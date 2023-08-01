Latest News
Factory in Nangarhar produces 50,000 plastic bags a day
A manufacturing company in Nangarhar province is producing 50,000 plastic bags a day which meets the needs of 80% of manufacturing factories in Afghanistan.
The company has also employed more than 100 people, officials said.
Hamid Dawlatzai, the manager of this company, said that the factory was built at a cost of $1 million dollars in Nangarhar’s industrial township.
“We have 40,000 to 50,000 products per day and we send them to all the companies that need bags in most provinces of Afghanistan,” said Dawlatzai.
The company officials meanwhile say the lack of electricity and the late arrival of raw materials from Karachi port in Pakistan are among their main challenges. They ask the Islamic Emirate to cooperate with them to solve this problem.
In addition, the officials at Nangarhar department of industry and commerce still call the lack of electricity a general problem, adding that they have informed the authorities about the problem of trucks carrying raw materials being stopped at Karachi port, which will be resolved soon.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly announced that it wants to support domestic products so that the country can become self-sufficient through private investments.
Latest News
Finance ministry recruits top graduates of universities
The Ministry of Finance has tested 320 top graduates of public universities in a recruitment campaign to fill vacant positions at the ministry.
Addressing the participants of the test, Acting Finance Minister Mohammad Nasser Akhund said: “The Ministry of Finance wants the Ministry of Higher Education to introduce to us the people who have become top (scorers) in universities. So this is an honor for you. It is the blessing and mercy of Allah Almighty for you that he has given you knowledge.”
The Ministry of Higher Education welcomed the move of the Ministry of Finance and asked the graduates to use their experience and expertise in their jobs.
“Honorable Ministry of Finance asks the Ministry of Higher Education to send its distinguished students from its prestigious universities. It is a matter of pride that our distinguished students do not have to take their application letters and go to one place or another. The Islamic Emirate wants talented students to come and serve,” Lotfollah Khairkhah, deputy minister for academic affairs of the ministry of higher education said.
Finance ministry officials said that their aim is to get qualified people for vacant posts and prevent a brain drain.
“In the leadership meeting, it was decided that students who have graduated with excellent marks in 1401 and 1400, we should invite all of them in an official manner and recruit them in vacant positions,” Ahmad Shah Shaker, head of human resources department of the Ministry of Finance said:
This is the first time that top graduates are competitively recruited for posts in the Ministry of Finance. According to experts, in the past two years, only members of the Islamic Emirate were appointed to high and low level government positions.
Latest News
IEA welcomes World Bank’s report on Afghanistan’s economic situation
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has welcomed positive indicators published Monday in a World Bank report on Afghanistan’s economy.
In a statement issued by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, the IEA “sees this as a clear indication of Afghanistan’s actual economic development and mobility.”
The report stated that the prices of food and oil have dropped, the value of the afghani currency against foreign currencies has remained stable, there has been a significant increase in exports, the salaries of government employees have been paid on time and there has been an increase in the level of national income.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan believes that if the restrictions in the banking sector are removed and the frozen capital of Afghans released, the economic situation will be even better and it will take firm steps towards consolidation as much as possible, and the international community’s responsibility towards Afghanistan will also decrease,” the statement read.
The Islamic Emirate has asked all international organizations to remind the world about the progress and developments that have taken place in Afghanistan, especially in the economic sector, so that the world can be aware of the real situation in Afghanistan.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan requests all international organizations and aid agencies to cooperate with Afghanistan in the financing of development projects, based on which the level of unemployment will decrease and have more positive effects on the country’s economic situation,” read the statement.
Also, the Islamic Emirate has asked the World Bank to resume and complete projects that were financed by the organization, but were left unfinished after the IEA regained control of the country.
Latest News
European cyclists starting to include Afghanistan in their travels
Three foreign cyclists have recently taken in the sites of Herat province as part of their mammoth journeys across numerous countries.
Marco, from Germany, has spent months cycling through the region and said he was excited to include Afghanistan in his travel plans. He said he hopes to see as many tourist attractions and places of interest in the country as possible.
“I was really impressed by the warm hospitality of the people and some things are special here; Europeans complain a lot about the situation here, while people here smile and try to live as best as possible,” he said.
Another recent visitor to Herat was Nikla, a Muslim from Italy. He said he has been cycling across Europe and Central Asia for the past year with the aim of visiting as many Islamic countries as possible. He said he wants to learn the customs and traditions of Muslims around the world.
“As I have written on my bicycle, Salam Alaikum [Peace be upon you], I wish that peace will be established in all Islamic countries and that there will be no more war and no war against Muslims,” he said.
Michel is another tourist and a German citizen who has also traveled an enormous distance to reach Herat by bicycle. Already however, he has cycled through Kabul and Balkh provinces and hopes to experience life in other provinces across Afghanistan.
“I came to Afghanistan to see the real life, the real nature and the current situation of Afghanistan closely, not what is published in the newspapers, I am happy to see the real life,” he said.
Officials from Herat’s Directorate of Information and Culture meanwhile report a significant increase in foreign tourists in Herat this year.
“The number of tourists in Herat has increased this year compared to last year, and even two weeks ago there were tourists who came from the neighboring country of Iran and came by bicycle, who liked all the places to tour Afghanistan by bicycle,” said Rahmatullah Mohammadi, the head of Herat’s tourism office at the Department of Information and Culture.
Herat dates back to the Avestan times and has a number of historic sites, including the Herat Citadel and the Musalla Complex and is a popular tourist attraction.
Finance ministry recruits top graduates of universities
Factory in Nangarhar produces 50,000 plastic bags a day
Acting commerce minister heads to Kazakhstan
IEA welcomes World Bank’s report on Afghanistan’s economic situation
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for a three-match ODI series in August
Scotland stuns Zimbabwe, secures clash with Dutch for World Cup spot
Kandahar grapes being exported to Pakistan daily
Gurbaz, Zadran tons power Afghanistan to 142-run win over Bangladesh
Four killed, two injured in Philadelphia shooting
ATN secures rights to produce, broadcast new T20 league
Tahawol: UAE’s effort for ensuring peace, prosperity in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Decline in world’s aid to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan-US talks in Doha discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-US relations discussed
Tahawol: IEA delegation visiting US officials in Doha discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
New Taiwan weapons package to be announced soon: US officials
-
Latest News4 days ago
Balkh farmers report poor grape harvests this year
-
Sport4 days ago
Hambantota set to host ODI series between Afghanistan, Pakistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kuwait releases 3 Afghan prisoners
-
Latest News3 days ago
After two-year suspension, US and EU carriers allowed to overfly Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
KPL: Kabul Zalmi defeats Pamir Stars by 8 wickets
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
NASA power outage temporarily halts contact with space station
-
Climate Change3 days ago
Melting glacier ice reveals frozen body of climber who vanished 37 years ago