russian minister
Washington intends to use the potential of illegal armed groups in Afghanistan to destabilize the situation in the region, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting of the CSTO defense ministers in Minsk on Thursday.
“Afghanistan remains a hotbed of instability. The main threat comes from illegal armed groups that have significantly strengthened their positions in that country after the Islamic movement Taliban (IEA) came to power. We believe that the United States intends to use the potential of these terrorist organizations to destabilize the situation in the region,” said Shoigu. “For this purpose, the redeployment of fighters from the controlled gangs in Middle East to Afghanistan has been organized.”
“In the future, their infiltration into neighboring countries is possible for committing terrorist acts,” Shoigu said.
The official stressed on the importance of coordination of efforts on the Afghan track and to pay due attention to joint exercises.
Shoigu noted that “instead of working for the reconstruction of Afghanistan after the hasty withdrawal from it, the NATO countries are trying in various ways to restore their military presence in the Central Asian region.”
“We regard this as a direct threat to stability there and in the CSTO space in general,” the Russian defense minister said.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that terrorist attacks increased in Afghanistan after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) takeover in August 2021.
“In the 600 days to the leadup to the fall of Kabul, there were a total of five terrorist incidents in Pakistan. 600 days post the fall of Kabul, that number went up to 50. Now this is a genuine concern for us,” Zardari told a Pakistan Senate committee.
He said that if the economic situation continues to deteriorate in Afghanistan, there will be refugee exodus and if security threat emanating from Afghanistan is not taken seriously by the IEA and the international community then “this is a disaster waiting to happen.”
This comes as IEA officials have repeatedly said that they will not allow Afghanistan soil to be used against any other country.
Vice and Virtue minister meets with China’s ambassador to Kabul
The Islamic Emirate’s minister of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, Shaikh Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, met with China’s ambassador to Kabul on Thursday where the two sides discussed historical relations between Beijing and Kabul.
According to footage published by the ministry, Hanafi spoke of the historical relations between China and Afghanistan and added that moral and administrative corruption in Afghanistan has ended and security has been ensured in the whole country.
According to the footage, China’s help to Afghanistan was also discussed.
In addition, Wang Yu praised the relations between Afghanistan and China and added that 30 million Muslims live in China and Beijing is committed to their rights.
TVET calls for technical training curriculum support
Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) officials said on Thursday at the National and International Industrial Symposium in Kabul that attention needs to be paid to training technical professionals in order to help grow the economy.
At the event, Ghulam Haider Shahamat, head of TVET said that in the last twenty years, little attention was paid to this sector. He said changes should be made to the technical training curriculum so that it is brought in line with international standards.
According to Shahamat, 60 percent of the country’s population is made up of young people, and 500,000 new people enter the labor market every year.
However, the officials of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) said at the symposium that the volume of trade in the country has increased from 13 to 22 percent.
“The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has had concrete and objective activities and achievements in the sectors of trade, industry, services, drafting legislative documents and commercial cooperation in the region with teamwork and in the light of policies, regulations and procedures,” said Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesperson for the MoIC.
A German institute meanwhile said at the event that in the last ten months, they have studied the needs of the Afghan market and manufacturing companies, and they want to adjust the curriculum of technical and professional education according to these needs.
“We want to bring the education system that is in Germany to Kabul,” said Shakiba, the head of the German institution.
According to experts, Afghanistan’s academic and professional education system has many problems because what is taught in educational and professional centers does not match the needs of the market. Therefore, with each passing day, the number of unemployed people increases.
