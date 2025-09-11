World
Charlie Kirk, close Trump ally, shot dead at Utah university
U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk, an influential ally of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot on Wednesday while speaking at a Utah university, sparking a manhunt for a lone sniper who the governor said had carried out a political assassination.
Authorities said they still had no suspect in custody as of Wednesday night, some eight hours after the midday shooting at Utah Valley University campus in Orem, Utah, during an event attended by 3,000 people, Reuters reported.
The lone perpetrator suspected of firing the single gunshot that killed Kirk, 31, apparently from a distant rooftop sniper’s nest on campus, remained “at large,” said Beau Mason, commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, at a news conference four hours later.
State police issued a statement on Wednesday night saying that two men had been detained and one was interrogated by law enforcement, but both were subsequently released.
“There are no current ties to the shooting with either of these individuals,” the statement said. “There is an ongoing investigation and manhunt for the shooter.”
In a video message taped in the Oval Office and posted to Trump’s Truth Social online platform, the president vowed that his administration would track down the suspect.
“My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it,” Trump said.
Cellphone video clips of the killing posted online showed Kirk addressing a large outdoor crowd on the campus, about 40 miles (64 km) south of Salt Lake City, around 12:20 p.m. MT (1820 GMT), when a gunshot rang out. Kirk moved his hand toward his neck as he fell off his chair, sending onlookers running.
In another clip, blood could be seen gushing from Kirk’s neck immediately after the shot.
Jeff Long, chief of the university police department, said he had six officers working the event and coordinated with the head of Kirk’s private security team, which was also on site.
Trump ordered all government U.S. flags flown at half-staff until Sunday in Kirk’s honor.
The killing was the latest in a series of attacks on U.S. political figures, including two assassination attempts on Trump last year, that have underscored a sharp rise in political violence.
“This is a dark day for our state, it’s a tragic day for our nation,” Utah’s Republican Governor Spencer Cox said at the press conference. “I want to be very clear that this is a political assassination.”
With the suspect still at large, there was no clear evidence of motive for the act of violence.
Trump, who routinely describes political rivals, judges and others who stand in his way as “radical left lunatics” and warns that they pose an existential threat to the nation, decried violent political rhetoric.
“For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals,” Trump said in the video.
“This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now.”
On Capitol Hill in Washington, an attempt to observe a moment of silence for Kirk on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives degenerated into shouting and finger-pointing.
Kirk’s appearance on Wednesday was the first in a planned 15-event “American Comeback Tour” at universities around the country. He often used such events, which typically drew large crowds of students, to invite attendees to debate him live.
ASKED ABOUT SHOOTINGS, THEN SHOT
Seconds before he was shot, the married father of two young children was being questioned by an audience member about gun violence, according to multiple videos of the event posted online.
“Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America in the last 10 years?” Kirk was asked.
He responded, “Counting or not counting gang violence?” He was shot moments later.
Kirk and the group he co-founded, Turning Point USA, the largest conservative youth organization in the country, played a key role in driving young voter support for Trump in November.
After winning his second presidential term, Trump credited Kirk for mobilizing younger voters and voters of color in support of his campaign.
“You had Turning Point’s grassroots armies,” Trump said at a rally in Phoenix in December. “It’s not my victory, it’s your victory.”
Kirk had 5.3 million followers on X and hosted a popular podcast and radio program, “The Charlie Kirk Show.” He had also recently appeared as a guest co-host on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”
He was part of an ecosystem of pro-Trump conservative influencers – including Jack Posobiec, Laura Loomer, Candace Owens and others – who helped to amplify the president’s agenda. Kirk frequently attacked mainstream media and engaged in culture-war issues around race, gender and immigration, often in a provocative style.
At the White House, staff members, many of them young and admirers of Kirk, were ashen-faced as news of the shooting spread.
POLITICAL VIOLENCE ON THE RISE
Republican and Democratic politicians alike expressed dismay over the shooting.
Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement: “Political violence of any kind and against any individual is unacceptable and completely incompatible with American values. We pray for his family during this tragedy.”
The U.S. is undergoing its most sustained period of political violence since the 1970s. Reuters has documented more than 300 cases of politically motivated violent acts since supporters of Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
In July 2024, Republican Trump was grazed by a gunman’s bullet during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. A second assassination attempt two months later was foiled by federal agents, with opening arguments in that suspect’s trial set to begin on Thursday.
In April, an arsonist broke into Democratic Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s residence and set it on fire while the family was inside.
