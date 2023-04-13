Health
China records world’s first human death from H3N8 bird flu: WHO
A Chinese woman has become the first person to die from a type of bird flu that is rare in humans, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, but the strain does not appear to spread between people, Reuters reported.
The 56-year-old woman from the southern province of Guangdong was the third person known to have been infected with the H3N8 subtype of avian influenza, the WHO said in a statement late on Tuesday.
All of the cases have been in China, with the first two cases reported last year, read the report.
The Guangdong Provincial Centre for Disease Control and Prevention reported the third infection late last month but did not provide details of the woman’s death.
The patient had multiple underlying conditions, said the WHO, and a history of exposure to live poultry.
Sporadic infections in people with bird flu are common in China where avian flu viruses constantly circulate in huge poultry and wild bird populations.
Samples collected from a wet market visited by the woman before she became ill were positive for influenza A (H3), said the WHO, suggesting this may have been the source of infection.
Though rare in people, H3N8 is common in birds in which it causes little to no sign of disease. It has also infected other mammals.
There were no other cases found among close contacts of the infected woman, the WHO said.
“Based on available information, it appears that this virus does not have the ability to spread easily from person to person, and therefore the risk of it spreading among humans at the national, regional, and international levels is considered to be low,” the WHO said in the statement.
Monitoring of all avian influenza viruses is considered important given their ability to evolve and cause a pandemic, Reuters reported.
Health
WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data
About one in six adults globally have experienced infertility at least once in their life, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a report on Monday, urging countries to actively collect more consistent data on the disease, Reuters reported.
The report analyzed existing studies conducted from 1990 to 2021 and showed that about 17.5% of adults across the world were affected by the inability to have a child. WHO officials said the report takes into account several research approaches.
“The sheer proportion of people affected show the need to widen access to fertility care and ensure this issue is no longer sidelined in health research and policy,” said the U.N. health agency’s chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The WHO defines infertility as a disease of the male or female reproductive system that is defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.
There was no evidence of increasing rates of infertility between 1990 and 2021, the global health agency’s unit head for Contraception and Fertility Care, James Kiarie, told journalists on a call.
“Based on the data we have, we cannot say that infertility is increasing or constant … the jury’s still out on that question,” he said, citing that data so far has been mixed and inconsistent.
The report highlights the need for countries to collect and share consistent data on infertility, separated by age and cause, as well as information on those who need fertility care, Reuters reported.
About 17.8% of adults in high-income countries have experienced infertility at least once and about 16.5% of adults in low- and middle-income countries, according to the report.
Health
Local charity helps 200 children with cleft palates and cleft lips
Two hundred children with cleft palates and cleft lips are being operated on free of charge on the occasion of the holy month of Ramazan by a charity organization in Kunduz province.
“Last year, we operated on 210 patients who were suffering from cleft palates and cleft lips, all of whom were cured,” said Allah Noor, head of Saadat Hospital in Kunduz.
According to provincial public health officials, patients from other provinces also come to this center for treatment.
“We have a plan to treat 200 patients with cleft palates and cleft lips; for now this service is at the level of Kunduz zone and even people from Maymana and Sheberghan-Mazar-e-Sharif are coming to this province for the surgery,” said Najibullah Sahil, head of Kunduz Public Health.
The families of these children meanwhile welcomed the move and said they had been able to afford treatment.
Health
45% of ARI cases in Afghanistan involve children under 5: WHO
The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a report released Thursday that 45.1 percent of cases of acute respiratory infections in Afghanistan involve children.
Since October 2022, of the total 4,353,661 ARI cases reported, representing 13.3 percent of the total population of Afghanistan, 45.1 percent have afflicted children under five years of age, the report said.
In addition, ARI cases have increased since 2022 compared to the average of the previous three years.
The report also said that in the last month of February, over 828,000 ARI cases were newly reported.
Afghanistan experienced one of the coldest winters this year in decades.
WHO’s report said that following emergencies, an estimated 17 percent of impacted adults experience mild to moderate psychological disorders, including depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Decades of conflict and instability have left many Afghans vulnerable to mental health problems, which are risk factors for drug abuse, the report said.
IEA: Political, humanitarian organizations can continue missions with confidence
China records world’s first human death from H3N8 bird flu: WHO
IMF forecasts slump for Pakistan’s economy
Muttaqi heads for Uzbekistan to take part in foreign ministers meeting
IEA aim to boost Afghan security forces, anti-aircraft capacity: army chief
Kunduz commerce department’s revenues rise by 48%
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in U-19 Tri-Series opener
Fire kills 10 members of family in Pakistan
North Korea claims almost 800,000 have signed up to fight against US
India says situation with China fragile, dangerous in the Himalayan front
Tahawol: Neighbors meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Upcoming Samarkand meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: China’s policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Concerns over aid cut-off in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: UNAMA’s performance in Afghanistan reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
OIC urges IEA to revisit ban on Afghan women working with UN
-
Regional5 days ago
Pakistan to launch new military operation against militants
-
World5 days ago
U.S. Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bayat Foundation distributes another round of Ramazan aid packages in Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
More than 200 Afghan detainees return home from Pakistan
-
Sport5 days ago
IPL: Rajasthan Royals thrash Delhi Capitals by 57 runs
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan’s cumin exports reach $39 million in past year: ministry