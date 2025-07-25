EU provides CCTV cameras to Tajik troops along Afghan border

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday described Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s recent visit to Afghanistan as “very important,” framing it within the broader context of improving bilateral relations, notably following the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister’s visit on April 19.

Shafqat Ali Khan, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, stated in a press conference that there is a “steady positive momentum” in Pakistan-Afghanistan interactions, with a notable improvement in the quality of relations. Both sides are working to consolidate diplomatic gains and sustain the forward trajectory.

He noted that the Interior Ministry’s role, particularly in matters of security and counterterrorism, remains central to the bilateral agenda. “We have repeatedly reiterated about what kind of relations we want with Afghanistan,” he said. “However, one of the stumbling blocks is the sanctuaries enjoyed by terrorists there.”

The spokesperson said that “the Afghan side is showing receptivity to our concerns communicated to them in this regard.”

“The technical discussions are ongoing, I cannot go into the specifics of those, but what I can broadly in political terms say is that the visit was very successful,” he said.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that militants attacking Pakistan have sanctuaries in Afghanistan, a charge Kabul denies.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Kabul last Sunday, and met with Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani.

Haqqani told Naqvi that trust is fundamental to solving problems between Afghanistan and Pakistan.