UNICEF seeks $141 million to support Afghan refugees, others in Pakistan
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Friday launched an appeal for $140.9 million to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations in Pakistan including Afghan refugees.
This includes $41.6m for the nutrition emergency; $59.8m for potential humanitarian respo¬nses; $34.5m for refugee and host community support; and $5m for disaster risk reduction, preparedness and resilience-building, Dawn newspaper reported.
In a report, UNICEF said that Pakistan hosts more than three million Afghans, 49 per cent of them children, of varying legal status, who require access to basic services, further constraining limited available resources.
The people in Pakistan face multidimensional deprivations that leave them extremely vulnerable to recurrent and sudden-onset shocks. Climate change contributes to Pakistan being one of the world’s most risk-prone countries, which significantly exacerbates vulnerabilities, especially for women and children.
DABS extends electricity supply agreement with Turkmenistan for 2025
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said on Friday that it had signed an electricity supply agreement with Turkmenistan for 2025.
DABS said in a post on X that Abdul Bari Omar, CEO of DABS and his accompanying delegation during their visit to Turkmenistan, signed the electricity supply agreement for 2025.
DABS stated that under this agreement, Afghanistan will purchase electricity from Turkmenistan through four routes (Andkhoi, Aqeena, Badghis, and Turghondai-Herat).
US troops postured outside Afghanistan to counter potential threats: Biden
In a letter to Congress, President Joe Biden emphasized that US troops remain postured outside Afghanistan to counter threats that may arise from the country.
“United States military personnel remain postured outside Afghanistan to address threats to the United States homeland and United States interests that may arise from inside Afghanistan,” Biden said in the War Powers Report released by the White House on Friday.
The US presence in Afghanistan ended in August 2021 after 20 years of war following an agreement with the Islamic Emirate.
The Islamic Emirate has pledged in the agreement not to allow Afghanistan's territory to be used against other countries.
IEA ‘disappointed’ over Norway’s decision to reduce level of ties with Afghanistan
The Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi on Friday expressed disappointment regarding decision by the Kingdom of Norway to downgrade diplomatic relations with Afghanistan.
Balkhi said in a post on X that The Islamic Emirate hopes such decisions should not be linked with internal affairs of other countries.
“Diplomatic engagement is most effective when it fosters mutual understanding and respect, even amidst differing viewpoints,” he stated.
“Access to consular services is a fundamental right of all nationals. We strongly urge all parties to prioritize this principle in the spirit of international cooperation,” he added.
South Korea’s Yoon apologises for martial law but does not resign ahead of impeachment vote
Excluding Afghan women from medical institutes threatens the future of health care in the country: MSF
Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens
Gurbaz ton guides Afghanistan to seal ODI series over Bangladesh
Trump, Putin speak as Biden plans to lobby Trump to stick with Ukraine
Biden is sending aid to help Ukraine keep fighting next year, Blinken says
Tahawol: NATO’s concern over proximity of Russia & North Korea discussed
Debate with Abdul Latif Mansour, Acting Minister of Energy and Water
Tahawol: Efforts to strengthen relation with Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Uncertain future of Afghanistan’s economy discussed
Tahawol: Declaration of martial law in South Korea discussed
Saar: Role of traders in Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
