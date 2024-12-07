UNICEF seeks $141 million to support Afghan refugees, others in Pakistan

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Friday launched an appeal for $140.9 million to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations in Pakistan including Afghan refugees.

This includes $41.6m for the nutrition emergency; $59.8m for potential humanitarian respo¬nses; $34.5m for refugee and host community support; and $5m for disaster risk reduction, preparedness and resilience-building, Dawn newspaper reported.

In a report, UNICEF said that Pakistan hosts more than three million Afghans, 49 per cent of them children, of varying legal status, who require access to basic services, further constraining limited available resources.

The people in Pakistan face multidimensional deprivations that leave them extremely vulnerable to recurrent and sudden-onset shocks. Climate change contributes to Pakistan being one of the world’s most risk-prone countries, which significantly exacerbates vulnerabilities, especially for women and children.