Earlier this year, a gunman posing as a police officer in Minnesota murdered Democratic state lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband and shot Democratic Senator John Hoffman and his wife. And in Boulder, Colorado, a man used a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to attack a solidarity event for Israeli hostages, killing one woman and injuring at least six more.
In 2022, a man broke into Democratic then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and bludgeoned her husband with a hammer, leaving him with skull fractures and other injuries. In 2020, a group of right-wing militia members plotted unsuccessfully to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat.
NATO scrambles jets after Russian drones enter Polish airspace
NATO scrambled fighter jets after multiple Russian drones crossed into Polish territory during overnight strikes on Ukraine, raising fears of the war spilling into allied territory.
Polish officials said 19 violations were recorded over several hours, with nine crash sites found deep inside the country.
One house in the Lublin region was damaged, though no casualties were reported.
Dutch F-35s helped intercept some drones in what NATO called the first time its aircraft had engaged potential threats inside allied airspace.
Poland requested an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting, while consultations were held under NATO’s Article 4.
European leaders said the incident was a deliberate provocation. “Russia’s war is escalating, not ending,” said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, calling for tougher sanctions.
Russia denied targeting Poland, while Belarus claimed the drones lost course after being jammed. Polish leaders rejected this, saying the incursion appeared intentional.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the drone violations an “extremely dangerous precedent for Europe.”
U.S. President Donald Trump, in his first comment, posted on social media: “What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!” He was expected to speak with Poland’s president later in the day.
The incident follows Russia’s largest aerial assault on Ukraine since the war began, adding to concerns in Europe that the conflict could expand beyond Ukraine’s borders.
Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, Trump says he’s ‘very unhappy’ about strike
Netanyahu said the attack was “entirely justified” and was ordered after the Jerusalem attack and the deaths of four Israeli soldiers in Gaza.
Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with an airstrike on Qatar on Tuesday, escalating its military action in the Middle East with what the U.S. described as a unilateral attack that does not advance American and Israeli interests, Reuters reported.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he was “very unhappy about every aspect” of the Israeli strike and would be giving a full statement on the issue on Wednesday.
“I’m not thrilled about it,” Trump said as he arrived at a Washington restaurant. “It’s not a good situation but I will say this: We want the hostages back, but we’re not thrilled about the way it went down today.”
While Israel defended the attacks as being justified, Qatar said Israel was treacherous and engaged in “state terrorism.” Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said the airstrikes threatened to derail the peace talks Qatar has been mediating between Hamas and Israel.
Trump said he considered hitting Hamas was a worthy goal, but he felt badly that the attack took place in the Gulf Arab state, which is a major non-NATO ally of Washington and where the Palestinian Islamist group has long had its political base.
The attack drew condemnation from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the European Union, and risks derailing Gaza ceasefire talks and Trump’s push to achieve a negotiated end to the nearly two-year-old conflict.
Qatar is a security partner of the United States and host to al-Udeid Air Base, the largest U.S. military facility in the Middle East. It has acted as a mediator alongside Egypt in talks between Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza, which appears to be increasingly elusive.
Hamas said five of its members had been killed in the attack, including the son of Hamas’s exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator Khalil al-Hayya. It said Israel had failed in what Hamas called an attempt to assassinate the group’s ceasefire negotiation team, read the report.
The Trump administration received warning of the attack from the U.S. military just before it took place, Trump said in a statement on social media earlier. He did not say if it was Israel that notified the U.S. military.
“Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker Peace, does not advance Israel or America’s goals,” Trump wrote. “However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal.”
Hamas political bureau member Suhail al-Hindi told Al Jazeera TV the group’s top leadership had survived the Israeli attack. The airstrike followed Israel warning Palestinians to leave Gaza City, an area once home to about a million people, as it tries to destroy what is left of Hamas, which has been decimated by Israel’s military since October 2023.
Trump said he directed his envoy Steve Witkoff to warn Qatar the attack was coming but Qatar contradicted those comments, saying that reports that it got a heads-up before the attack were false and the phone call from a U.S. official came when blasts were already being heard in the Qatari capital, Doha.
“Qatar reserves the right to respond to this blatant attack and will take all necessary measures to respond,” al-Thani told reporters. Israel killed one member of Qatar’s internal security forces in its attack and injured others, Qatar said.
Trump assured the emir of Qatar in a phone call after the attack that “such a thing will not happen again on their soil.”
The U.S. president also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Reuters reported.
