World
Millions in central US brace for snow, rain and floods
A massive winter storm blew across the center of the US on Monday, threatening millions of people with heavy snow, freezing rain and flooding.
The National Weather Service warned that there would be “numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week.” People from Idaho spanning into Wisconsin and as far south as Louisiana were warned to be ready for blizzard-like conditions in the north and flash flooding in the south.
By Tuesday, Texas and northern Louisiana could be pummeled by severe hail, winds and tornadoes, AP reported. The storm will continue southeast into Florida later in the week, forecasters said.
“It will be a busy week while this system moves across the country,” said Marc Chenard, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service at the national center in College Park, Maryland.
Officials in western South Dakota on Monday told residents to brace for 15 centimeters or more of snow: “Get your shovels handy, get your groceries, and check other needed supplies. The roads will be hard to travel.”
Regions stretching along the front range of the Rockies from Montana south into Colorado were under blizzard warnings Monday, and the National Weather Service said that as much as 61 centimeters of snow was possible in some parts of western South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska. Meanwhile, ice and sleet were expected in the eastern Great Plains.
More than 11,000 children killed or injured in Yemen conflict: UNICEF
More than 11,000 children are known to have been killed or maimed in Yemen’s civil war since it escalated nearly eight years ago, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said Monday.
“The true toll of this conflict is likely to be far higher,” said the children’s agency UNICEF about the casualties of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
“Thousands of children have lost their lives, hundreds of thousands more remain at risk of death from preventable disease or starvation,” said UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell.
About 2.2 million Yemeni children are acutely malnourished, one quarter of them aged under five, and most are at extreme risk from cholera, measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases, UNICEF said.
Yemen’s war broke out in 2014 and quickly saw Iran-backed Houthi rebels seize the capital Sanaa, prompting Saudi-led forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year.
Hundreds of thousands have died since, either as a result of fighting or indirectly through unsafe drinking water, disease outbreaks, hunger and other impacts.
The agency’s latest numbers confirm 3,774 child deaths between March 2015 and September 2022.
A UN-brokered truce lasted for six months until October 2, but warring parties then failed to agree on an extension, france24 reported.
Since then at least 62 children have been killed or wounded, said UNICEF.
“The urgent renewal of the truce would be a positive first step that would allow critical humanitarian access,” Russell said.
“Ultimately, only a sustained peace will allow families to rebuild their shattered lives and begin to plan for the future.”
The UN agency also said 3,904 boys had been recruited into the fighting over the years, and that more than 90 girls had been given roles including working at checkpoints.
UNICEF appealed for $484.4 million in funding to tackle the humanitarian crisis.
“If the children of Yemen are to have any chance of a decent future… all those with influence must ensure they are protected and supported,” said Russell.
67 journalists killed around the world so far in 2022
The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has renewed its call on the international community for concrete action to protect the safety and freedoms of journalists as it recorded a spike in the numbers of journalists killed or imprisoned during 2022.
On Saturday, the IFJ released the latest figures, to mark International Human Rights Day, and stated 67 journalists and media workers had been killed in the line of duty in 2022 compared to 47 last year.
According to the IFJ, the war in Ukraine accounts for 12 media fatalities, the highest number in the 21 countries where deadly incidents have been recorded. In Mexico and Haiti a surge in killings was recorded with 11 and six killed respectively.
In Asia Pacific, the new leadership in the Philippines brought no respite to deadly attacks on journalists with four killings while five journalists lost their lives in the political crisis in Pakistan.
The Middle East and Arab World saw the killings of media professionals rise from three last year to five, including the shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.
The IFJ’s list also shows that political repression has reared its head during 2022 from China to Belarus, and from Egypt to Hong Kong, Iran, Myanmar, Turkey and Russia in a bid to silence media and crush protests for freedom.
Journalists have been among the first victims of the crackdowns with at least 375 journalists and media workers currently behind bars, IFJ reported.
China and its allies in Hong Kong top the list with 84 journalists in jail, followed by Myanmar (64), Turkey (51), Iran (34), Belarus (33), Egypt (23), Russia and occupied Crimea (29), Saudi Arabia (11), Yemen (10), Syria (9) and India (7).
China’s Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit in Riyadh
President Xi Jinping told Gulf Arab leaders on Friday that China would work to buy oil and gas in yuan, a move that would support Beijing’s goal to establish its currency internationally and weaken the US dollar’s grip on world trade.
Xi was speaking in Saudi Arabia where Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted two “milestone” Arab summits with the Chinese leader which showcased the powerful prince’s regional heft as he courts partnerships beyond close historic ties with the West, Reuters reported.
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and economic giant China both sent strong messages during Xi’s visit on “non-interference” at a time when Riyadh’s relationship with Washington has been tested over human rights, energy policy and Russia.
Any move by Saudi Arabia to ditch the dollar in its oil trade would be a seismic political move, which Riyadh had previously threatened in the face of possible US legislation exposing OPEC members to antitrust lawsuits.
China’s growing influence in the Gulf has unnerved the United States. Deepening economic ties were touted during Xi’s visit, where he was greeted with pomp and ceremony and on Friday met with Gulf states and attended a wider summit with leaders of Arab League countries spanning the Gulf, Levant and Africa.
At the start of Friday’s talks, Prince Mohammed heralded a “historic new phase of relations with China”, a sharp contrast with the awkward US-Saudi meetings five months ago when President Joe Biden attended a smaller Arab summit in Riyadh.
Asked about his country’s relations with Washington in light of the warmth shown to Xi, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said Saudi Arabia would continue to work with all its partners. “We don’t see this as a zero sum game,” he said.
“We do not believe in polarization or in choosing between sides,” the prince told a news conference after the talks.
Though Saudi Arabia and China signed several strategic and economic partnership deals, analysts said relations would remain anchored mostly by energy interests, though Chinese firms have made forays into technology and infrastructure sectors.
“Energy concerns will remain front and centre of relations,” Robert Mogielnicki, senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, said.
“The Chinese and Saudi governments will also be looking to support their national champions and other private sector actors to move forward with trade and investment deals. There will be more cooperation on the tech side of things too, prompting familiar concerns from Washington.”
