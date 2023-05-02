Energy ministry signs cooperation memorandum with Danish Refugee Council

(Last Updated On: May 2, 2023)

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Monday reacted to claims made by Hassan Abbas, an American-Pakistani scholar, in his book titled “The Return of the Taliban.”

The book claims that the IEA is not independent and it is under the control of the intelligence and military of another country.

“This intelligence officer is not aware of the fact that the Islamic Emirate has a proud history of winning, maintaining and nurturing its independence, any rational person who wants to investigate the independence and freedom of the Islamic Emirate will easily and quickly come to the conclusion that this line and these officials are at the last limit of freedom and independence,” Mujahid said in a statement.

“We believe that this person named Hassan Abbas is a mercenary hired by an intelligence agency who tried to defile sea (muddy the waters) with his own failed attempt.” Mujahid added.

He said that the IEA has “sacrificed so much to gain its independence and freedom.”

“It is also ready to make sacrifices to preserve it, and will not involve its independence in any country or intelligence network at any cost,” he added.

Some Afghan professors also believe that the content of this book suggests a relationship between the author and the intelligence organizations, but they maintain that it is the responsibility of the IEA to present an accurate narrative of the country’s security and political issues to avoid such claims.

“We Afghans need to write books about wars, history, politics and social developments so that people like Hassan Abbas don’t have the opportunity to receive information and write books based on the interests of their country,” Faiz Mohammad Zeland, a university professor, said.

Hassan Abbas is a Professor of International Security Studies at the US National Defense University’s College of International Security Affairs. He is a former Pakistani government official who served in the administrations of Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto (1995–1996) and President Pervez Musharraf (1999–2000).