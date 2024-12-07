Connect with us

US troops postured outside Afghanistan to counter potential threats: Biden

8 hours ago

In a letter to Congress, President Joe Biden emphasized that US troops remain postured outside Afghanistan to counter threats that may arise from the country.

“United States military personnel remain postured outside Afghanistan to address threats to the United States homeland and United States interests that may arise from inside Afghanistan,” Biden said in the War Powers Report released by the White House on Friday.

The US presence in Afghanistan ended in August 2021 after 20 years of war following an agreement with the Islamic Emirate.

The Islamic Emirate has pledged in the agreement not to allow Afghanistan's territory to be used against other countries.

UNICEF seeks $141 million to support Afghan refugees, others in Pakistan

4 hours ago

December 7, 2024

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Friday launched an appeal for $140.9 million to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations in Pakistan including Afghan refugees.

This includes $41.6m for the nutrition emergency; $59.8m for potential humanitarian respo¬nses; $34.5m for refugee and host community support; and $5m for disaster risk reduction, preparedness and resilience-building, Dawn newspaper reported.

In a report, UNICEF said that Pakistan hosts more than three million Afghans, 49 per cent of them children, of varying legal status, who require access to basic services, further constraining limited available resources.

The people in Pakistan face multidimensional deprivations that leave them extremely vulnerable to recurrent and sudden-onset shocks. Climate change contributes to Pakistan being one of the world’s most risk-prone countries, which significantly exacerbates vulnerabilities, especially for women and children.

IEA ‘disappointed’ over Norway’s decision to reduce level of ties with Afghanistan

21 hours ago

December 6, 2024

The Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi on Friday expressed disappointment regarding decision by the Kingdom of Norway to downgrade diplomatic relations with Afghanistan.

Balkhi said in a post on X that The Islamic Emirate hopes such decisions should not be linked with internal affairs of other countries.

“Diplomatic engagement is most effective when it fosters mutual understanding and respect, even amidst differing viewpoints,” he stated.

“Access to consular services is a fundamental right of all nationals. We strongly urge all parties to prioritize this principle in the spirit of international cooperation,” he added.

Qatari and British officials discuss situation in Afghanistan

2 days ago

December 5, 2024

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday that Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, Minister of State for International Cooperation, has met with British Special Representative for Afghanistan Andrew McCoubrey for talks on Afghanistan.

According to the statement, the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of health, education and humanitarian and development projects in Afghanistan were discussed.

Qatari and British officials stressed that the meeting was testimony to the strategic commitment of the two countries in support of the people of Afghanistan.

Currently, most countries cooperate only in the humanitarian sector. Some regional countries have also forged diplomatic ties with Afghanistan.

Western countries however continue to keep their diplomatic distance.

Qatar in turn is considered as a diplomatic, economic and humanitarian supporter of Afghanistan and has hosted the Doha meeting three times.

But according to experts, these meetings have not delivered tangible results so far because the sanctions have not been lifted nor have officials of the Islamic Emirate been removed from the blacklist.

