Female entrepreneurs open all-women market in Kabul
A number of female entrepreneurs in Kabul, who have resumed commercial activities, said they have created a women’s market in Kabul with the cooperation of the private sector.
According to women entrepreneurs, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has also promised that they will cooperate with them in the development of their business in Shahr-e-Naw, 10th district of Kabul.
In this market, women are engaged in different types of work including embroidery and sewing.
These women entrepreneurs say they are trying to provide work for women and expand their economic activities, adding that no problems have been created for them by the government so far.
“We see that women can work properly; they can use their ideas and they can do it better,” said Marhaba Mohammadi, an entrepreneur.
“Now, it’s good because we started our work, and we are motivated that a business has begun its activities for women,” said Sahaba, another entrepreneur.
Nafisa Danish is one woman involved in the market and said that the leadership of the Islamic Emirate has promised them that they will cooperate seriously in expanding their business.
According to economic experts, the role of women in the growth of the country’s economy is valuable, and even small businesses can reduce the unemployment rate in the country.
Indian dry fruit traders upset over partial resumption of Afghan banking system
Local dry fruit traders are concerned about the partial resumption of the banking system of Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) takeover in August last year.
Dry fruit traders said this week that only two weeks ago did Ghazanfar Bank in Kabul start accepting foreign transfers. Since August last year, traders have been forced to pay for goods by sending money via Gulf States, they said.
One Indian trader, BK Bajaj, said his counterparts in Afghanistan asked him to send some payments through Ghazanfar Bank but that the majority of payments continue to be routed through Gulf countries.
India imports around $500 million worth of dry fruit from Afghanistan every year.
Afghanistan’s banking system came to a virtual standstill in the wake of the fall of the previous government, and has only slowly resumed some services in recent months.
Indian traders said initially, Afghan dry fruit suppliers provided goods on credit until they were able to have money transferred to Gulf countries.
Afghanistan’s banking system took a beating following the take over by the IEA, when the international community immediately applied sanctions on the country. Countries like the US and EU and institutions like the IMF and World Bank stopped any financial engagement in the country, which severely limited the amount of foreign dollars entering the country.
Most notably, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York froze some $9 billion of the country’s total $10.5 billion in assets of the country’s federal reserve. This has had a severe impact on the country and cut foreign trade considerably.
UAE set to run Kabul airport in deal with IEA: sources
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), and the United Arab Emirates are poised to strike a deal for the Gulf nation to run Kabul airport and several others in Afghanistan that could be announced within weeks, according to sources familiar with the negotiations, Reuters reported.
According to the report the IEA, whose government remains an international pariah without formal recognition, have courted regional powers, including Qatar and Turkey, to operate Kabul airport, landlocked Afghanistan’s main air link with the world, and others.
But after months of back-and-forth talks, and at one point raising the possibility of a joint UAE-Turkey-Qatar deal, the IEA is set to hand the operations in their entirety to the UAE, who had previously run Afghan airports, the sources said.
An agreement would help the IEA ease their isolation from the outside world as they govern an impoverished country beset by drought, widespread hunger and economic crisis. It would also hand Abu Dhabi a win in its diplomatic tussle with Qatar for influence, Reuter’s story read.
Under the deal with the UAE, Afghans will be employed at the airports, including in security roles, crucial for the IEA who want toshow they can create jobs but also because they staunchly oppose the presence of foreign forces, sources said.
According to Reuters an Emirati state-linked contractor had been contracted to provide security services, which should be announced soon, while negotiations over airspace management are ongoing, they said.
The IEA in May awarded the ground services contract to UAE state-linked GAAC, which was involved in running security and ground handling services at Afghan airports before the IEA takeover, shortly after IEA officials had visited Abu Dhabi.
Meanwhile, Qatar and Turkey’s joint negotiations with the IEA broke down around the same time, sources said.
Emirati officials had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. GAAC did not respond to a request for comment.
An IEA transport ministry spokesman confirmed an aviation security contract had already been signed with the UAE but said the air traffic contract was not finalised or confirmed yet, Reuters reported.
There is little direct commercial benefit in the airport operations, but Kabul airport would provide a key source of intelligence on movements in and out of the country, Western officials say.
The sources said UAE airlines, which have not flown to Afghanistan since the IEA takeover last year, were expected to resume flights to Kabul and possibly other Afghan airports after the deal was finalized, read the report.
Other airlines, who too have stayed away, could also again operate flights if the UAE deal can address substantial security concerns, including the threat posed by the Afghan branch of the Islamic State whose targets have included the IEA.
In the months leading up to the ground services being awarded to the UAE, the IEA repeatedly made unexplained changes to its team negotiating with Qatar and Turkey, the sources said.
Then the IEA sought to alter agreed terms by upping airport fees and taxes and weaken Qatar and Turkey’s control over revenue collection, they added.
A Qatari official had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. A Turkish official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed talks with the IEA had stopped “some time ago”.
The UAE’S efforts are part of a quiet but assertive push by Abu Dhabi to expand longstanding ties with the IEA that have included government aid and diplomatic efforts in the months since the IEA took power in August.
Western officials say Abu Dhabi sees Afghanistan, which shares a large land border with UAE’s Gulf neighbour Iran, as part of its wider backyard and so believes it has legitimate interests in the country’s political and economic stability, Reuters reported.
But those officials also say the UAE is keen to counter the influence in Afghanistan of Qatar, a Gulf state lauded by Western nations for serving as gateway to the IEA but a rival of Abu Dhabi’s in a contest for regional influence.
Western officials worry that rivalry is now playing out in Afghanistan. The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain, cut ties with Qatar from 2017 until 2021 as part of a long-running, bitter dispute between the two rich Gulf states that was largely resolved last year.
Qatar has hosted the IEA’s political office in Doha, long one of few places to meet the IEA and where the United States negotiated with the IEA to withdraw from Afghanistan.
Qatar also helped run Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport after the collapse of the Western-backed government last year. Its state-owned Qatar Airways operated charter flights and Qatari special forces provided security on the ground.
But Qatar’s relationship with the IEA now appears strained, according to Western officials who say the IEA have become wary of being too dependent on any one nation.
Kabul municipality threatens to shut down factories over pollution problemt
The Kabul Municipality has called on factory owners to use air filters to help fight the high levels of air pollution in the city.
The call comes amid increasing temperatures with the onset of summer.
Kabul Municipality said in a statement they had received many complaints that factories in Kabul’s industrial parks do not use air purification filters.
In the statement the Kabul Municipality said:
“Those who failed to activate the filters, the municipality would seal off their factories and those responsible will be referred to the judiciary,” read the statement.
