US troops postured outside Afghanistan to counter potential threats: Biden

In a letter to Congress, President Joe Biden emphasized that US troops remain postured outside Afghanistan to counter threats that may arise from the country.

“United States military personnel remain postured outside Afghanistan to address threats to the United States homeland and United States interests that may arise from inside Afghanistan,” Biden said in the War Powers Report released by the White House on Friday.

The US presence in Afghanistan ended in August 2021 after 20 years of war following an agreement with the Islamic Emirate.

The Islamic Emirate has pledged in the agreement not to allow Afghanistan's territory to be used against other countries.