Sport
Delhi Capitals trump Gujarat Titans in low-scoring IPL battle
Indian batsman Aman Khan’s defiant 51 and inspired bowling helped Delhi Capitals edge out holders Gujarat Titans by five runs in a low-scoring Indian Premier League thriller on Tuesday.
Aman hit his maiden fifty to lift his team from a precarious 23-5 to 130-8 in a clash billed as David v Goliath between bottom-placed Delhi and table-toppers Gujarat in Ahmedabad, AFP reported.
Gujarat pace spearhead Mohammed Shami’s bowling figures of 4-11 — his IPL best — went in vain but was named man of the match.
Delhi bowlers led by left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed and Ishant Sharma limited Gujarat to 125-6 despite an unbeaten 59 by skipper Hardik Pandya and Rahul Tewatia’s seven-ball 20.
“Our bowlers were absolutely amazing,” Delhi skipper David Warner said.
“Our bowlers were amazing. Our batters struggled but credit to the way Shami bowled. We just find ways to lose wickets in clumps, I don’t know what’s happening with our batting.”
The left-handed Tewatia, called “iceman” for his ability to hit sixes in pressure situations, smashed Anrich Nortje for three straight hits over the fence in the 19th over but fell in the 20th.
Ishant returned figures of 2-23 and held his nerve in the final over with Gujarat needing 12 to win and falling short.
Gujarat, who had a fairytale IPL debut after they won the crown last season, remain strong to make the play-offs with six wins in nine matches, AFP reported.
Delhi, coached by Ricky Ponting, have registered their third win in nine matches to keep their play-off hopes alive.
It was Aman’s 44-ball knock that made Delhi fightback as he put on key partnerships including fifty-plus stands with Axar Patel (24) and Ripal Patel (23) to give his team a total, which ultimately made them win their third match in nine outings.
Aman smashed three fours and three sixes in his 44-ball knock before falling to Rashid Khan’s leg spin.
Shami got Phil Salt for a first ball duck and then Rilee Rossouw, for eight, in his two overs before a double strike in his third.
In reply, Khaleel struck in the first over and soon Gujarat were in deep trouble when South African big-hitter David Miller fell for a duck.
Pandya attempted to turn it around in a 62-run partnership with Abhinav Manohar, who made 26, but the effort was not enough as Delhi defended their lowest total ever.
Sport
Fiery Kohli fined again after IPL post-match row
Indian cricket star Virat Kohli was fined on Tuesday for the second time in this IPL season after a post-match altercation with former national team-mate Gautam Gambhir.
Both were docked their entire match fee, the Indian Premier League said, while Naveen-ul-Haq was fined 50 percent of his for breaching the league’s code of conduct, AFP reported.
Kohli and Afghan bowler Naveen were seen having sharp words on the field during a tense match between Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.
Kohli, who has often run into trouble with his aggressive approach, had to be restrained by opposition batsman Amit Mishra during the match. Bangalore eventually won by 18 runs.
Afterwards, Lucknow’s Kyle Mayers had to be led away from an exchange with Kohli before other players tried unsuccessfully to stop a visibly furious Gambhir, Lucknow’s team mentor, from confronting him.
Kohli took to social media on Tuesday with a cryptic Instagram post quoting a famed Roman emperor and philosopher: “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth. – Marcus Aurelius.”
Gambhir and Kohli, who played together when India won the 2011 World Cup, had a shouting match before Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis intervened.
The former national team-mates were also involved in an ugly on-field exchange in a 2013 IPL match.
The 41-year-old Gambhir has become an MP for India’s Hindu-nationalist ruling BJP party since retiring from cricket in 2018, AFP reported.
This was Kohli’s second offense this season after he was fined 10 percent of his match fee for his conduct during Bangalore’s loss to Chennai Super Kings last month.
Despite being one of the best batsmen of the modern game, “King Kohli” and Bangalore have never won the Indian Premier League.
He quit the RCB captaincy at the end of the 2021 season.
He went through an extended batting slump in 2021 and 2022 and lost the Indian captaincy, one of the most high-pressure jobs in world sport.
Kohli, 34, has spoken about his mental health struggles during his dry phase, including how he had been “snappy” to his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma.
He has had numerous run-ins with opposing players and was once reprimanded after hitting a plastic chair with a bat following his dismissal during an IPL match.
Sport
Afghanistan appoints Indians to cricket coaching staff
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday announced that it has appointed Mandeep Singh as physiotherapist and Rajesh Chauhan as strength and conditioning trainer to serve in its High-Performance Center.
