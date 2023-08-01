Factory in Nangarhar produces 50,000 plastic bags a day

(Last Updated On: August 1, 2023)

A manufacturing company in Nangarhar province is producing 50,000 plastic bags a day which meets the needs of 80% of manufacturing factories in Afghanistan.

The company has also employed more than 100 people, officials said.

Hamid Dawlatzai, the manager of this company, said that the factory was built at a cost of $1 million dollars in Nangarhar’s industrial township.

“We have 40,000 to 50,000 products per day and we send them to all the companies that need bags in most provinces of Afghanistan,” said Dawlatzai.

The company officials meanwhile say the lack of electricity and the late arrival of raw materials from Karachi port in Pakistan are among their main challenges. They ask the Islamic Emirate to cooperate with them to solve this problem.

In addition, the officials at Nangarhar department of industry and commerce still call the lack of electricity a general problem, adding that they have informed the authorities about the problem of trucks carrying raw materials being stopped at Karachi port, which will be resolved soon.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly announced that it wants to support domestic products so that the country can become self-sufficient through private investments.