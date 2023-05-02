Latest News
Energy ministry signs cooperation memorandum with Danish Refugee Council
The Ministry of Energy and Water (MEW) has announced the signing of a joint cooperation memorandum for the implementation of water development projects with Danish Refugee Council (DRC) in Afghanistan.
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman Omar Akhundzadah, deputy minister of MEW, said during the signing of this memorandum that water management in Afghanistan needs the joint cooperation of national and international organizations.
According to this memorandum, DRC will cooperate with the Ministry of Energy and Water in order to implement the development projects of water management and provision of drinking water for the people of Afghanistan.
Mazar-Herat-Kandahar railway project to begin this year
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan plans to establish a “large-scale” railway network to establish regional connectivity and increase regional transit and transfers through the country.
The ambitious Railway Project will connect Afghanistan to East Asia, Iran, Turkey, and several European countries.
The ambitious plan, billed as Mazar-e-Sharif-Herat-Kandahar Railway Project, has been approved by the country’s Economic Commission, and will be completed with domestic revenue, said a statement from the office of the deputy prime minister for economic affairs on Monday.
The 1,468-kilometer-long network, which will pass through 37 districts of nine Afghan provinces, aims to connect East Asia with Iran, Türkiye and Europe through Afghanistan.
It also aims to create the “shortest and most economical” route between Moscow and New Delhi through Afghanistan, connect Russia and Central Asia with South Asia and the sea ports through Afghanistan, and join Afghanistan with Iran’s Chabahar and Bandar Abbas ports, and Pakistan’s Karachi and Gwadar ports.
The project, according to the statement, will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, the Mazar-e-Sharif-Herat section will span some 657 km, while the second section starting from Herat and passing through Nimroz, Farah, Helmand and Kandahar, and ending at Spin Boldak, will have a length of 811 km.
“According to the economic and technical studies, and taking into account the transit value, the value of the estimated transfer and the revenue, the work on the first phase of the project will commence this year,” the statement concluded.
Mujahid reacts to American-Pakistani scholar’s claims against IEA
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Monday reacted to claims made by Hassan Abbas, an American-Pakistani scholar, in his book titled “The Return of the Taliban.”
The book claims that the IEA is not independent and it is under the control of the intelligence and military of another country.
“This intelligence officer is not aware of the fact that the Islamic Emirate has a proud history of winning, maintaining and nurturing its independence, any rational person who wants to investigate the independence and freedom of the Islamic Emirate will easily and quickly come to the conclusion that this line and these officials are at the last limit of freedom and independence,” Mujahid said in a statement.
“We believe that this person named Hassan Abbas is a mercenary hired by an intelligence agency who tried to defile sea (muddy the waters) with his own failed attempt.” Mujahid added.
He said that the IEA has “sacrificed so much to gain its independence and freedom.”
“It is also ready to make sacrifices to preserve it, and will not involve its independence in any country or intelligence network at any cost,” he added.
Some Afghan professors also believe that the content of this book suggests a relationship between the author and the intelligence organizations, but they maintain that it is the responsibility of the IEA to present an accurate narrative of the country’s security and political issues to avoid such claims.
“We Afghans need to write books about wars, history, politics and social developments so that people like Hassan Abbas don’t have the opportunity to receive information and write books based on the interests of their country,” Faiz Mohammad Zeland, a university professor, said.
Hassan Abbas is a Professor of International Security Studies at the US National Defense University’s College of International Security Affairs. He is a former Pakistani government official who served in the administrations of Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto (1995–1996) and President Pervez Musharraf (1999–2000).
Afghanistan-made sport car ‘back in business’
The designer of Afghanistan’s “Helmet” sports car said on Tuesday that after posting his message on social media last week about suspending work on the vehicle, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) stepped forward to help resolve their problems.
Mohammad Reza Ahmadi, the creator of the sports car, said in a new video message that there had been a “misunderstanding” and that the company’s problems had been resolved.
As such, work on the car is expected to resume soon, he said. Last week Ahmadi said the company had been forced to suspend work due to a lack of financing and growing debt.
“After that video that we published, due to the large debt, the government quickly took action and provided us with a dedicated place, means of transportation, and operating budget so that we can continue our work. Also, coordination was made with the relevant ministries,” Mohammad Reza Ahmadi said in the new video on social media.
In this video, he said there had been a “misunderstanding”due to the “bureaucratic system”.
“I think that the misunderstanding was created from paper [bureaucratic system]. For a while we were victims of paper. However, the bureaucratic system cannot be, nor is it possible for it not to be, the issue is a bit complicated but fortunately paper was removed from our work process,” Ahmadi added.
He also said that work will resume on the car and hopefully between now and Eid al-Adha they will be able to showcase the sports car around the country.
He still expressed hope however that investors will step forward to help.
The sports car made in Afghanistan was exhibited three months ago and was noticed inside and outside of Afghanistan after being on display on the roads of Kabul a few months ago.
This sports car was built by a company called NTOP, and according to officials, it took five years to build at a cost of $60,000.