The High-Performance Center (HPC) was recently placed in the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s revamped organizational structure which provides a range of high-performance services across coaching, training, capacity-building programs, medical services and high-performance management, ACB said.
Mandeep Singh has a Master’s Degree in Physiotherapy from CMJ University in India and has worked in Biomechanics, Exercise Therapy, Electric Therapy, Orthopedics, and Ergonomics for over 13 years. He worked as a Junior and Senior Physiotherapist in physiotherapy clinics in 2013 and 2014, and he was the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association’s Team Physiotherapist in 2014, where he assisted players in recognizing physical problems and revising and developing treatment programs.
Rajesh Chauhan, on the other hand, has a Bachelor’s degree in Strength and Conditioning from Setanta College in Ireland, as well as multiple certificates and licenses from various known organizations, including Level 1 & Level 2 Licenses from the Australian Strength & Conditioning Association (ASCA), a Level 3 License (Reps Level 3), a Level O Training Certificate from BCCI, a Personal Trainer Certificate from the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), and a Personal Trainer Certificate from the National Academy.
In addition, he is currently serving the Malaysia Cricket Association as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach from June 2021 till the present and has experience in working as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach and Player management coach with the Singapore Cricket Association from (Feb-June 2020), Head Strength and Conditioning Coach with Kerala Cricket Association (June 2017-Jan 2020), India Blue in Duleep Trophy (Aug 2018), Rajasthan Royals (2018), Cricket Association of Nepal (June 2016 – April 2017) and worked as the same with Zimbabwe Cricket in 2015.
ACB said that the new recruitments will allow it to give significant player development programs to its centrally and domestic contracted cricketers while also ensuring that no other players are taken abroad for injury treatment, allowing the organization to save money and conserve expenditures.
Sport
IPL: Major setbacks for Lucknow as Rahul and Unadkat injured
Lucknow Super Giants received big setbacks through injuries to captain KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat during Sunday’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Rahul limped off the field after having injured either his right hamstring or quad when chasing a ball in the second over against RCB.
Unadkat injured his left shoulder after landing on the elbow in his follow-through in the nets on Sunday.
While an update on Rahul was awaited, LSG were waiting for word on whether Unadkat needs to travel to Mumbai for scans. Krunal Pandya took up captaincy duties in Rahul’s absence.
Apart from being the captain, Rahul is the second-highest run-scorer for LSG in this IPL.
It was immediately apparent it was a serious injury when Rahul pulled up during the chase in the outfield after Faf du Plessis steered the ball towards the boundary. He went down immediately, and waited for medical attention.
The support staff was so worried about it they immediately called for a stretcher to help him off the field.
In what was small consolation for LSG, Rahul hobbled off without the stretcher, but not without some assistance for support. Not only LSG, but even the India team will look closely at the injuries as both are part of the squad for the World Test Championship final in early June in England.
Unadkat was bowling around the wicket in the nets when in his follow through his left foot got stuck in the rope that keeps the nets up. He had a nasty fall on his elbow, and was seen with his arm in a sling with an ice pack on his left shoulder.
It is understood that he will remain in Lucknow for now, and is in touch with the BCCI medical staff, awaiting instructions on whether he needs to travel to the NCA in Bengaluru or elsewhere for further consultation. It appears that while he is in pain, the shoulder is not dislocated.
Low-quality fuel from Iran turned back
Explosion hits revolutionary guard base in Iran
Over 300 Afghan refugees return home from Pakistan
Delhi Capitals trump Gujarat Titans in low-scoring IPL battle
Tahawol: End of Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women
Macron criticised for saying Europe should take independent stance on Taiwan
Pakistan to launch new military operation against militants
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Afghanistan’s Fayzabad
ATN secures rights to broadcast IPL matches live
Tahawol: End of Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: IEA’s foreign minister traveling to Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Counter-narcotics in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: 1st day of Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Qatar hosting meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
More than 72,000 metric tons of cotton harvested in past year
-
Featured4 days ago
30,000 Afghans expected to attend Hajj this year: officials
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran seizes oil tanker heading for US
-
World4 days ago
Sudan war rages despite truce pledges
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
China’s Mars rover finds signs of recent water activity on Red Planet
-
Latest News4 days ago
Top Iranian official to visit Afghanistan over water issue
-
Sport4 days ago
Shankar, Miller power Gujarat to top of IPL table
-
Sport4 days ago
Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers star as Lucknow smash Punjab in IPL