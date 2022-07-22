Business
Herat residents complain of rising old banknotes
Residents in Afghanistan’s western province of Herat province complain of rising number of old and damaged banknotes, saying such banknotes are not accepted in their daily business activities.
Herat Money Exchangers’ Union recently held a three-day strike for the same problem of refusal of old banknotes.
“The problem prevails everywhere. When a government employee tries to pay his electricity bill in a bank, they do not accept the old notes,” said Baryalai Ghawsi, a money exchanger.
“These banknotes should be accepted until the government prints new notes. In the past when the banknotes were new, people would immediately accept them, but now they carefully check and separate the old ones,” said Ghulam Hazrat, a money exchanger.
Residents also said that sellers don’t accept old banknotes when they do shopping.
“When we try to buy rice from a shop, they don’t accept the old banknotes. When we try to buy cooking oil or pay taxi fare, they don’t accept the old notes,” said Mohammad Ismail, a resident of Herat.
“The problem of old banknotes should be addressed by the central bank. People cannot solve it. The government should compensate losses incurred by the people” said Mohammad Azim, a resident of Herat.
Lal Gul, a shopkeeper in Herat, said that the government should either print new banknotes or take action against those who do not accept old banknotes.
Da Afghanistan Bank in a notice recently said that a banknote should be accepted if it is not damaged by 60 percent or more.
Business
Afghanistan and Pakistan agree to enhance bilateral trade ties
Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to enhance bilateral trade relations and the two countries will start cross-border passenger bus services next month.
The Pakistani embassy in Kabul said Wednesday that the two countries have also decided to facilitate issuance of visas, make border crossing points more efficient to ensure early clearance of trade and transit traffic, and address the bottlenecks and impediments on priority basis.
The embassy said that all possible efforts are being made to start a passenger bus service between Peshawar and Jalalabad, and Quetta and Kandahar by the end of next month.
“It was agreed that at the end of August 2022, passenger bus services will be started as a test, initially using two modern and well-equipped buses from both sides. After 15 days, it will increase to 5 buses from each side. After a month, both sides will comprehensively examine the bus services to determine how many buses are needed from each side,” said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
The two countries agreed to implement a Temporary Admission Document (TAD), allowing free movement of bilateral trade vehicles and preventing loading and unloading of goods at the border crossing points, besides increasing operational timings at all crossing points, particularly Torkham, Kharlachi (Kurram tribal district), Ghulam Khan (North Waziristan) and Chaman/Spin Boldak.
The embassy further said that during the current financial year, bilateral trade and transit has registered growth, adding that this momentum needs to be sustained and further strengthened on a mutually beneficial basis.
The volume of total trade between the two countries in 2021-22 was $1.55 billion. Afghan exports were $834 million, while Pakistan’s exports stood at around $750 million, the Friday times reported.
According to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), during the negotiations, the Pakistani side assured that there is no restriction on the export of Afghan goods from all ports, including the route of Wagah port to India and other countries.
“It was agreed that a tripartite meeting between Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan on regional connectivity will be held at the appropriate time,” said Zaibullah Mujahid, in a statement to the media.
Business
Afghan cargo trucks can travel freely to all parts of Pakistan
The officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), and Pakistan agreed that from now on Afghan trucks will not be unloaded in Peshawar and Quetta of Pakistan.
The IEA and the Pakistani delegation in Kabul agreed in Tuesday’s meeting that from now on Afghan trucks will not be unloaded in Peshawar and Quetta, but will travel freely to all parts of Pakistan.
According to IEA, the same facility has been considered for Pakistani trucks when crossing Afghanistan to the Central Asia countries.
The two sides have also agreed to keep the price of coal unchanged and to facilitate trade in this field.
The two sides have also formed a joint committee for further monitoring.
In a separate meeting with IEA’s acting foreign minister, the Pakistani delegation has once again emphasized the expansion of trade relations between the two countries and said that they want to jointly invest with Afghan investors in electricity generation so that Pakistan can get electricity instead of importing coal from Afghanistan.
In this meeting, Amir Khan Muttaqi, the IEA’s acting foreign minister, emphasized that the policy of the Islamic Emirate is to make Afghanistan the economic crossroads of the region.
Both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistani delegation agreed that they will provide the necessary facilities in the fields of export, import and passenger movement between the two countries.
