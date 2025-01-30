Latest News
Democrats urge Rubio to rescue a refugee program he once supported
But the Democrats say this kind of assistance to refugees does not qualify as “foreign development assistance,” since it helps people in the United States rather than abroad.
Congressional Democrats are appealing to Marco Rubio to restart refugee resettlement services — something the new Secretary of State supported as a Republican senator from Florida — after the Trump administration issued stop work orders to halt programs, Politico reported.
In a letter, a group of lawmakers urged their former colleague to use his leverage to undo the pause on Reception and Placement services, which help refugees rebuild in the U.S, the newspaper reported.
On the first day of his administration, President Donald Trump moved to suspend the entire U.S. Refugee Admissions Program until further notice and issued a pause on “foreign development assistance.”
They also cite the 32,000 refugees that relocated to the U.S. through the Refugee Admissions Program in fiscal year 2025 — a number of whom are still eligible for assistance through the R&P program — in addition to the many Afghan nationals now in the country who aided U.S. efforts in Afghanistan and are now also eligible for help.
“The stop work orders undermine legal obligations that the Department has entered into through its contracts with U.S.-based and intergovernmental organizations, increasing new arrivals’ vulnerability to homelessness and food insecurity at a time when they still have no lifeline for support,” the members wrote.
Signers of the letter are the top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committee — Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, respectively — alongside the ranking members of each panel’s immigration subcommittee — Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Sen. Alex Padilla of California.
Alibaba releases AI model it says surpasses DeepSeek
The predecessor of DeepSeek’s V3 model, DeepSeek-V2, triggered an AI model price war in China after it was released last May.
Chinese tech company Alibaba on Wednesday released a new version of its Qwen 2.5 artificial intelligence model that it claimed surpassed the highly-acclaimed DeepSeek-V3, Reuters reported.
The unusual timing of the Qwen 2.5-Max's release, on the first day of the Lunar New Year when most Chinese people are off work and with their families, points to the pressure Chinese AI startup DeepSeek's meteoric rise in the past three weeks has placed on not just overseas rivals, but also its domestic competition.
"Qwen 2.5-Max outperforms ... almost across the board GPT-4o, DeepSeek-V3 and Llama-3.1-405B," Alibaba's cloud unit said in an announcement posted on its official WeChat account, referring to OpenAI and Meta's most advanced open-source AI models.
The Jan. 10 release of DeepSeek's AI assistant, powered by the DeepSeek-V3 model, as well as the Jan. 20 release of its R1 model, has shocked Silicon Valley and caused tech shares to plunge, with the Chinese startup's purportedly low development and usage costs prompting investors to question huge spending plans by leading AI firms in the United States, read the report.
But DeepSeek's success has also led to a scramble among its domestic competitors to upgrade their own AI models.
Two days after the release of DeepSeek-R1, TikTok owner ByteDance released an update to its flagship AI model, which it claimed outperformed Microsoft-backed OpenAI's o1 in AIME, a benchmark test that measures how well AI models understand and respond to complex instructions.
This echoed DeepSeek's claim that its R1 model rivalled OpenAI's o1 on several performance benchmarks.
The fact that DeepSeek-V2 was open-source and unprecedentedly cheap, only 1 yuan ($0.14) per 1 million tokens - or units of data processed by the AI model - led to Alibaba's cloud unit announcing price cuts of up to 97% on a range of models.
Other Chinese tech companies followed suit, including Baidu, which released China's first equivalent to ChatGPT in March 2023, and the country's most valuable internet company Tencent.
Liang Wenfeng, DeepSeek's enigmatic founder, said in a rare interview with Chinese media outlet Waves in July that the startup "did not care" about price wars and that achieving AGI (artificial general intelligence) was its main goal.
OpenAI defines AGI as autonomous systems that surpass humans in most economically valuable tasks.
While large Chinese tech companies like Alibaba have hundreds of thousands of employees, DeepSeek operates like a research lab, staffed mainly by young graduates and doctorate students from top Chinese universities.
Liang said in his July interview that he believed China's largest tech companies might not be well suited to the future of the AI industry, contrasting their high costs and top-down structures with DeepSeek's lean operation and loose management style, Reuters reported.
"Large foundational models require continued innovation, tech giants' capabilities have their limits," he said.
Leftover US military equipment in Afghanistan a ‘risk’ to Pakistan’s security
Islamabad on Wednesday expressed concern that the US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan is a serious threat to Pakistan’s security.
A day before his inauguration as US president, Donald Trump spoke about America’s leftover weapons in Afghanistan. He said if the Islamic Emirate wants US aid, Afghanistan should return the weapons.
Responding to Trump's statement, Pakistan foreign ministry’s spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan noted: "The presence of US advanced weapons in Afghanistan, left behind in the aftermath of the withdrawal of its troops in August 2021, has been an issue of profound concern for the safety and security of Pakistan and its citizens.
"These weapons have been used by terrorist organizations, including the TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan), to carry out terrorist attacks in Pakistan. We have been repeatedly calling upon the de facto authorities in Kabul to take all necessary measures to ensure that these weapons do not fall into the wrong hands," he added.
Reports suggest that the US left weapons in Afghanistan worth $7 billion.
The Islamic Emirate, however, has said that all military equipment left over from the US is under the control of the government and no group or individual has access to the stockpile.
Afghanistan’s economy is ‘normal’, says finance ministry
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Finance said Wednesday that after a comprehensive assessment of various sectors, the country’s economic situation is in “its normal state”.
According to a statement issued by the ministry, a meeting was convened to assess financial trade, foreign humanitarian aid, the value of the afghani (AFN), and the impact of changes in foreign policies on the economy.
It was found that the import and export process is functioning smoothly, the banking sector remains stable, national revenues are being collected transparently, and essential government expenditures are being made regularly without any delays.
The ministry attributed the decrease in the value of the AFN against foreign currencies, particularly the US dollar, to widespread negative propaganda.
"Overall, all domestic economic factors are maintaining the value of the Afghan currency in a normal state,” the statement read.
Modest recovery
The Afghan economy is showing signs of moderate growth, but still faces significant headwinds, including fiscal constraints, trade imbalances, and a limited capacity for public investment, according to the World Bank’s latest Afghanistan Development Update.
The World Bank stated that Afghanistan has seen a modest GDP growth of 2.7% over the past two years - growth driven by private consumption. The update stated the economy had recouped only about 10% of past economic losses, indicative of the slow and fragile nature of the recovery.
“Afghanistan's long-term growth prospects depend on tapping into the substantial potential of the domestic private sector and improving the overall business environment,” said Faris Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan in the update, which was issued last month.
“Key to this is increased investment, providing access to finance to small businesses, and supporting educated and skilled women entrepreneurs so their businesses can thrive. Without this, the country risks prolonged stagnation with limited prospects for sustainable development,” he added.
The World Bank also stated that the partial recovery, coupled with falling food prices, has contributed to a gradual improvement in household welfare.
But most Afghan households continue to struggle to meet basic needs and poverty remains widespread, the report read.
