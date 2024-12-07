DABS extends electricity supply agreement with Turkmenistan for 2025

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said on Friday that it had signed an electricity supply agreement with Turkmenistan for 2025.

DABS said in a post on X that Abdul Bari Omar, CEO of DABS and his accompanying delegation during their visit to Turkmenistan, signed the electricity supply agreement for 2025.

DABS stated that under this agreement, Afghanistan will purchase electricity from Turkmenistan through four routes (Andkhoi, Aqeena, Badghis, and Turghondai-Herat).