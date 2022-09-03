World
Death toll from Pakistan floods reaches 1,265
With 57 more deaths over the past 24 hours, the death toll from the raging floods in Pakistan has reached 1,265, the country’s national disaster agency said on Saturday.
Of the latest fatalities, most of the deaths, 38, have been reported from the southern province of Sindh, where a fresh spell of floods has inundated more land in the central districts over the past 48 hours, pushing the overall tally in the province to 502 since mid-June, Anadolu Agency reported.
Another 17 people were killed in separate flood-related incidents in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which has also been hit hard by the floods caused by torrential rains.
Since June 14, a total of 285 people have died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by 257 fatalities in the southwestern Balochistan province, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
Some 188 people have died in the northeastern Punjab province, the authority said, Anadolu reported.
Many people who are already marooned are now bracing for the peak of high flood at the Kotri barrage, located some 150 kilometers from Karachi on Saturday before the flow is released for the Indus Delta downstream.
Footage aired on local broadcaster Geo News showed hundreds of desperate people, including in the towns of Khairpur Nathan Shah, Johi, and Shadadkot in central Sindh, placing sand and sand-packed bags in an attempt to consolidate embankments against the gushing floodwaters, Anadolu reported.
Floods caused by unprecedented rains have inundated a third of the country, prompting the government to issue an international appeal.
Constant rains and raging floods have already destroyed a large chunk of the country’s infrastructure and agricultural lands, including tens of thousands of houses, roads, and bridges, as well as washing away over a million animals.
Almost 45% of the country’s cropland has already been inundated by the floods, posing a serious threat to food security and further adding to the already skyrocketing inflation, Anadolu reported.
World
Malaysia’s former first lady sentenced to 10 years in jail for graft
A Malaysian court on Thursday sentenced Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, to a decade in prison for seeking and receiving bribes in exchange for government contracts, just days after her husband was jailed for corruption, Reuters reported.
The couple have been the focus of multiple graft investigations since Najib’s surprise election defeat in 2018, when voters’ anger over a separate, multi-billion dollar corruption scandal ended his nine years in power.
According to Reuters a flamboyant figure by Najib’s side, Rosmah was widely scorned in Malaysia for her extravagant lifestyle and penchant for Hermes Birkin bags, and faced repeated questions over her influence in government matters.
Rosmah will also have to pay a fine of 970 million ringgit ($216.45 million) – a record amount in Malaysia’s history – over three bribery charges, Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said, adding that the prosecution proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt.
She will remain free on bail pending appeals to higher courts, read the report.
Rosmah, addressed the judge tearfully immediately after the verdict.
“I must admit that I’m very sad with what happened today,” she said. “Nobody saw me taking the money, nobody saw me counting the money…. but if that’s the conclusion, I leave it to God.”
Her lawyers had asked for a one-day jail sentence, while prosecutors sought “maximum or near maximum.”
Rosmah, 70, had pleaded not guilty to the three charges of soliciting and receiving bribes between 2016 and 2017 to help a company secure a $279 million solar power supply project from Najib’s government, Reuters reported.
Prosecutors say Rosmah sought a bribe of 187.5 million ringgit ($41.80 million), and received 6.5 million ringgit from an official of the company that won the project.
Rosmah has argued that she was framed by her former aide as well as several government and company officials involved in the project.
According to Reuters she also faces 17 charges of money laundering and tax evasion in a separate case.
Her lawyer Jagjit Singh said Rosmah was shocked with the verdict.
“The fine imposed today is unprecedented…To say she is upset is putting it mildly,” he told reporters after the sentencing.
World
43% of Americans believe civil war somewhat likely in next decade: Poll
Forty three percent of Americans believe the current political climate is at least somewhat likely to lead to another civil war in the US within the next decade, according to a recent poll by The Economist magazine and YouGov.
Of that group, 14% believe it is very likely that political violence will culminate in civil war, according to the survey, which was released late last week.
“I think it (highlights) the rising polarization that exists among our political leaders, and in particular, among Americans who strongly identify with their political parties,” said Mark Jones, a political scientist at Rice University in Houston, Texas.
Broken down into political affiliations, those who consider themselves “strong Republicans” were more likely to see war ahead, with 54% believing that a civil war is at least somewhat likely within the next 10 years and 21% of them believing civil war is very likely, Anadolu Agency reported.
Only 40% of those who consider themselves “strong Democrats” believe that a civil war is at least somewhat likely, with just 14% of that group believing such a scenario is very likely.
“People view politics in a very tribal manner, where everything their side does is good and everything the other side does is bad,” Jones told Anadolu Agency.
“The elections are increasingly more about who can mobilize their base support to turn out in larger numbers rather than to convince swing voters to come over to their side instead of voting for the other party.”
In particular, Jones said the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection in Washington, DC was a clear indication that Americans were capable of acting out violently against the US government.
Of the 1,500 Americans surveyed in the poll, 66% believe that political divisions in this country have gotten worse since the beginning of 2021, compared to only 8% who say the country has grown less divided.
A total of 60% of those surveyed anticipate an increase in political violence in the next few years, with only 9% expecting political violence to decline.
World
Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies aged 91
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, hospital officials in Moscow said, Reuters reported.
Gorbachev, the last Soviet president, forged arms reduction deals with the United States and partnerships with Western powers to remove the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since World War Two and bring about the reunification of Germany.
But his internal reforms helped weaken the Soviet Union to the point where it fell apart, a moment that President Vladimir Putin has called the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe” of the twentieth century.
“Mikhail Gorbachev passed away tonight after a serious and protracted disease,” said Russia’s Central Clinical Hospital.
Putin expressed “his deepest condolences”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax. “Tomorrow he will send a telegram of condolences to his family and friends,” he said.
Putin said in 2018 he would reverse the Soviet Union’s disintegration if he could, Reuters quoted news agencies reported.
World leaders were quick to pay tribute. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Gorbachev, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990, had opened the way for a free Europe, Reuters reported.
U.S. President Joe Biden said he had believed in “glasnost and perestroika – openness and restructuring – not as mere slogans, but as the path forward for the people of the Soviet Union after so many years of isolation and deprivation.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, citing Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, said Gorbachev’s “tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all”.
Death toll from Pakistan floods reaches 1,265
Herat mosque bombing sparks widespread condemnation
NASA ready for second attempt at Artemis lunar launch
Former Kyrgyz president becomes UN envoy for Afghanistan
MoFA commits to supporting athletes in Afghanistan
Ariana Afghan Airlines resumes flights to India
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with ‘bot’ info
Fresh fruits exports from Afghanistan increase this year: ACCI
IEA to complete Afghan-Uzbek-Pak railway line
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing in New York
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Wars in Afghanistan and Iraq have killed at least 500,000 people: Report
-
Latest News5 days ago
UAE and Qatar help repair damaged equipment at Kabul airport
-
World4 days ago
IMF board releases over $1.1 billion in Pakistan bailout funds
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan ready for the big teams, says cricket captain Nabi
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN relief chief stresses need to stay and deliver for all Afghans
-
Latest News4 days ago
40 acres of hashish destroyed in Sar-e Pul province: officials
-
Business4 days ago
Finance ministry collects 151 billion AFN in last year: officials
-
Latest News4 days ago
Over 30 million in urgent need of help after major floods in Afghanistan and Pakistan