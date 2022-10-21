Sport
Afghanistan fans send wishes to team ahead of T20 World Cup opener vs England
Afghanistan cricket fans have wished the national team luck ahead of their first match in the T20 World Cup 2022 against England on Saturday.
Afghanistan have played in four T20 World Cups, and have beaten some of the top teams, but have never advanced to the semi-final stage.
“I hope Afghanistan national cricket team will shine well in this World Cup, and will have good achievements for Afghanistan,” an Afghan fan said.
“I want the national cricket team to play well in the World Cup,” another fan said.
Afghanistan will play England, New Zealand, Ireland and Sri Lanka and Australia in the Super 12 stage of the tournament. They directly qualified to the Super 12 from the previous tournament.
Ahead of the World Cup campaign, Afghanistan played two warm up matches – against Bangladesh and Pakistan. They beat Bangladesh by 62 runs. They made 154 against Pakistan, but the match was called off due to rain.
Afghanistan fans were dismayed when the wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was struck on foot by a Yorker during the warm-up game.
However, he will play in the tournament opener.
“I assure all the fans that I am absolutely fit for the coming matches, and will play,” Gurbaz said in a video message.
Nabi and Rashid are two quality all-rounders who can do damage with both and ball. Along with providing some late-order hitting, the duo will also be expected to lead the bowling attack with their canny tricks. They will be backed by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, completing a highly dangerous spin trio.
“Any team that has Rashid Khan in will be a really strong team,” England captain Joe Buttler said. “T20 is one of those games when an individual can win it on their own on a day.”
Afghanistan's match against England is expected to kick off at 15:30 (AFT) and will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.
Afghanistan looking to go one better at this year’s T20 World Cup
Afghanistan continue to go from strength to strength in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup but have not yet shattered the glass ceiling and secured a semi-final spot.
The destination for this year’s tournament – Australia – may be the biggest hurdle for Jonathan Trott’s squad to overcome, with a bowling attack better suited to spinning pitches and home conditions.
The former England star’s side secured an automatic spot in the Super 12 by virtue of their seventh-place finish at the 2021 World Cup – their best finish in the tournament to date.
2022 Prospects
Afghanistan are no strangers to the Super 12 stage and will be looking to bridge the gap to the world’s best. Having beaten the two lowest-ranked sides in their group at the last World Cup, they will be hopeful of a major scalp in 2022.
If they are to achieve a best ever Super 12 finish, they must beat one of Australia, England or New Zealand, though they are yet to record a single victory against one of the world’s current top six.
The captaincy of 37-year-old Mohammad Nabi could be key given his experience of playing major T20 tournaments across the globe.
He will again be at the forefront of a spin-heavy attack but whether that they can get the requisite turn to trouble the world’s best attacks in Australia remains to be seen.
T20 World Cup History
Afghanistan have been an ever-improving force since their first World Cup appearance in 2010.
Their first ever T20I fixture came in February of that year against Ireland, and just a few months later they were thrust into a World Cup group alongside heavyweights India and South Africa.
It was not until their third tournament that they tasted victory for the first time, chasing down Hong Kong’s 153 off just 18 overs, though it was not enough to seem them through to the knockout stage.
That status finally arrived in 2016, when a hat-trick of group stage victories saw them through to the Super 10, where they were pulled off a thrilling six-run victory over eventual champions West Indies in the pair’s first ever international meeting.
Now household names of T20 cricket, the ever-present Nabi and Rashid Khan finished with identical figures of two for 26 as Daren Sammy and co were left red-faced.
Last year, they qualified automatically for the knockout phase for the first time in their history, by virtue of their impressive results at the previous tournament.
Comfortable wins were secured against Scotland and Namibia and the ambition must now be to rediscover the magic of 2016 and overcome one of cricket’s established forces.
Current Form
Results ahead of the World Cup have swung one way and another since Afghanistan’s preparations ramped up in June.
They got off to a flying start with a routine 3-0 series win over Zimbabwe but were swiftly brought back down to earth after a 3-2 defeat in Ireland.
Results have continued to fluctuate since then but the highlight was undoubtedly an eight-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the 2022 Asia Cup, with the 2014 T20 champions bowled out for 105 in a memorable victory in Dubai.
Best Batters
Captain Nabi and vice-captain Najibullah Zadran certainly led by example at last year’s World Cup in UAE and Oman.
Zadran top-scored for his country with 172 throughout the tournament and a high score of 73, while Nabi’s average of 63.50 was streets ahead of his nearest teammate.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz promised much ahead of the last World Cup but the 20-year-old struggled to make a lasting impression.
He has since hit two ODI hundreds – against the Netherlands and Bangladesh – and will hope that this is the tournament which sees him deliver on his potential.
Best Bowlers
The conditions down under may not be best suited to Afghanistan, who so often rely on the star trio of Nabi, Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman to spin them to victory.
So, the addition of right-arm quick Saleem Safi is an astute one and he will be expected to support Naveen-ul-Haq, who is the only out-and-out quick to retain his place from the last World Cup, with Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib omitted from the 15-man squad.
On Saturday, the national team will take on England
The match is expected to kick off at 15:30 Kabul time and will be screened live.
Sri Lanka and Netherlands secure spot in Super 12
Mendis fires Sri Lanka past Netherlands into T20 World Cup Super 12.
Opener Kusal Mendis slammed a 44-ball 79 as Asian champions Sri Lanka beat the Netherlands by 16 runs to sweep into the Super 12 stage of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.
The world’s eighth-ranked team plundered 162-6, blasting 102 of them off the final 10 overs to set up a big target which the Dutch were unable to reach, finishing on 146-9.
In which Super 12 group they play is still to be determined.
It is the third successive time Sri Lanka have reached the Super 12 and they will be hoping to repeat their heroics from 2014, when Dinesh Chandimal skippered them to the title.
Meanwhile, in the second match of the day, UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong to win their first-ever match at a T20 World Cup.
It means Netherlands and Sri Lanka have qualified for Super 12 stage from Group A.
Chasing 149, Namibia collapsed dramatically as its pursuit of a second consecutive Super 12 appearance came crashing. David Wiese kept the Eagles in the hunt with a composed half-century but his dismissal in the final over of the run chase was the final nail in the coffin.
Afghanistan’s Gurbaz expected to be fit for team’s opener against England
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper-batter, is expected to play in his team’s T20 World Cup 2022 opener against England on Saturday after scans revealed no signs of a fracture.
A vicious inswinging yorker from Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi struck Gurbaz in the left foot during a warm-up game between the two teams at the Gabba that was eventually abandoned due to rain.
After receiving medical attention, he was carried off the field and later seen with a protective boot on his left foot.
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced in a statement on Wednesday night that he had been cleared of a major injury after being taken to the hospital for scans.
“Team doctor stated that the results are clear with no bone fracture. He will be assessed in the next two days and is expected to be available for our England fixture on Saturday,” ACB said on Twitter.
After a forgettable outing in the T20 World Cup 2021, the 20-year-old looked impressive during the Asia Cup 2022, scoring 152 runs in 5 games and at a strike rate of 163.44.
Along with England, Australia, New Zealand, the winner of Group A in the first round and the runner-up in Group B in the first round, Afghanistan have been placed in Group 1 for the Super 12 round.
The much anticipated match on Saturday can meanwhile be watched in Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
The match against England starts at 15:30 and will be broadcast live.
