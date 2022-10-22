Sport
England clinches 5-wicket win over Afghanistan in first World Cup match
England’s Sam Curran delivered a memorable bowling performance in the Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday as England bowled out Mohammed Nabi’s men for a meager total of 112.
England chased it down later with five wickets and 11 deliveries to spare.
The England bowlers kept the Afghanistan batters under pressure right from the beginning of the match and restricted the Afghans to less than six runs per over in the powerplay.
But there was still some hope for Mohammad Nabi’s men as they had wickets in hand. However that didn’t matter in the end, as Curran bowled a superb spell to bundle them out for 112.
England got off to a steady start with Alex Hales and Jos Buttler putting on an opening stand of 35 runs. But they suffered a brief scare in the middle as they went on to lose four wickets in the space of just 46 runs. Afghanistan could also sense that they were back in the game.
But Liam Livingstone stepped up and scored an unbeaten 29 from 21 deliveries to guide England home.
This win also gave England a significant boost in their NRR, which stands at +0.620 right now. Afghanistan fought well with the ball but this loss has left them with a NRR of -0.620 and they will need to work really hard to improve it.
Speaking after the match, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said: “It’s not the best start to the tournament for us but we tried our best. We didn’t get a good enough total on the board in the first innings and everyone knows England are one of the best T20 teams in the world.
“The pitch was more suitable to them as well but there weren’t enough runs. I still think our boys played really well.
“They took some very good catches out there. We were thinking that something like 150 would be a good score to fight with.
“We do want to bat first and we know we have very good spinners with a lot of experience in Australia.
“We will learn from this game and from our mistakes. Hopefully we can improve on that in the next game,” he said.
Preview: Can Afghanistan spinners tame England?
Afghanistan and England will embark upon their T20 World Cup campaign on Saturday as they lock horns in their opening match, which will also be the second match of the Super 12 in Perth.
Overview
Afghanistan will look to make a statement after automatically securing a Super 12 spot on the back of their seventh-place finish in the last edition.
Now the national team will be eager to go one step further to make it to the semi-finals.
But the job is going to be extremely difficult as they are placed in a group consisting of teams like Australia, New Zealand and England.
They are yet to beat any of these three sides and might need to exceed their best to pull off a win at least against one of these three teams.
Afghanistan’s performance in the warm-up matches has however been inspiring.
Mohammad Nabi and his men defeated Bangladesh by 62 runs and posted a competitive total of 154/6 against Pakistan before the game got called off.
So, the entire group must be in pretty high spirits ahead of their opening match against England.
England meanwhile are coming into this tournament on the back of some mixed form.
They played 21 T20Is this year ahead of this mega event and won only 10 of those while losing as many games.
It won’t be completely fair to doubt their quality as a team, though, as they have chopped, changed and experimented to find their desired balance ahead of this mega event.
Key Players for Afghanistan
Mohammed Nabi: The experienced all-rounder is going to be the most crucial player for Afghanistan in this contest. He has been seen in excellent form in the warm-up games.
Nabi smashed an unbeaten 41 from 17 deliveries against Bangladesh and then went on to register bowling figures of 1/11 in three overs.
He played an even better knock against Pakistan as he made his way to an unbeaten 51 from just 37 deliveries to propel his side to a competitive total.
Rashid Khan: Rashid is the secret weapon used by the captain of the team in crunch situations. Rashid Khan has picked 118 wickets in 71 matches at 14.21 and an economy rate of 6.25. Rashid has picked 92 wickets for Adelaide Strikers at an average of 16.70 in Australia’s Big Bash League.
Rashid can also play handy cameos with the bat in Afghanistan’s lower middle order and up the scoring rate.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Gurbaz has been a prolific batter for Afghanistan in recent times. He has scored 297 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 136.87 in 2022.
Recently, he scored 84 off 47 balls against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. Gurbaz was declared fit to play for Afghanistan’s opening game after an injury scare propped up when he was hit on the left foot by Shaheen Afridi’s inswinging yorker earlier this week.
Don’t forget to tune in to Ariana Television at 15:30 today to watch this exciting match which will be broadcast live.
Afghanistan fans send wishes to team ahead of T20 World Cup opener vs England
Afghanistan cricket fans have wished the national team luck ahead of their first match in the T20 World Cup 2022 against England on Saturday.
Afghanistan have played in four T20 World Cups, and have beaten some of the top teams, but have never advanced to the semi-final stage.
“I hope Afghanistan national cricket team will shine well in this World Cup, and will have good achievements for Afghanistan,” an Afghan fan said.
“I want the national cricket team to play well in the World Cup,” another fan said.
