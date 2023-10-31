Latest News
End coercion, abuse, forced return of Afghan refugees, HRW tells Pakistan
Pakistani government is using threats, abuse, and detention to coerce Afghan asylum seekers without legal status to return to Afghanistan or face deportation by November 1, 2023, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.
Many Afghans at risk of being deported are awaiting resettlement to the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada, HRW said in a statement.
Pakistan’s Interior Ministry announced on October 3 that all migrants living without legal status in Pakistan had 28 days to leave voluntarily or face deportation. Broad calls by Pakistani officials for mass deportation have instigated increased police abuse against Afghans, including harassment, assault, and arbitrary detention. While not explicitly stated, Afghans slated for deportation are unlikely to be given the opportunity to challenge the action, the statement said.
“Pakistan’s announced deadline for Afghans to return has led to detentions, beatings, and extortion, leaving thousands of Afghans in fear over their future,” said Fereshta Abbasi, Afghanistan researcher at Human Rights Watch.
Khaliq Atifi, an Afghan refugee in Islamabad, said even Afghans registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) are not immune to detention or deportation. “There are police checkpoints everywhere,” he said.
“Even if you have a valid visa, you will still be transferred to the police station, and in most cases, you need to pay a bribe to get released.” He said that in most cases, Afghan refugees had to pay between 10,000 and 40,000 Pakistani rupees (US$36 to $144) in bribes to Pakistani police.
HRW said these deportations violate Pakistan’s obligations as a party to the UN Convention Against Torture and under the customary international law principle of nonrefoulment – not to forcibly return people to countries where they face a clear risk of torture or other persecution. “Refoulement occurs not only when a refugee is directly rejected or expelled, but also when indirect pressure is so intense that it leads people to believe they have no option but to return to a country where they face a serious risk of harm,” it said.
The Pakistani government should end police abuses against Afghan refugees, drop the November 1 deportation deadline, and work with UNHCR to resume registrations of Afghan asylum seekers, Human Rights Watch said.
Human Rights Watch has urged the governments of the US, UK, Germany, and Canada to expedite resettlement for Afghans from Pakistan who are particularly at risk.
No Islamic country would be invaded if Muslims were united: Stanikzai
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanakzai, political deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that if Muslims were a united force, Palestine or other Islamic countries would never have been invaded.
According to a statement released by the foreign ministry on Tuesday, Stankzai made the remarks in a meeting with a delegation of Turkish aid organization IDDEF which recently built a mosque resembling the Dome of the Rock in Kabul.
He emphasized that all Muslims are brothers and division is not in their interest.
Stanikzai said that Afghanistan has just come out of half-century conflict, during which the economic infrastructure and all kinds of national assets were destroyed.
However, he pointed out that with the establishment of the Islamic system and security, business and industry are going well and charity organizations can deliver aid with confidence.
Camps being set up in Nangarhar, Kandahar for returning refugees
Authorities are setting up temporary camps in Nangarhar and Kandahar provinces as return of refugees has increased sharply due to Pakistan’s crackdown.
Local officials in Nangarhar said that they are providing facilities for refugees returning from Pakistan.
According to the officials, a camp is being built in Lalpur district of Nangarhar province, and returnees will be taken care of in the camp.
The majority of Afghans who voluntarily return or get deported from Pakistan use the Torkham crossing.
“Construction of the camp is going on, and returnees from remote provinces or those who have no home here can live in this camp for some days until they return to their provinces, and in this camp, all the facilities for returnees will be provided,” said Saeedullah Banuri, the deputy governor of Nangarhar.
Meanwhile, Nangarhar Department of Public Health said their health teams provide health services to the returnees round the clock.
“During the day, all health teams, including women’s health workers, are present in Torkham, and during the night, four health teams provide services to the people,” said Abdulla Azizi, deputy director of Nangarhar public health.
Officials in the provincial Department of Refugees and Repatriation said that up to 4,000 refugees return from Pakistan every day.
“They forced us out, and on the way the Pakistani police took money from us up to 5,000 from each vehicle leaving, and there is a lot of oppression going on against Afghans,” said Gul Ahmad, a returnee from Pakistan.
“One of my sons is still in prison in Pakistan. I was also arrested and 86,000 Pakistani rupees were taken from me. Our request from the government is that it should support Afghans who return from Pakistan because they are very poor,” said Silabzai, a returnee from Pakistan.
Nangarhar Department of Refugees and Repatriation said that since the return of migrants is increasing, they have facilitated the processing and registration process.
“We have increased the number of employees and returnees will be registered even if the number increases, that is why we will build this camp so that they can stay here until their registration process is completed and later they would go to their provinces and districts,” said Baz Mohammad Abdurrahman, head of Nangarhar Department of Refugees and Repatriation.
According to the officials, the returnees who do not have home in Afghanistan will also have the support of some international organizations.
In the meantime, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said that a temporary camp will be built in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province for Afghan refugees who are deported from Pakistan.
The acting minister of refugees said that a delegation from Kabul visited Kandahar to start the construction of the camp.
A number of those who have returned from Pakistan say that the government should address their problems as soon as possible.
Pakistan has set November 1 as deadline for illegal migrants to leave the country.
“We want to build temporary camps with all the facilities for the returnees until they are cleared and then they are transferred to their permanent places,” said Khalil ul-Rahman Haqqani, acting minister of refugees.
A number of those returning from Pakistan want the government to speed up the registration of returnees.
“We haven’t received any help since we came, and we want to be helped,” said Raz Mohammad, a returnee from Pakistan.
Acting minister of refugees, however, said that they have increased the facilities in Kandahar several times to address the problem of returnees.
Pakistan is deporting refugees despite calls by the international organizations to suspend the process.
EU’s humanitarian aid arrives in Herat for quake victims
The European Union has announced that its humanitarian aid flight landed in Herat on Monday, bringing 92 tons of essential supplies to help quake-hit families in the province.
EU said it had donated 57 tons from its own stock in Dubai, consisting of blankets and winterisation kits for tents.
It stated that 20 tons of medicines were also transported for the World Health Organization, and 15 tons of food were delivered for the World Food Program (WFP).
“A second and third flight are planned to follow shortly from Brindisi and Dubai to Herat and Kabul. They will be gathering in-kind contributions from Ireland, Italy and EU Humanitarian Partners’ relief items. France is also reinforcing the transport and warehousing capacity of the aid,” EU said.
After the first earthquake hit Afghanistan on 7 October, the EU approved a humanitarian aid package, which included 2.5 million euros in funding for humanitarian partners on the ground, as well as the offering of in-kind assistance from its own EHRC stocks.
Together with the planned flights, total EU support in response to the earthquake amounts to 4.5 million euros, EU said.
