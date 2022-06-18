UN appoints Markus Potzel as deputy representative to Afghanistan 

(Last Updated On: June 18, 2022)

The ministry of interior has confirmed that the attack on Sikh Gurudwara in Kart-e-Parwan area of capital Kabul ended and two people were killed in the incident.

“The security forces (Mujahideen) were able to immediately mobilize to control the attack and eliminate the attacker in a short time to prevent further casualties,” said Khalid Zadran, Kabul Police Spokesman.

According to Zadran one IEA forces and one Hindu Sikh were killed and seven others were injured in the attack.

“Unfortunately, one Hindu national was killed and seven others were injured in the attack. A Mujahid was also martyred in the rescue operation,” Zadran said.

The attack was launched at about 6.30am but brought under control by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces.

Earlier, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was “deeply concerned” about the attack on the Gurudwara.

S Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister, called the attack a cowardly move and said it needs to be condemned in the strongest terms by all.

“We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community,” he said.

The MoI said insurgents had used a grenade to gain access to the facility.

“Before entering, the enemy attacked the guards with a grenade, which caused a fire, and two of our Hindu compatriots, who were injured in the attack, were evacuated and taken to hospital for treatment,” read an MoI statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, however, the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISIS-K/Daesh) has in the past claimed responsibility for attacks on mosques and minorities across the country.