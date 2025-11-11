Delhi car blast death toll rises to 13; Red Fort and surroundings remain closed

The death toll from Monday evening’s car explosion near the historic Red Fort has risen to 13, with more than 30 others injured, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The blast struck a busy area in Old Delhi, a major tourist and commercial hub, sending thick smoke and debris into the streets. Several vehicles were set ablaze, windows shattered, and bystanders caught in the blast suffered severe injuries.

Delhi police said the explosion occurred around 6:42 p.m. local time when a slow-moving car stopped near a traffic light outside the Red Fort. Emergency services responded immediately, extinguishing fires and transporting the wounded to nearby hospitals.

Relatives of victims described harrowing scenes at hospitals, with some having to identify their loved ones among the casualties. One man told local media that his nephew, an e-rickshaw driver, was killed in the blast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking from Bhutan, called the attack “horrific” and vowed that those responsible would be brought to justice. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh assured the public that the findings of the investigation would be made public once available.

The Red Fort will remain closed to visitors for three days to allow investigators to conduct a thorough probe. Lal Qila Metro Station has also been temporarily shut, and the Chandni Chowk market is closed as authorities review security measures.

A joint investigation is underway, led by Delhi police, the National Security Guard, the National Investigation Agency, and forensic teams. Authorities have not yet determined the cause or identified the perpetrators, though the incident is being treated as a deliberate attack.

Security has been heightened across Delhi and neighboring states, with increased patrols at government buildings, heritage sites, and transportation hubs. The US embassy has advised Americans in the city to avoid the area and large gatherings.

Monday’s blast, one of the deadliest in Delhi in recent years, has left the city on high alert as investigators continue their work.