Afghan Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi on Tuesday said that the country is holding talks with a Pakistani delegation to sign an agreement to facilitate bilateral trade.
A trade delegation from Pakistan, led by Commerce Secretary Saleh Farooqui, arrived in Kabul on Monday evening to hold talks on coal imports as well as transit and barter trade between the two countries.
“The barter trade, which is a serious issue for Afghan traders, cross-staffing, the trade of materials, and coal will be discussed,” the acting Minister of Commerce and Industry Azizi said. Pakistan’s Commerce and Industry Ministry had earlier said that delegates will hold talks regarding trade, transit and transportation with the Afghan authorities.
Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) had also said that Islamabad was trying to boost its trade with Afghanistan, local media reported.
Kabul had earlier raised coal prices for Pakistan, two days ahead of the delegation’s visit. The coal price has increased from USD 200 to USD 280 per tonne. The price of coal was increased owing to the constant surge of price in the global market, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Minerals and Petroleum spokesperson Ismatullah Burhan said adding that 10,000 tons of coal are exported to Pakistan every day earning the country millions.
Earlier this month, the IEA had increased the price of coal by 30 percent after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved importing of coal from Afghanistan. As per Sharif, Pakistan would save more than two billion dollars by importing coal from Afghanistan.
Sharif had approved the import of super-critical quality coal from Afghanistan in Pakistani rupee instead of dollars to help generate low-cost electricity in his country.
Business
Pakistan, China discuss expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan
Pakistani and Chinese officials on Monday discussed the possibility of Afghanistan joining the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure project.
The idea to extend CPEC, the central part of the Belt and Road Initiative, was discussed during a meeting between China’s special envoy on Afghanistan Yue Xiayong and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood in Islamabad.
An official statement said the two sides exchanged views on the political and security situation in Afghanistan, humanitarian assistance by Pakistan and China to Afghanistan, and other matters of mutual interest.
“In the context of regional connectivity, both sides exchanged views on extension of CPEC to Afghanistan to promote economic development and prosperity,” read the statement.
The foreign secretary underscored Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable, prosperous, and connected Afghanistan. He highlighted the provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including Pakistan’s relief efforts in the wake of devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan on 22 June 2022.
He also stressed the importance of unfreezing of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves and facilitation of banking operations to ease the economic hardships of the Afghan people and help build a sustainable economy.
The foreign secretary further underlined the importance for the Afghan side to address the international community’s expectations regarding inclusivity; respect for the rights of all Afghans, including girls’ education; and effective counter-terrorism measures.
He underscored that the international community’s focus should not be diverted from the dire situation in Afghanistan owing to events taking place elsewhere.
Chinese envoy Yue Xiaoyong appreciated the important and constructive role played by Pakistan in the context of Afghanistan. Both sides agreed that only a peaceful, stable and connected Afghanistan could act as a fulcrum for enhanced regional trade and connectivity.
Earlier, the Chinese special envoy for Afghanistan held talks with his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Sadiq. Both sides took stock of the evolving situation and discussed humanitarian assistance, infrastructure development, as well as trade and transit initiatives.
Trott appointed head coach of Afghanistan cricket team
Herat residents complain of rising old banknotes
Pakistan dispatches emergency relief goods for Afghans
12 died and 6,000 infected with cholera in Jowzjan: health officials
Zakhilwal says customs posts were being sold during Ghani rule
Afghanistan-Pakistan ODI series ‘not possible this year’
IEA calls for release of frozen funds following deadly earthquake
Pakistan to issue six-month multiple entry visas to Afghan truck drivers
Export volume of Afghan pine nuts drops off
IEA arrests former cricket boss Azizullah Fazli
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Iran, Russia, Turkey leaders to discuss Syria war in Tehran
-
Sport4 days ago
8th season of Shpageeza cricket league kicks off in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Melon and watermelon crops increase in Balkh this year
-
Latest News4 days ago
Third earthquake shakes Afghanistan in one day
-
Latest News4 days ago
Saudi crown prince tells Biden US made ‘mistake’ in Afghanistan: Saudi official
-
Business3 days ago
Pakistan’s trade delegation meets finance ministry officials in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pentagon continues to reassess US military’s role in Afghanistan war