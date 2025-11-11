Regional
Delhi car blast death toll rises to 13; Red Fort and surroundings remain closed
The Red Fort will remain closed to visitors for three days to allow investigators to conduct a thorough probe.
The death toll from Monday evening’s car explosion near the historic Red Fort has risen to 13, with more than 30 others injured, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
The blast struck a busy area in Old Delhi, a major tourist and commercial hub, sending thick smoke and debris into the streets. Several vehicles were set ablaze, windows shattered, and bystanders caught in the blast suffered severe injuries.
Delhi police said the explosion occurred around 6:42 p.m. local time when a slow-moving car stopped near a traffic light outside the Red Fort. Emergency services responded immediately, extinguishing fires and transporting the wounded to nearby hospitals.
Relatives of victims described harrowing scenes at hospitals, with some having to identify their loved ones among the casualties. One man told local media that his nephew, an e-rickshaw driver, was killed in the blast.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking from Bhutan, called the attack “horrific” and vowed that those responsible would be brought to justice. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh assured the public that the findings of the investigation would be made public once available.
The Red Fort will remain closed to visitors for three days to allow investigators to conduct a thorough probe. Lal Qila Metro Station has also been temporarily shut, and the Chandni Chowk market is closed as authorities review security measures.
A joint investigation is underway, led by Delhi police, the National Security Guard, the National Investigation Agency, and forensic teams. Authorities have not yet determined the cause or identified the perpetrators, though the incident is being treated as a deliberate attack.
Security has been heightened across Delhi and neighboring states, with increased patrols at government buildings, heritage sites, and transportation hubs. The US embassy has advised Americans in the city to avoid the area and large gatherings.
Monday’s blast, one of the deadliest in Delhi in recent years, has left the city on high alert as investigators continue their work.
Regional
Car bomb outside Islamabad court kills at least five, injures 13
Islamabad police have not yet issued a detailed statement but confirmed that investigations are ongoing.
A powerful car bomb exploded outside a district court in Pakistan’s capital on Tuesday, killing at least five people and injuring 13 others, state-run media reported.
According to Pakistan Television (PTV), most of the casualties were passersby or individuals arriving for court hearings. The blast also damaged several vehicles parked outside the court, which is normally crowded with visitors.
Witnesses described scenes of chaos following the explosion. Emergency teams, including police and paramedics, rushed to the site, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. The force of the blast shattered windows and left debris scattered across the street.
Islamabad police have not yet issued a detailed statement but confirmed that investigations are ongoing. Authorities have cordoned off the area and deployed security personnel while forensic teams assess the scene.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The incident comes amid a period of heightened security concerns in the country, following a recent increase in militant activity in some regions.
Officials said a joint team from Islamabad Police, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and intelligence agencies is investigating the blast to determine its cause and identify those responsible.
Regional
Eight dead in explosion near Red Fort in India’s New Delhi
At least eight people were killed in an explosion near the landmark Red Fort in a densely populated district of the Indian capital New Delhi, city police said.
The blast occurred in a car near the Red Fort, but the exact cause was not immediately known, and was being investigated, city police spokesperson Sanjay Tyagi said, Reuters reported.
At least 11 people were injured, TV channels said.
Visuals on local media showed flames and smoke billowing from more than one vehicle in what was described as a congested street located near a metro station in the old part of Delhi.
At least six vehicles and three autorickshaws caught fire, Delhi’s deputy fire chief said, adding that the flames had been doused by firefighting teams.
“We heard a big sound, our windows shook,” one resident who did not give a name, told NDTV.
Police tried to clear crowds that gathered around the site of the incident.
The Red Fort, known in India as the Lal Qila, is a 17th-century, Mughal-era fort located in the old city and visited by tourists through the year.
Regional
Eleven dead, dozens missing after Rohingya migrant boat sinks near Thailand-Malaysia border
Officials said the wooden vessel, carrying an estimated 70 passengers, capsized off the coast of Langkawi late last week.
At least eleven people have died and dozens more are missing after a boat carrying members of Myanmar’s persecuted Rohingya community sank near the Thailand-Malaysia maritime border, Malaysian and Thai authorities confirmed on Monday.
Officials said the wooden vessel, carrying an estimated 70 passengers, capsized off the coast of Langkawi late last week. So far, 13 survivors — mostly Rohingya — have been rescued, while the search continues for the remaining passengers.
Thai authorities reported four bodies recovered, including two children, adding to the seven found by Malaysia’s maritime agency. Another boat carrying around 230 people remains unaccounted for, prompting joint air and sea operations between Malaysia and Thailand.
“We have strong coordination with the Thai maritime agency and continue to exchange information closely,” said Romli Mustafa, director of Malaysia’s Maritime Enforcement Agency in Kedah and Perlis. “Air and sea assets are being deployed, and the search operation could continue for up to seven days.”
Preliminary reports indicate that the group departed from Myanmar’s western coast, near the border with Bangladesh, around two weeks ago. Some passengers were later transferred onto smaller boats, including the one that sank, in an apparent attempt to evade maritime patrols.
A desperate exodus
The Rohingya, a Muslim minority group long persecuted in Myanmar, continue to flee violence, discrimination, and poverty in the country’s Rakhine State. More than 1.3 million now live as refugees in Bangladesh’s overcrowded camps, while others undertake dangerous sea crossings in search of safety in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.
Between January and early November 2025, over 5,100 Rohingya are believed to have attempted sea journeys from Myanmar and Bangladesh, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). Nearly 600 people have died or gone missing during that period.
Thailand’s maritime command confirmed that two of the recovered victims were carrying refugee cards identifying them as Rohingya.
Afghanistan and Kazakhstan pledge deeper cooperation in trade and technology during phone talks
Car bomb outside Islamabad court kills at least five, injures 13
Pakistan PM says peace depends on Kabul curbing militants
Opium cultivation declines in Afghanistan but rises in Pakistan and Iran
Delhi car blast death toll rises to 13; Red Fort and surroundings remain closed
Seven Israeli hostages freed in ceasefire deal after more than two years
‘No Kings’ rallies expected to draw millions across US in protest against Trump
Trump arrives in Israel as hostage release begins
Direct Kabul–Amritsar flights mark new phase in Afghanistan–India trade relations
Trump declares end of Gaza war as final Israeli hostages freed and Palestinians released
Saar: Deadlocked Afghanistan-Pakistan talks
Tahawol: Afghan FM’s rebuking of Pakistan
Saar: Efforts for resumption of Afghanistan-Pakistan talks
Tahawol: Increase in Pakistan’s expulsion of Afghan refugees
Tahawol: Kabul warning amid Afghan-Pakistan talks deadlock
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
India to establish agricultural research center in Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan to host West Indies for three-match T20I series in January 2026
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan urges Islamic Emirate to relocate TTP to Afghanistan, sources say
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan crush Nepal, South Africa in Hong Kong Sixes
-
Latest News3 days ago
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
-
Sport3 days ago
Morocco defeats Afghanistan 4–0 in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal tournament
-
Latest News3 days ago
Parande hydropower dam in Panjshir fully completed
-
World4 days ago
US military to establish presence at Damascus airbase – Reuters