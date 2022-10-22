Featured
Preview: Can Afghanistan spinners tame England?
Afghanistan and England will embark upon their T20 World Cup campaign on Saturday as they lock horns in their opening match, which will also be the second match of the Super 12 in Perth.
Overview
Afghanistan will look to make a statement after automatically securing a Super 12 spot on the back of their seventh-place finish in the last edition.
Now the national team will be eager to go one step further to make it to the semi-finals.
But the job is going to be extremely difficult as they are placed in a group consisting of teams like Australia, New Zealand and England.
They are yet to beat any of these three sides and might need to exceed their best to pull off a win at least against one of these three teams.
Afghanistan’s performance in the warm-up matches has however been inspiring.
Mohammad Nabi and his men defeated Bangladesh by 62 runs and posted a competitive total of 154/6 against Pakistan before the game got called off.
So, the entire group must be in pretty high spirits ahead of their opening match against England.
England meanwhile are coming into this tournament on the back of some mixed form.
They played 21 T20Is this year ahead of this mega event and won only 10 of those while losing as many games.
It won’t be completely fair to doubt their quality as a team, though, as they have chopped, changed and experimented to find their desired balance ahead of this mega event.
Key Players for Afghanistan
Mohammed Nabi: The experienced all-rounder is going to be the most crucial player for Afghanistan in this contest. He has been seen in excellent form in the warm-up games.
Nabi smashed an unbeaten 41 from 17 deliveries against Bangladesh and then went on to register bowling figures of 1/11 in three overs.
He played an even better knock against Pakistan as he made his way to an unbeaten 51 from just 37 deliveries to propel his side to a competitive total.
Rashid Khan: Rashid is the secret weapon used by the captain of the team in crunch situations. Rashid Khan has picked 118 wickets in 71 matches at 14.21 and an economy rate of 6.25. Rashid has picked 92 wickets for Adelaide Strikers at an average of 16.70 in Australia’s Big Bash League.
Rashid can also play handy cameos with the bat in Afghanistan’s lower middle order and up the scoring rate.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Gurbaz has been a prolific batter for Afghanistan in recent times. He has scored 297 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 136.87 in 2022.
Recently, he scored 84 off 47 balls against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. Gurbaz was declared fit to play for Afghanistan’s opening game after an injury scare propped up when he was hit on the left foot by Shaheen Afridi’s inswinging yorker earlier this week.
Watch Live
Don’t forget to tune in to Ariana Television at 15:30 today to watch this exciting match which will be broadcast live.
Featured
Shaheen Afridi’s yorker sends Gurbaz to nearby hospital
Shaheen Afridi’s yorker in Wednesday’s T20 World Cup warm up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan sent Afghan player Rahmanullah Gurbaz to a nearby hospital for X-rays and a scan.
Pakistan pacer Afridi made his much-awaited return from a knee injury during a T20 World Cup warm-up game against England last week.
In the second warm-up game against Afghanistan, Shaheen struck twice in as many overs to give Pakistan a flying start. He dismissed Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai.
Shaheen bowled a toe-crushing yorker to Gurbaz, who was in immense pain after being struck on the left foot.
The play was stopped for a while as the physios came out to check on Gurbaz.
He was eventually carried off the field by a substitute fielder and taken to a nearby hospital. He was later seen back at the stadium, this time sporting what appeared to be a supportive cast on his leg.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan went on to post a total of 154 for six, thanks largely to skipper Mohammad Nabi’s unbeaten knock of 51.
After being put into bat, Afghanistan were reeling at 82 for six after Shaheen and Haris Rauf had rattled the top-order.
However, Nabi and Usman Ghani added 72 runs for the seventh wicket, taking Afghanistan to a strong total.
In reply, Pakistan were 19/0 in 2.2 overs before rain brought the match to an end.
Featured
Namibia stun Sri Lanka to claim T20 World Cup opener
A strong team performance has helped Namibia register a stunning 55-run upset victory over Sri Lanka in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash opener in Geelong on Sunday.
Some big hitting from Jan Frylinck (44) and JJ Smit (31*) helped Namibia overcome a shaky start to register 163/7 and that proved too much for Sri Lanka as the Asia Cup champions were all out for 108 in reply.
Bernard Scholtz (2/18), David Wiese (2/16), Ben Shikongo (2/22) and Player of the Match Frylinck (2/26) all picked up two wickets apiece as Sri Lanka’s world class batting line-up failed to fire on the big stage.
Skipper Dasun Shanaka (29) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (20) provided some brief hope during the middle overs when they put on 34 for the fifth wicket, but the last six wickets fell for just 34 runs as the parochial Sri Lanka crowd at Kardinia Park was left disappointed.
Earlier Namibia lost three wickets inside the Powerplay to be reduced to 43/3, before their experienced middle-order fought back hard to swing the ascendancy back their way.
Star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (1/27) bowled well during the middle overs for Sri Lanka, but Frylinck and Smit got on top late to propel Namibia to a handy score on a tricky batting pitch.
Sri Lanka have 48 hours to lick their wounds and recover ahead of their second match at the tournament against the UAE in Geelong on Tuesday.
It will be a must-win encounter for the reigning Asia Cup champions, with a second consecutive loss to likely leave them down the barrel of a shock exit in the First Round.
Conversely, Namibia will get the chance to book a Super 12 berth when they take on the Netherlands on Tuesday afternoon, also in Geelong.
