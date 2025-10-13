Latest News
China is very concerned about Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes, foreign ministry says
China is concerned about recent clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan and has asked the two countries to protect its nationals and investments in the region, Beijing’s foreign ministry said on Monday.
Dozens of fighters were killed in overnight border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, both sides said on Sunday, in the most serious fighting between the neighbours since the Islamic Emirate came to power in Kabul.
China shares a border with Afghanistan and Pakistan in its western region and has sought to play a mediating role in calming hostilities between the two sides, who were allies until recently.
“China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in improving and developing Pakistan-Afghanistan relations,” foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said during a regular press briefing, Reuters reported.
Beijing hopes that Kabul and Islamabad will “remain calm and restrained, and persist in properly resolving each other’s concerns through dialogue and consultation to avoid escalation of conflicts,” Lin said.
In August, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended a meeting with Pakistani and Afghan counterparts in Kabul, calling for strengthening exchanges at all levels.
Islamic Emirate condemns Pakistani army for opening fire on TLP protesters
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has condemned Pakistan’s use of deadly force against protesters from the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) movement, expressing condolences over the civilian deaths and injuries that followed a violent crackdown over the weekend.
In a statement, the IEA said the TLP demonstrators had planned a peaceful march to Islamabad, in line with Pakistan’s constitution, to show solidarity with the people of Gaza.
“Instead of allowing the protesters to exercise their rights, Pakistani forces opened fire, resulting in significant civilian casualties and material losses,” the statement said.
The IEA extended condolences to the families of those killed and prayed for the swift recovery of the wounded. It urged Islamabad to avoid violence against its own citizens and to address internal grievances “through dialogue and mutual understanding.”
The TLP, known for its large-scale religious mobilizations, began its protest march from Lahore on Friday, demanding stronger government action in support of Palestinians and an official boycott of Israel and its allies. The group has previously clashed with authorities over blasphemy-related issues and government policies it deems “un-Islamic.”
According to Reuters, at least five people were killed when Pakistani police clashed with TLP supporters during anti-Israel demonstrations along the country’s busiest highway.
The 400-kilometre march from Lahore to Islamabad, along the historic Grand Trunk Road, has sparked multiple confrontations as police attempted to slow its advance.
Police said they launched an operation on Monday to disperse hundreds of protesters in the town of Muridke after supporters opened fire on officers and set more than 40 vehicles ablaze during three hours of clashes.
Among the dead were a police officer, three protesters, and a bystander. Dozens of others were injured on both sides.
The latest unrest comes amid rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, following deadly border skirmishes and mutual accusations of airspace violations.
The IEA’s rare public criticism of Islamabad over the handling of domestic protests is seen by analysts as a sign of deepening strain in bilateral relations.
The Pakistani government has yet to respond to the IEA’s remarks, while TLP leaders have vowed to continue their march toward Islamabad despite the violence.
Trump pledges to stop ‘another war’ between Pakistan and Afghanistan
“I’ll have to wait till I get back. I’m doing another one. Because I’m good at solving wars, I’m good at making peace, and it’s an honor to do it. I saved millions of lives, millions of lives,” he said.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday pledged to intervene in the latest escalation between Afghanistan and Pakistan, claiming his expertise in resolving conflicts.
“This will be my eighth war that I’ve solved, and I hear there’s a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while en route to Israel.
“I’ll have to wait till I get back. I’m doing another one. Because I’m good at solving wars, I’m good at making peace, and it’s an honor to do it. I saved millions of lives, millions of lives,” he said.
The statement comes after overnight clashes between Pakistani and Afghan troops left dozens of soldiers dead, marking some of the deadliest confrontations between the two sides since the Islamic Emirate returned to power in 2021.
The escalation followed claims by Afghanistan’s administration that Pakistani forces violated Afghan airspace and bombed a market in the Margha region of Paktika province, which borders Pakistan, on Thursday night.
Trump meanwhile landed in Israel on Monday, where he was given a red-carpet welcome from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.
Air Force One touched down at Ben Gurion Airport shortly after sunrise.
Trump descended the steps to applause, handshakes, and a full military honor guard — a scene his aides described as “a victory lap” for the president following weeks of intense negotiations that secured the ceasefire and the initial hostage releases.
Speaking to reporters on the tarmac, Trump declared, “The war is over. People are tired of fighting — this is the moment to rebuild, to heal, and to start fresh.”
His visit comes as all 20 living Israeli hostages were freed early Monday morning and final preparations were underway to free almost 2,000 Palestinians in Israel’s custody. This comes as part of the ceasefire reached last week.
Kabul rebuffs visit request from Pakistani officials Khawaja Asif and Asim Malik
The IEA refused to approve the visit, citing Pakistan’s recent airspace violations and airstrikes on civilian areas in Afghanistan’s Paktika province.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has rejected a request for an official visit by a high-level Pakistani delegation led by Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, sources confirmed to Ariana News.
According to the sources, the delegation — which included Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, ISI Director-General Lt. Gen. Muhammad Asim Malik, and two senior Pakistani generals — had made repeated attempts over the past two days to obtain travel visas through the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad.
However, the IEA refused to approve the visit, citing Pakistan’s recent airspace violations and airstrikes on civilian areas in Afghanistan’s Paktika province.
Officials in Kabul described the decision as a direct response to what they called “repeated acts of aggression” by Pakistan’s military. “No delegation can expect to visit Kabul while our citizens are under attack,” one Afghan government source said.
Analysts say the move represents one of the strongest diplomatic rebukes by the IEA since coming to power in 2021, highlighting growing frustration over Pakistan’s military operations near the border and alleged interference in Afghan internal affairs.
Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have sharply deteriorated in recent weeks following a series of deadly cross-border incidents and mutual accusations of harboring militants.
Islamabad has accused militant groups operating from Afghan territory of carrying out attacks inside Pakistan, while Kabul has condemned Pakistan for launching unauthorized airstrikes that have resulted in civilian casualties.
The latest rejection underscores the widening diplomatic rift between the two neighbors and signals Kabul’s intent to push back against what it views as violations of Afghan sovereignty.
“This is not just a diplomatic snub — it’s a message that the IEA will not engage with Pakistan on its terms,” said a regional analyst familiar with the situation.
Neither Kabul nor Islamabad has issued an official public statement on the matter.
