Car bomb outside Islamabad court kills at least five, injures 13

A powerful car bomb exploded outside a district court in Pakistan’s capital on Tuesday, killing at least five people and injuring 13 others, state-run media reported.

According to Pakistan Television (PTV), most of the casualties were passersby or individuals arriving for court hearings. The blast also damaged several vehicles parked outside the court, which is normally crowded with visitors.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos following the explosion. Emergency teams, including police and paramedics, rushed to the site, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. The force of the blast shattered windows and left debris scattered across the street.

Islamabad police have not yet issued a detailed statement but confirmed that investigations are ongoing. Authorities have cordoned off the area and deployed security personnel while forensic teams assess the scene.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The incident comes amid a period of heightened security concerns in the country, following a recent increase in militant activity in some regions.

Officials said a joint team from Islamabad Police, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and intelligence agencies is investigating the blast to determine its cause and identify those responsible.