Afghanistan will play England, New Zealand, Ireland and Sri Lanka and Australia in the Super 12 stage of the tournament. They directly qualified to the Super 12 from the previous tournament.
Ahead of the World Cup campaign, Afghanistan played two warm up matches – against Bangladesh and Pakistan. They beat Bangladesh by 62 runs. They made 154 against Pakistan, but the match was called off due to rain.
Afghanistan fans were dismayed when the wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was struck on foot by a Yorker during the warm-up game.
However, he will play in the tournament opener.
“I assure all the fans that I am absolutely fit for the coming matches, and will play,” Gurbaz said in a video message.
Nabi and Rashid are two quality all-rounders who can do damage with both and ball. Along with providing some late-order hitting, the duo will also be expected to lead the bowling attack with their canny tricks. They will be backed by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, completing a highly dangerous spin trio.
“Any team that has Rashid Khan in will be a really strong team,” England captain Joe Buttler said. “T20 is one of those games when an individual can win it on their own on a day.”
Afghanistan’s match against England is expected to kick off at 15:30 (AFT) and will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.
Afghanistan looking to go one better at this year’s T20 World Cup
Afghanistan continue to go from strength to strength in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup but have not yet shattered the glass ceiling and secured a semi-final spot.
The destination for this year’s tournament – Australia – may be the biggest hurdle for Jonathan Trott’s squad to overcome, with a bowling attack better suited to spinning pitches and home conditions.
The former England star’s side secured an automatic spot in the Super 12 by virtue of their seventh-place finish at the 2021 World Cup – their best finish in the tournament to date.
2022 Prospects
Afghanistan are no strangers to the Super 12 stage and will be looking to bridge the gap to the world’s best. Having beaten the two lowest-ranked sides in their group at the last World Cup, they will be hopeful of a major scalp in 2022.
If they are to achieve a best ever Super 12 finish, they must beat one of Australia, England or New Zealand, though they are yet to record a single victory against one of the world’s current top six.
The captaincy of 37-year-old Mohammad Nabi could be key given his experience of playing major T20 tournaments across the globe.
He will again be at the forefront of a spin-heavy attack but whether that they can get the requisite turn to trouble the world’s best attacks in Australia remains to be seen.
T20 World Cup History
Afghanistan have been an ever-improving force since their first World Cup appearance in 2010.
Their first ever T20I fixture came in February of that year against Ireland, and just a few months later they were thrust into a World Cup group alongside heavyweights India and South Africa.
It was not until their third tournament that they tasted victory for the first time, chasing down Hong Kong’s 153 off just 18 overs, though it was not enough to seem them through to the knockout stage.
That status finally arrived in 2016, when a hat-trick of group stage victories saw them through to the Super 10, where they were pulled off a thrilling six-run victory over eventual champions West Indies in the pair’s first ever international meeting.
Now household names of T20 cricket, the ever-present Nabi and Rashid Khan finished with identical figures of two for 26 as Daren Sammy and co were left red-faced.
Last year, they qualified automatically for the knockout phase for the first time in their history, by virtue of their impressive results at the previous tournament.
Comfortable wins were secured against Scotland and Namibia and the ambition must now be to rediscover the magic of 2016 and overcome one of cricket’s established forces.
Current Form
Results ahead of the World Cup have swung one way and another since Afghanistan’s preparations ramped up in June.
They got off to a flying start with a routine 3-0 series win over Zimbabwe but were swiftly brought back down to earth after a 3-2 defeat in Ireland.
Results have continued to fluctuate since then but the highlight was undoubtedly an eight-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the 2022 Asia Cup, with the 2014 T20 champions bowled out for 105 in a memorable victory in Dubai.
Best Batters
Captain Nabi and vice-captain Najibullah Zadran certainly led by example at last year’s World Cup in UAE and Oman.
Zadran top-scored for his country with 172 throughout the tournament and a high score of 73, while Nabi’s average of 63.50 was streets ahead of his nearest teammate.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz promised much ahead of the last World Cup but the 20-year-old struggled to make a lasting impression.
He has since hit two ODI hundreds – against the Netherlands and Bangladesh – and will hope that this is the tournament which sees him deliver on his potential.
Best Bowlers
The conditions down under may not be best suited to Afghanistan, who so often rely on the star trio of Nabi, Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman to spin them to victory.
So, the addition of right-arm quick Saleem Safi is an astute one and he will be expected to support Naveen-ul-Haq, who is the only out-and-out quick to retain his place from the last World Cup, with Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib omitted from the 15-man squad.
On Saturday, the national team will take on England and for fans, there is no need to miss the match that will be broadcast live in Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
The match is expected to kick off at 15:30 Kabul time and will be screened live.