Cricket fans do not need to miss out on all the action in Afghanistan, as Ariana Television has secured the exclusive broadcasting rights in Afghanistan for the tournament.
However, fans will have a chance to ease into the tournament this week, before the national team’s big opener against England next Saturday.
FOR THE FULL BROADCASTING SCHEDULE CLICK HERE
Featured
Nabi’s men look to build on Asia Cup heroics: Afghanistan team preview
Confidence is high in the Afghanistan camp after their stellar showing in the Asia Cup, where they managed to reach the Super Four stage.
But can they build on this momentum and translate this form on the grand stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia which kicks off on Sunday.
Having secured the exclusive broadcasting rights in Afghanistan for the tournament, Ariana Television will bring all the victories, drama and excitement into the homes of Afghans across the country.
However, fans will have a chance to ease into the tournament this week, before the national team’s big opener against England next Saturday.
FOR THE FULL BROADCASTING SCHEDULE CLICK HERE
The squad meanwhile is largely an experienced one that includes Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, and Usman Ghani.
Standby players are Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, and Gulbadin Naib.
Afghanistan has done well in past tournaments and the one in 2016, in India, was a memorable one for the national team.
They topped Group B in Round 1 after victories against Scotland, Hong Kong, and Zimbabwe, qualifying for the Super 10.
Though they failed to make it to the semis, there was a stunning victory against eventual champions West Indies in Group 1 to signal that Afghanistan had well and truly arrived on the big stage.
But this year, if Afghanistan is to make a dent in the Super 12, a positive start will be of paramount importance in their first match against England on October 23.
They also however have tough fixtures coming up against New Zealand and Australia after the big opener against England.
If Mohammad Nabi’s men could make a flying start by getting a big victory against one of the pre-tournament favorites, they would get some much-needed breathing room with tough fixtures coming in thick and fast. Getting the points on the board would also be a big psychological boost.
With some dangerous batters and world-class spinners at their disposal, Afghanistan will certainly relish their chances of making an early statement at the start of their campaign.
A key player in the squad is Rashid Khan – who, after all these years, still remains the premier spinner in international T20 cricket.
He has cultivated such a fierce reputation that batters seldom take a risk when he is bowling from one end, embracing a defensive mindset of not giving their wicket away.
The leg-spinner though has all the tricks in the book, which is highlighted in the exceptional record he has in the format. He has picked up 118 international wickets in only 71 matches.
Though pitches in Australia may not offer him much assistance, Rashid’s vast experience of playing in the Big Bash League will stand him in good stead and his quality will ensure that the nature of the pitch is out of the equation.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s vast improvement in cricket was clearly visible during their deep run into the Asia Cup in UAE earlier this year.
The side made it into the Super Four stage after a dominant showing in the group stage, all the while playing a fierce brand of cricket.
Big victories against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will give them confidence that they can now beat the best sides, while they also lost against Pakistan by the finest of margins.
Afghanistan will again have to go hard and play fearless in order to make it out of a tough group. The challenges will be tough with massive clashes against England, New Zealand and Australia lined up.
The winners of Group A from Round 1 and runners-up from Group B will also undoubtedly pose a big threat.
But they will be bolstered by the fact that many of their key campaigners have accumulated invaluable experience at the biggest stage.
Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai are a devastating trio with the bat. The batting has been further enhanced by the promise shown by young Ibrahim Zadran.
Nabi and Rashid meanwhile are two quality all-rounders who can do damage with both and ball. Along with providing some late-order hitting, the duo will also be expected to lead the bowling attack with their canny tricks.
They will be backed by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, completing a highly dangerous spin trio.
The emergence of pacers Fazal Haq Farooqi and Farid Ahmad Malik also gives them a bite in the fast bowling department, which they previously lacked.
Overall, head coach Jonathan Trott has all the ingredients at his disposal of forging a highly dangerous side, which none of the other heavyweights in the group can afford to take lightly and drop their guard against.
But to have a sniff at qualifying for the semis, nothing less than an electric start and headline-grabbing victories against England and New Zealand would do for the men from Afghanistan.
IEA forces raid Daesh hideout in Kabul, kill six militants
Preview: Can Afghanistan spinners tame England?
Pakistan removed from global watchdog’s ‘grey’ list for terrorism financing
Afghanistan fans send wishes to team ahead of T20 World Cup opener vs England
MoIC working to reduce fuel price for coming winter
New road, rail link sees Chinese cargo arrive in Hairatan after only 11 days
ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 qualifiers continue
Afghan cricket team heads to UAE for training camp ahead of World Cup
US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North Korea
Six Pakistan Army officers killed in Balochistan helicopter crash
Tahawol: Economic crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Corruption in governments discussed
Tahawol: Neighbors’ FMs meeting in Iran discussed
Saar: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghan refugees’ situation discussed
Trending
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Astronaut James McDivitt, Apollo 9 commander, dies at 93
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan stun Bangladesh in World Cup warm-up game
-
Latest News5 days ago
Haqqani unhappy about unqualified people securing govt posts
-
Sport5 days ago
Zimbabwe registers World Cup win against Ireland
-
Latest News4 days ago
Five Daesh fighters killed in Kunduz
-
Latest News5 days ago
DABS to seize and sell off properties if debtors fail to pay for their power
-
COVID-195 days ago
China locks down almost 1 million people near iPhone factory
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia sends over 65 tons of humanitarian aid to Kabul