Pakistan to approach UN after blaming India for bombing
Pakistan will take a dossier to the United Nations alleging its neighbour India has backed incidents of terrorism, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, a day after Islamabad said India was behind a high-profile bombing.
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said the dossier will include detailed evidence and information of India’s involvement in a 2021 bombing outside the house of an Islamist leader, among other incidents of sabotage and what she called terrorism, Reuters reported.
“We will call it information based evidence,” Rabbani Khar said about the dossier. “It is sharing information and sharing evidence on what India has been up to.”
“Let’s put the record straight, that’s what it is, and … to let the world know that what is happening in the region.”
India’s foreign office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment about the dossier. Rabbani Khar did not say when the dossier was to be presented to the U.N., or to which U.N. body.
Pakistan on Tuesday accused India of backing and funding the 2021 bombing outside the house of Hafiz Saeed, the founder of the Islamist militant Lashkar-e-Taiba group blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which killed 166 people, including foreigners.
New Delhi has not responded to Tuesday’s allegations.
India says Saeed was the mastermind of the Mumbai carnage, a charge he has denied.
Khar said the facilitators and mastermind of the bombing that killed four people in eastern city of Lahore were based in India.
“We would want India to hand them over, and as responsible nations do… and if India is a responsible nation, they will cooperate,” she said.
Arch-rivals Pakistan and India have fought three wars since 1947, when British colonial ended and the two independent nations were created in a blood-drenched process known as partition.
They blame each other for sponsoring and backing attacks inside their countries, a charge both the nations deny.
India-China clash on the border in Arunachal Pradesh
A day after the Indian government confirmed a clash on December 9 between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the border in Arunachal Pradesh, an undated video of a previous skirmish has gone viral.
The incident is believed to have taken place sometime after the clashes at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June 2020, ndtv reported.
As per the agreement between India and China in 1996 article 1, neither side shall use its military capability (guns) against the other side.
Indian soldiers are shown striking Chinese soldiers with batons and using fists to successfully prevent the Chinese from advancing.
The video has been shared by various political leaders after last week’s incident was revealed.
In parliament yesterday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed an effort by China to land-grab in the same area on December 9.
There was a physical scuffle between the two sides but Indian soldiers “compelled the Chinese soldiers to return to their posts”, pushing back in a “firm and resolute manner”, Rajnath Singh said.
He said there were “minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides” and the two sides “immediately disengaged from the area”.
China said the situation was “generally stable” on the border, without commenting on the clash, ndtv reported.
Millions in central US brace for snow, rain and floods
A massive winter storm blew across the center of the US on Monday, threatening millions of people with heavy snow, freezing rain and flooding.
The National Weather Service warned that there would be “numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week.” People from Idaho spanning into Wisconsin and as far south as Louisiana were warned to be ready for blizzard-like conditions in the north and flash flooding in the south.
By Tuesday, Texas and northern Louisiana could be pummeled by severe hail, winds and tornadoes, AP reported. The storm will continue southeast into Florida later in the week, forecasters said.
“It will be a busy week while this system moves across the country,” said Marc Chenard, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service at the national center in College Park, Maryland.
Officials in western South Dakota on Monday told residents to brace for 15 centimeters or more of snow: “Get your shovels handy, get your groceries, and check other needed supplies. The roads will be hard to travel.”
Regions stretching along the front range of the Rockies from Montana south into Colorado were under blizzard warnings Monday, and the National Weather Service said that as much as 61 centimeters of snow was possible in some parts of western South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska. Meanwhile, ice and sleet were expected in the eastern Great Plains.
More than 11,000 children killed or injured in Yemen conflict: UNICEF
More than 11,000 children are known to have been killed or maimed in Yemen’s civil war since it escalated nearly eight years ago, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said Monday.
“The true toll of this conflict is likely to be far higher,” said the children’s agency UNICEF about the casualties of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
“Thousands of children have lost their lives, hundreds of thousands more remain at risk of death from preventable disease or starvation,” said UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell.
About 2.2 million Yemeni children are acutely malnourished, one quarter of them aged under five, and most are at extreme risk from cholera, measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases, UNICEF said.
Yemen’s war broke out in 2014 and quickly saw Iran-backed Houthi rebels seize the capital Sanaa, prompting Saudi-led forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year.
Hundreds of thousands have died since, either as a result of fighting or indirectly through unsafe drinking water, disease outbreaks, hunger and other impacts.
The agency’s latest numbers confirm 3,774 child deaths between March 2015 and September 2022.
A UN-brokered truce lasted for six months until October 2, but warring parties then failed to agree on an extension, france24 reported.
Since then at least 62 children have been killed or wounded, said UNICEF.
“The urgent renewal of the truce would be a positive first step that would allow critical humanitarian access,” Russell said.
“Ultimately, only a sustained peace will allow families to rebuild their shattered lives and begin to plan for the future.”
The UN agency also said 3,904 boys had been recruited into the fighting over the years, and that more than 90 girls had been given roles including working at checkpoints.
UNICEF appealed for $484.4 million in funding to tackle the humanitarian crisis.
“If the children of Yemen are to have any chance of a decent future… all those with influence must ensure they are protected and supported,” said Russell.
