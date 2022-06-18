Explosions rock Kabul, casualties feared 

(Last Updated On: June 18, 2022)

Several explosions shook Kabul city early Saturday morning in what appears to be an attack on a Hindu and Sikh temple.

The first explosion happened at about 6.30am.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed the blasts and said a group of armed insurgents, whose identity is not yet known, entered a Hindu and Sikh Gurdwara in Kart-e-Parwan area.

“Before entering, the enemy attacked the guards with a grenade, which caused a fire, and two of our Hindu compatriots, who were injured in the attack, were evacuated and taken to hospital for treatment,” read an MoI statement.

According to the statement, a car bomb was also detonated by insurgents Saturday morning before it reached its target.

“The enemies of religion and country wanted to detonate a car bomb in a crowded place.

“Fortunately, they did not reach their target and detonated a car bomb before reaching the target,” the statement said.

The ministry said the insurgents are surrounded at the Gurdwara and the area will soon be cleared by security forces.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.