Connect with us

Latest News

IEA says World Bank’s report on Afghan economic situation ‘far from reality’

Published

6 hours ago

on

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Office on Saturday in a statement rejected the recent report of the World Bank on the economic situation of Afghanistan and called it “far from reality”.

The statement stated that the World Bank has ignored some of the economic achievements of the Islamic Emirate.

According to the statement, important projects have been started in different sectors since IEA’s takeover.

The statement added that only in the mining sector, about 415 billion afghanis of domestic and foreign investment have been attracted and similar projects are being implemented in other sectors.

The deputy PM’s office has emphasized that the international community should turn to positive interaction with Afghanistan.

This reaction comes while the World Bank said in a recent report that Afghanistan's economic outlook remains very fragile.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

DABS extends electricity supply agreement with Turkmenistan for 2025

Published

9 hours ago

on

December 7, 2024

By

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said on Friday that it had signed an electricity supply agreement with Turkmenistan for 2025.

DABS said in a post on X that Abdul Bari Omar, CEO of DABS and his accompanying delegation during their visit to Turkmenistan, signed the electricity supply agreement for 2025.

DABS stated that under this agreement, Afghanistan will purchase electricity from Turkmenistan through four routes (Andkhoi, Aqeena, Badghis, and Turghondai-Herat).

Continue Reading

Latest News

UNICEF seeks $141 million to support Afghan refugees, others in Pakistan

Published

13 hours ago

on

December 7, 2024

By

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Friday launched an appeal for $140.9 million to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations in Pakistan including Afghan refugees.

This includes $41.6m for the nutrition emergency; $59.8m for potential humanitarian respo¬nses; $34.5m for refugee and host community support; and $5m for disaster risk reduction, preparedness and resilience-building, Dawn newspaper reported.

In a report, UNICEF said that Pakistan hosts more than three million Afghans, 49 per cent of them children, of varying legal status, who require access to basic services, further constraining limited available resources.

The people in Pakistan face multidimensional deprivations that leave them extremely vulnerable to recurrent and sudden-onset shocks. Climate change contributes to Pakistan being one of the world’s most risk-prone countries, which significantly exacerbates vulnerabilities, especially for women and children.

Continue Reading

Latest News

US troops postured outside Afghanistan to counter potential threats: Biden

Published

17 hours ago

on

December 7, 2024

By

In a letter to Congress, President Joe Biden emphasized that US troops remain postured outside Afghanistan to counter threats that may arise from the country.

“United States military personnel remain postured outside Afghanistan to address threats to the United States homeland and United States interests that may arise from inside Afghanistan,” Biden said in the War Powers Report released by the White House on Friday.

The US presence in Afghanistan ended in August 2021 after 20 years of war following an agreement with the Islamic Emirate.

The Islamic Emirate has pledged in the agreement not to allow Afghanistan's territory to be used against other countries.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2024 Ariana News. All rights reserved!