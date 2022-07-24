Business
Farmers to harvest 150,000 tons of grapes in Herat province this year
Small-scale farmers are expected to harvest about 150,000 tons of grapes in Herat province this year, agriculture department officials said Sunday.
The Herat Department of Agriculture and Livestock said more than 60 percent of these grapes will become raisins and then exported.
“We are now in the grape harvest season; fortunately, Herat plays an important role in the field of grapes; there are 12,120 hectares under cultivation, and we expect to produce nearly 150,000 tons,” said Hamidullah Naseri, the provincial head of the agriculture and livestock department.
A shortage of cold storage units and the closure of air cargo corridors for the purpose of exporting Herat grapes has forced local farmers to turn their attention to raisins instead.
“Due to the lack of cold storage facilities and the lack of air corridors and foreign flights, we could not export grapes this year, so more attention is paid to raisins,” said Bashir Ahmad Bahaderi, head of Herat Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock.
Currently, gardeners harvest more than 70 types of grapes in this province, but most of their harvest is sold at very low prices on the domestic market.
“We have a lot of problems in the market for selling grapes, we buy fertilizer for 6,600 AFN, but once we bring the grapes to the market, we sell them for 60 or 70 AFN,” said Esmatullah, a farmer.
Business
Afghanistan signs deal to import 350,000 tons of oil from Iran
Afghanistan’s finance ministry announced Saturday that a contract was signed for the purchase of 350,000 tons of oil from neighboring Iran.
The agreement was signed with an Iranian firm during an Afghan delegation’s visit to the neighboring country.
The delegation included representatives of Afghanistan Oil and Gas Corporation, ministries of finance and foreign affairs, Da Afghanistan Bank and National Standards Authority.
The two sides held talks on quality, prices, transit and creating facilities for traders, and agreed to establish joint committee on expanding gas pipeline and establishing joint refineries.
Afghanistan’s finance ministry said that importing of the contracted oil will begin in the next few days and it will significantly reduce prices at home.
Business
Herat residents complain of rising old banknotes
Residents in Afghanistan’s western province of Herat province complain of rising number of old and damaged banknotes, saying such banknotes are not accepted in their daily business activities.
Herat Money Exchangers’ Union recently held a three-day strike for the same problem of refusal of old banknotes.
“The problem prevails everywhere. When a government employee tries to pay his electricity bill in a bank, they do not accept the old notes,” said Baryalai Ghawsi, a money exchanger.
“These banknotes should be accepted until the government prints new notes. In the past when the banknotes were new, people would immediately accept them, but now they carefully check and separate the old ones,” said Ghulam Hazrat, a money exchanger.
Residents also said that sellers don’t accept old banknotes when they do shopping.
“When we try to buy rice from a shop, they don’t accept the old banknotes. When we try to buy cooking oil or pay taxi fare, they don’t accept the old notes,” said Mohammad Ismail, a resident of Herat.
“The problem of old banknotes should be addressed by the central bank. People cannot solve it. The government should compensate losses incurred by the people” said Mohammad Azim, a resident of Herat.
Lal Gul, a shopkeeper in Herat, said that the government should either print new banknotes or take action against those who do not accept old banknotes.
Da Afghanistan Bank in a notice recently said that a banknote should be accepted if it is not damaged by 60 percent or more.
Business
Afghanistan and Pakistan agree to enhance bilateral trade ties
Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to enhance bilateral trade relations and the two countries will start cross-border passenger bus services next month.
The Pakistani embassy in Kabul said Wednesday that the two countries have also decided to facilitate issuance of visas, make border crossing points more efficient to ensure early clearance of trade and transit traffic, and address the bottlenecks and impediments on priority basis.
The embassy said that all possible efforts are being made to start a passenger bus service between Peshawar and Jalalabad, and Quetta and Kandahar by the end of next month.
“It was agreed that at the end of August 2022, passenger bus services will be started as a test, initially using two modern and well-equipped buses from both sides. After 15 days, it will increase to 5 buses from each side. After a month, both sides will comprehensively examine the bus services to determine how many buses are needed from each side,” said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
The two countries agreed to implement a Temporary Admission Document (TAD), allowing free movement of bilateral trade vehicles and preventing loading and unloading of goods at the border crossing points, besides increasing operational timings at all crossing points, particularly Torkham, Kharlachi (Kurram tribal district), Ghulam Khan (North Waziristan) and Chaman/Spin Boldak.
The embassy further said that during the current financial year, bilateral trade and transit has registered growth, adding that this momentum needs to be sustained and further strengthened on a mutually beneficial basis.
The volume of total trade between the two countries in 2021-22 was $1.55 billion. Afghan exports were $834 million, while Pakistan’s exports stood at around $750 million, the Friday times reported.
According to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), during the negotiations, the Pakistani side assured that there is no restriction on the export of Afghan goods from all ports, including the route of Wagah port to India and other countries.
“It was agreed that a tripartite meeting between Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan on regional connectivity will be held at the appropriate time,” said Zaibullah Mujahid, in a statement to the media.
