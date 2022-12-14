India-China clash on the border in Arunachal Pradesh

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2022)

A day after the Indian government confirmed a clash on December 9 between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the border in Arunachal Pradesh, an undated video of a previous skirmish has gone viral.

The incident is believed to have taken place sometime after the clashes at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June 2020, ndtv reported.

As per the agreement between India and China in 1996 article 1, neither side shall use its military capability (guns) against the other side.

Indian soldiers are shown striking Chinese soldiers with batons and using fists to successfully prevent the Chinese from advancing.

The video has been shared by various political leaders after last week’s incident was revealed.

In parliament yesterday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed an effort by China to land-grab in the same area on December 9.

There was a physical scuffle between the two sides but Indian soldiers “compelled the Chinese soldiers to return to their posts”, pushing back in a “firm and resolute manner”, Rajnath Singh said.

He said there were “minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides” and the two sides “immediately disengaged from the area”.

China said the situation was “generally stable” on the border, without commenting on the clash, ndtv reported.