Afghanistan signs deal to import 350,000 tons of oil from Iran

(Last Updated On: July 21, 2022)

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to enhance bilateral trade relations and the two countries will start cross-border passenger bus services next month.

The Pakistani embassy in Kabul said Wednesday that the two countries have also decided to facilitate issuance of visas, make border crossing points more efficient to ensure early clearance of trade and transit traffic, and address the bottlenecks and impediments on priority basis.

The embassy said that all possible efforts are being made to start a passenger bus service between Peshawar and Jalalabad, and Quetta and Kandahar by the end of next month.

“It was agreed that at the end of August 2022, passenger bus services will be started as a test, initially using two modern and well-equipped buses from both sides. After 15 days, it will increase to 5 buses from each side. After a month, both sides will comprehensively examine the bus services to determine how many buses are needed from each side,” said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

The two countries agreed to implement a Temporary Admission Document (TAD), allowing free movement of bilateral trade vehicles and preventing loading and unloading of goods at the border crossing points, besides increasing operational timings at all crossing points, particularly Torkham, Kharlachi (Kurram tribal district), Ghulam Khan (North Waziristan) and Chaman/Spin Boldak.

The embassy further said that during the current financial year, bilateral trade and transit has registered growth, adding that this momentum needs to be sustained and further strengthened on a mutually beneficial basis.

The volume of total trade between the two countries in 2021-22 was $1.55 billion. Afghan exports were $834 million, while Pakistan’s exports stood at around $750 million, the Friday times reported.

According to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), during the negotiations, the Pakistani side assured that there is no restriction on the export of Afghan goods from all ports, including the route of Wagah port to India and other countries.

“It was agreed that a tripartite meeting between Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan on regional connectivity will be held at the appropriate time,” said Zaibullah Mujahid, in a statement to the media.