World
India-China clash on the border in Arunachal Pradesh
A day after the Indian government confirmed a clash on December 9 between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the border in Arunachal Pradesh, an undated video of a previous skirmish has gone viral.
The incident is believed to have taken place sometime after the clashes at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June 2020, ndtv reported.
As per the agreement between India and China in 1996 article 1, neither side shall use its military capability (guns) against the other side.
Indian soldiers are shown striking Chinese soldiers with batons and using fists to successfully prevent the Chinese from advancing.
The video has been shared by various political leaders after last week’s incident was revealed.
In parliament yesterday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed an effort by China to land-grab in the same area on December 9.
There was a physical scuffle between the two sides but Indian soldiers “compelled the Chinese soldiers to return to their posts”, pushing back in a “firm and resolute manner”, Rajnath Singh said.
He said there were “minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides” and the two sides “immediately disengaged from the area”.
China said the situation was “generally stable” on the border, without commenting on the clash, ndtv reported.
World
Millions in central US brace for snow, rain and floods
A massive winter storm blew across the center of the US on Monday, threatening millions of people with heavy snow, freezing rain and flooding.
The National Weather Service warned that there would be “numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week.” People from Idaho spanning into Wisconsin and as far south as Louisiana were warned to be ready for blizzard-like conditions in the north and flash flooding in the south.
By Tuesday, Texas and northern Louisiana could be pummeled by severe hail, winds and tornadoes, AP reported. The storm will continue southeast into Florida later in the week, forecasters said.
“It will be a busy week while this system moves across the country,” said Marc Chenard, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service at the national center in College Park, Maryland.
Officials in western South Dakota on Monday told residents to brace for 15 centimeters or more of snow: “Get your shovels handy, get your groceries, and check other needed supplies. The roads will be hard to travel.”
Regions stretching along the front range of the Rockies from Montana south into Colorado were under blizzard warnings Monday, and the National Weather Service said that as much as 61 centimeters of snow was possible in some parts of western South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska. Meanwhile, ice and sleet were expected in the eastern Great Plains.
World
More than 11,000 children killed or injured in Yemen conflict: UNICEF
More than 11,000 children are known to have been killed or maimed in Yemen’s civil war since it escalated nearly eight years ago, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said Monday.
“The true toll of this conflict is likely to be far higher,” said the children’s agency UNICEF about the casualties of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
“Thousands of children have lost their lives, hundreds of thousands more remain at risk of death from preventable disease or starvation,” said UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell.
About 2.2 million Yemeni children are acutely malnourished, one quarter of them aged under five, and most are at extreme risk from cholera, measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases, UNICEF said.
Yemen’s war broke out in 2014 and quickly saw Iran-backed Houthi rebels seize the capital Sanaa, prompting Saudi-led forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year.
Hundreds of thousands have died since, either as a result of fighting or indirectly through unsafe drinking water, disease outbreaks, hunger and other impacts.
The agency’s latest numbers confirm 3,774 child deaths between March 2015 and September 2022.
A UN-brokered truce lasted for six months until October 2, but warring parties then failed to agree on an extension, france24 reported.
Since then at least 62 children have been killed or wounded, said UNICEF.
“The urgent renewal of the truce would be a positive first step that would allow critical humanitarian access,” Russell said.
“Ultimately, only a sustained peace will allow families to rebuild their shattered lives and begin to plan for the future.”
The UN agency also said 3,904 boys had been recruited into the fighting over the years, and that more than 90 girls had been given roles including working at checkpoints.
UNICEF appealed for $484.4 million in funding to tackle the humanitarian crisis.
“If the children of Yemen are to have any chance of a decent future… all those with influence must ensure they are protected and supported,” said Russell.
World
67 journalists killed around the world so far in 2022
The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has renewed its call on the international community for concrete action to protect the safety and freedoms of journalists as it recorded a spike in the numbers of journalists killed or imprisoned during 2022.
On Saturday, the IFJ released the latest figures, to mark International Human Rights Day, and stated 67 journalists and media workers had been killed in the line of duty in 2022 compared to 47 last year.
According to the IFJ, the war in Ukraine accounts for 12 media fatalities, the highest number in the 21 countries where deadly incidents have been recorded. In Mexico and Haiti a surge in killings was recorded with 11 and six killed respectively.
In Asia Pacific, the new leadership in the Philippines brought no respite to deadly attacks on journalists with four killings while five journalists lost their lives in the political crisis in Pakistan.
The Middle East and Arab World saw the killings of media professionals rise from three last year to five, including the shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.
The IFJ’s list also shows that political repression has reared its head during 2022 from China to Belarus, and from Egypt to Hong Kong, Iran, Myanmar, Turkey and Russia in a bid to silence media and crush protests for freedom.
Journalists have been among the first victims of the crackdowns with at least 375 journalists and media workers currently behind bars, IFJ reported.
China and its allies in Hong Kong top the list with 84 journalists in jail, followed by Myanmar (64), Turkey (51), Iran (34), Belarus (33), Egypt (23), Russia and occupied Crimea (29), Saudi Arabia (11), Yemen (10), Syria (9) and India (7).
