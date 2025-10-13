China is very concerned about Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes, foreign ministry says

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has condemned Pakistan’s use of deadly force against protesters from the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) movement, expressing condolences over the civilian deaths and injuries that followed a violent crackdown over the weekend.

In a statement, the IEA said the TLP demonstrators had planned a peaceful march to Islamabad, in line with Pakistan’s constitution, to show solidarity with the people of Gaza.

“Instead of allowing the protesters to exercise their rights, Pakistani forces opened fire, resulting in significant civilian casualties and material losses,” the statement said.

The IEA extended condolences to the families of those killed and prayed for the swift recovery of the wounded. It urged Islamabad to avoid violence against its own citizens and to address internal grievances “through dialogue and mutual understanding.”

The TLP, known for its large-scale religious mobilizations, began its protest march from Lahore on Friday, demanding stronger government action in support of Palestinians and an official boycott of Israel and its allies. The group has previously clashed with authorities over blasphemy-related issues and government policies it deems “un-Islamic.”

According to Reuters, at least five people were killed when Pakistani police clashed with TLP supporters during anti-Israel demonstrations along the country’s busiest highway.

The 400-kilometre march from Lahore to Islamabad, along the historic Grand Trunk Road, has sparked multiple confrontations as police attempted to slow its advance.

Police said they launched an operation on Monday to disperse hundreds of protesters in the town of Muridke after supporters opened fire on officers and set more than 40 vehicles ablaze during three hours of clashes.

Among the dead were a police officer, three protesters, and a bystander. Dozens of others were injured on both sides.

The latest unrest comes amid rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, following deadly border skirmishes and mutual accusations of airspace violations.

The IEA’s rare public criticism of Islamabad over the handling of domestic protests is seen by analysts as a sign of deepening strain in bilateral relations.

The Pakistani government has yet to respond to the IEA’s remarks, while TLP leaders have vowed to continue their march toward Islamabad despite the violence.