IEA says World Bank’s report on Afghan economic situation ‘far from reality’

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Office on Saturday in a statement rejected the recent report of the World Bank on the economic situation of Afghanistan and called it “far from reality”.

The statement stated that the World Bank has ignored some of the economic achievements of the Islamic Emirate.

According to the statement, important projects have been started in different sectors since IEA’s takeover.

The statement added that only in the mining sector, about 415 billion afghanis of domestic and foreign investment have been attracted and similar projects are being implemented in other sectors.

The deputy PM’s office has emphasized that the international community should turn to positive interaction with Afghanistan.

This reaction comes while the World Bank said in a recent report that Afghanistan's economic outlook remains very fragile.