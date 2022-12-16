World
Car bomb in southeast Turkey wounds 8 police officers
Eight Turkish police officers were wounded on Friday when a bomb exploded in a roadside vehicle as their minibus passed on a highway in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, Reuters quoted security sources said.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said two people had been detained and were believed to be the perpetrators of the blast.
“There was an explosion in a parked vehicle at 05:10 a.m. (0210 GMT) as a police vehicle was going to work in Diyarbakir,” he said.
The Diyarbakir governor’s office said the bomb had not critically hurt anyone, but nine people who had been in the armoured minibus had been taken to hospital for checkups, read the report.
The blast occurred near a livestock market some 10 km (6 miles) south of the centre of Diyarbakir, the largest city in the region, the sources said.
According to Reuters there was no immediate claim of responsibility. Kurdish, leftist and Islamist militants have all carried out bomb attacks in Turkey in the past.
A bomb killed six people and wounded dozens in Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, last month. Dozens of people, including a Syrian woman, were detained as suspects.
Turkey blamed Kurdish militants for that blast, but no group claimed responsibility then, either. The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) denied involvement, Reuters reported.
The PKK launched an insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984, largely focused in Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.
It is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the European Union and the United States.
World
Pakistan to approach UN after blaming India for bombing
Pakistan will take a dossier to the United Nations alleging its neighbour India has backed incidents of terrorism, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, a day after Islamabad said India was behind a high-profile bombing.
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said the dossier will include detailed evidence and information of India’s involvement in a 2021 bombing outside the house of an Islamist leader, among other incidents of sabotage and what she called terrorism, Reuters reported.
“We will call it information based evidence,” Rabbani Khar said about the dossier. “It is sharing information and sharing evidence on what India has been up to.”
“Let’s put the record straight, that’s what it is, and … to let the world know that what is happening in the region.”
India’s foreign office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment about the dossier. Rabbani Khar did not say when the dossier was to be presented to the U.N., or to which U.N. body.
Pakistan on Tuesday accused India of backing and funding the 2021 bombing outside the house of Hafiz Saeed, the founder of the Islamist militant Lashkar-e-Taiba group blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which killed 166 people, including foreigners.
New Delhi has not responded to Tuesday’s allegations.
India says Saeed was the mastermind of the Mumbai carnage, a charge he has denied.
Khar said the facilitators and mastermind of the bombing that killed four people in eastern city of Lahore were based in India.
“We would want India to hand them over, and as responsible nations do… and if India is a responsible nation, they will cooperate,” she said.
Arch-rivals Pakistan and India have fought three wars since 1947, when British colonial ended and the two independent nations were created in a blood-drenched process known as partition.
They blame each other for sponsoring and backing attacks inside their countries, a charge both the nations deny.
World
India-China clash on the border in Arunachal Pradesh
A day after the Indian government confirmed a clash on December 9 between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the border in Arunachal Pradesh, an undated video of a previous skirmish has gone viral.
The incident is believed to have taken place sometime after the clashes at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June 2020, ndtv reported.
As per the agreement between India and China in 1996 article 1, neither side shall use its military capability (guns) against the other side.
Indian soldiers are shown striking Chinese soldiers with batons and using fists to successfully prevent the Chinese from advancing.
The video has been shared by various political leaders after last week’s incident was revealed.
In parliament yesterday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed an effort by China to land-grab in the same area on December 9.
There was a physical scuffle between the two sides but Indian soldiers “compelled the Chinese soldiers to return to their posts”, pushing back in a “firm and resolute manner”, Rajnath Singh said.
He said there were “minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides” and the two sides “immediately disengaged from the area”.
China said the situation was “generally stable” on the border, without commenting on the clash, ndtv reported.
World
Millions in central US brace for snow, rain and floods
A massive winter storm blew across the center of the US on Monday, threatening millions of people with heavy snow, freezing rain and flooding.
The National Weather Service warned that there would be “numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week.” People from Idaho spanning into Wisconsin and as far south as Louisiana were warned to be ready for blizzard-like conditions in the north and flash flooding in the south.
By Tuesday, Texas and northern Louisiana could be pummeled by severe hail, winds and tornadoes, AP reported. The storm will continue southeast into Florida later in the week, forecasters said.
“It will be a busy week while this system moves across the country,” said Marc Chenard, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service at the national center in College Park, Maryland.
Officials in western South Dakota on Monday told residents to brace for 15 centimeters or more of snow: “Get your shovels handy, get your groceries, and check other needed supplies. The roads will be hard to travel.”
Regions stretching along the front range of the Rockies from Montana south into Colorado were under blizzard warnings Monday, and the National Weather Service said that as much as 61 centimeters of snow was possible in some parts of western South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska. Meanwhile, ice and sleet were expected in the eastern Great Plains.