Israeli officials told Reuters the strike was aimed at top Hamas leaders including Hayya. Israel is still gathering information on the strike and is yet to determine whether any Hamas officials or leaders were killed, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters.
Two U.S. officials, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. military had been notified by Israel shortly before the strike but there was no coordination with or approval from Washington.
Trump made a high-profile visit to Qatar in May and stayed at a hotel about 2 km (1.24 miles) from Tuesday’s attack site.
The airstrike took place shortly after Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for a shooting on Monday that killed six people at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem.
Netanyahu said the attack was “entirely justified” and was ordered after the Jerusalem attack and the deaths of four Israeli soldiers in Gaza.
“The days are over when terror leaders can enjoy immunity of any kind,” Netanyahu said in a televised address. “I won’t allow that kind of immunity to exist.”
The Israeli operation drew strong negative reactions around the world.
The European Union called it a breach of international law and the United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords in 2020, called it “blatant and cowardly”.
Pope Leo expressed unusually forceful concern about the consequences of Israel’s strike in Qatar.
“The entire situation is very serious,” he said.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack and said Qatar had been playing a very positive role in seeking a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas.
Israel has killed several top Hamas leaders since the Palestinian militant group attacked Israel in October 2023, killing 1,200 soldiers and civilians and taking 251 hostage, according to Israeli tallies.
Israel has also bombed Lebanon, Syria, Iran and Yemen in the course of the Gaza conflict.
On Tuesday, Palestinians living in the ruins of Gaza City were showered with Israeli leaflets telling them to flee ahead of Israel’s effort to obliterate the area and wipe out Hamas, causing panic and confusion.
Israel wants to demilitarise the entire Gaza Strip, home to 2.2 million Palestinians before the war. Many countries around the world have warned Israel’s plan would spell catastrophe for Palestinians.
The plan has also provoked concern inside Israel, where public support for the war has wavered. Israel’s military leadership has warned Netanyahu against expanding the war, according to Israeli officials.
Families of Israeli hostages fear the attack could endanger the captives. Netanyahu says he is acting out of Israel’s interest by moving to finish off Hamas in order to safeguard his country against any more attacks.
Israel has been accused of genocide, including this month by the world’s biggest group of genocide scholars, over its nearly two-year campaign in the Palestinian enclave that has killed more than 64,000 people, according to local authorities.
Israel warns of ‘mighty hurricane’ in Gaza if Hamas does not surrender
Hamas was meanwhile studying the latest U.S. ceasefire proposal, delivered on Sunday with a warning from President Donald Trump that it was the militant group’s “last chance”.
Israel on Monday told residents of Gaza City to leave immediately after warning that it would step up airstrikes and ground operations in the Gaza Strip in a “mighty hurricane” if Hamas does not free the last hostages it is holding and surrender.
In what it called a final warning, Israel’s military told the Palestinian militant group that Gaza would be destroyed if it did not disarm and release 48 hostages seized in the 2023 attacks on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza, Reuters reported early Tuesday..
Residents said Israeli forces had bombed Gaza City from the air and blown up old armoured vehicles in its streets.
Hamas was meanwhile studying the latest U.S. ceasefire proposal, delivered on Sunday with a warning from President Donald Trump that it was the militant group’s “last chance”.
“I say to the residents of Gaza (City): you have been warned – get out of there!” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday, adding that Israel had in recent days knocked down 50 “terror towers” in a prelude to an upcoming “ground operation” in Gaza City.
“A mighty hurricane will hit the skies of Gaza City today, and the roofs of the terror towers will shake,” Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz wrote on X.
“This is a final warning to the murderers and rapists of Hamas in Gaza and in the luxury hotels abroad: Release the hostages and lay down your weapons – or Gaza will be destroyed, and you will be annihilated.”
Katz’s post appeared before reports of a shooting at a bus stop in Jerusalem that killed six people including one Spanish citizen. Hamas praised the attackers.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) bombed a 12-floor block in the middle of Gaza City where dozens of displaced families had been housed, three hours after urging those inside and in hundreds of tents in the surrounding area to leave.
In a statement, the IDF said Hamas militants who had “planted intelligence gathering means” and explosive devices had been operating near the building and “have used it throughout the war to plan and advance terror attacks against IDF forces”.
According to a senior Israeli official, the latest U.S. proposal calls for Hamas to return all 48 remaining living and dead hostages on the first day of a ceasefire, during which negotiations would be held to end the war.
