Farah resident wins 500,000 AFN in second round of AWCC’s lucky draw

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2022)

Hamidullah Omarzai, a resident of Farah province, has walked away with a whopping 500,000 AFN in Afghan Wireless Communication Company, AWCC’s, ongoing lucky draw.

Omarzai is the second person to walk away with this fantastic prize in just over a month. The first winner was Mohammad Wais Qaderi from Herat province.

Omarzai says it is the first time in his life he has won a prize of this magnitude.

“Thanks to all the officials of AWCC. It is a very transparent and good process,” Omarzai said.

AWCC’s, Afghanistan’s leading telecommunications company, launched it’s lucky draw around two months ago, and dozens of people have received prizes after participating in the competition, AWCC officials say.

“When customers recharge their phone with 90 afghanis (or more), they stand the chance to win between 50,000 afghanis and 500,000 afghanis – or even two million afghanis,” said Fraidoon Abdullah, AWCC’s director for the western zone.

AWCC’s marketing officials say the final round of the lucky draw will be held next month and the prize will be two million afghanis.

“This process is for three months. Two months have passed and one is remaining. After the completion of three months, we will announce the winner of two million afghanis,” said Mohammad Fahim Rizwan, an officer of the production department of AWCC.

AWCC officials said they are committed to providing a first-class service to their clients which includes world-class communication and internet services. In addition, the lucky draw is meant to bring happiness to the people of Afghanistan, especially to the winners, who are dealing with immense financial hardships.