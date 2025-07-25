Latest News
EU provides CCTV cameras to Tajik troops along Afghan border
The European Union has handed over CCTV surveillance equipment to Tajikistan’s border troops as part of ongoing efforts to enhance border security along the country’s southern frontier with Afghanistan.
In a statement posted Thursday on its X account, the EU’s Service for Foreign Policy Instruments announced: “We are strengthening border security along the southern frontier between Tajikistan and Afghanistan. CCTV cameras were handed over to Tajik Border Troops to boost their operational capacity through modern technologies. This is #EUForeignPolicy in action!”
The initiative is part of the EU’s broader strategy to support regional stability and security in Central Asia through modern, capacity-building measures.
Chinese special envoy meets FM Muttaqi in Kabul, discusses cooperation
China’s Special Envoy for Afghan Affairs, Yue Xiaoyong, met with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, in Kabul on Thursday to advance discussions on regional cooperation and reconstruction.
In a post on the social media platform X, Yue described the meeting as “very good” and noted that it followed up on the trilateral foreign ministers’ gathering held in May in Beijing between China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.
The talks focused on practical ways to enhance collaboration between Afghanistan and its neighbors, as well as broader engagement with the international community.
The meeting reflects China’s continued diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan and its support for a stable and cooperative regional environment.
Pakistan highlights progress in ties with Afghanistan following high-level visits
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday described Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s recent visit to Afghanistan as “very important,” framing it within the broader context of improving bilateral relations, notably following the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister’s visit on April 19.
Shafqat Ali Khan, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, stated in a press conference that there is a “steady positive momentum” in Pakistan-Afghanistan interactions, with a notable improvement in the quality of relations. Both sides are working to consolidate diplomatic gains and sustain the forward trajectory.
He noted that the Interior Ministry’s role, particularly in matters of security and counterterrorism, remains central to the bilateral agenda. “We have repeatedly reiterated about what kind of relations we want with Afghanistan,” he said. “However, one of the stumbling blocks is the sanctuaries enjoyed by terrorists there.”
The spokesperson said that “the Afghan side is showing receptivity to our concerns communicated to them in this regard.”
“The technical discussions are ongoing, I cannot go into the specifics of those, but what I can broadly in political terms say is that the visit was very successful,” he said.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that militants attacking Pakistan have sanctuaries in Afghanistan, a charge Kabul denies.
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Kabul last Sunday, and met with Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani.
Haqqani told Naqvi that trust is fundamental to solving problems between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Islamic Emirate responds to UN report, reaffirms amnesty for all Afghan returnees
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has dismissed recent allegations made in a United Nations report regarding human rights abuses against returning Afghan refugees, insisting that all returnees benefit from the country’s general amnesty decree.
Responding on Thursday via X, Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson for the IEA, said: “No one treats them [the returnees] with political hostility, opposition, or revenge. And if such actions occur, the government will investigate and prevent them, and the perpetrators will be punished.”
He acknowledged the possibility of isolated incidents but rejected any systemic wrongdoing: “Of course, if one or two incidents have occurred in certain areas, they are not political but rather personal and very minor. It is inappropriate for UNAMA to exploit such cases and spread propaganda that increases public concern.”
He went on to reassure Afghan refugees abroad that they can return home without fear: “The system assures the people that there is no reason to worry about this matter, and they should return to their country with full confidence.”
Fitrat’s remarks follow the release of a joint report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), which states: “These violations include torture and ill-treatment, arbitrary arrest and detention, and threats to personal security by the de facto authorities.”
The report asserts that forcibly returned individuals with “specific profiles” — such as former military, government, or media personnel — have faced serious rights violations since reentering Afghanistan.
While the IEA has maintained that its general amnesty applies to all former members of the previous government and security forces, international organizations have continued to express concerns over documented cases of retaliation and abuse, particularly in remote provinces.
UN officials have urged the authorities to ensure full implementation of the amnesty and to take meaningful steps to investigate any credible reports of mistreatment.
French plan to recognise Palestinian state draws fire from Israel, US
Thailand, Cambodia exchange heavy artillery fire as fighting rages for second day
ACB signs 10-year strategic partnership to deliver Afghanistan Premier League T20
International Space Station welcomes first astronauts from India, Poland and Hungary
AFPL: Zaher Asad 3–2 Arya Forj, Sadaqat FC 9–3 Perozi Panjshir
Catastrophic flash floods in US devastate Texas Hill Country, dozens killed
Iran made preparations to mine the Strait of Hormuz, US sources say
Tahawol: Qatar’s call on resolving challenges in Afghanistan
Saar: Ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran discussed
Saar: Key issue facing Muslim world discussed
Tahawol: New phase in Kabul-Islamabad relations discussed
Saar: Iran’s forced expulsion of Afghan refugees discussed
